Discover the 19 Best Fantasy Films of All Time

Fantasy films have a history almost as old as film itself. Since before the silent area, these movies have attempted to help people escape the mundanity of their lives through strange and magical stories. This genre is often populated by monsters, fairies, courtly romance, and exotic worlds filled with the supernatural.

What makes some titles the best fantasy films of all time, however, is their masterful and delicate synthesis of these very different elements into a sum greater than its parts. Some are strange, if not surreal, while others are quaint and beautiful.

But what all these stories share is a desire to grasp beyond the normal and recognize the magic and wonder all around us. As such, let’s explore the best fantasy films of all time. (Explore the best sci-fi movies of all time.)

To determine the best fantasy movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of October 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

19. A Christmas Carol (1938)

IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (6,690 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (56,582 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (13 reviews)

Directed by: Edwin L. Marin

Business owner and cheapskate Ebenezer Scrooge hates Christmas and mistreats his employee Bob Cratchit. After he is visited by the ghost of a former business partner, as well as spirits representing Christmas past, present, and future, Scrooge is frightened. So scared, in fact, he might just change his miserly ways and learn to embrace the holiday.

A true classic Christmas tale, “A Christmas Carol” was the first film adaptation of Dickens’ timeless story. Although ostensibly in the horror genre, the movie carries itself with a lightness of spirit. It’s funny, eloquent, and uses supernatural motifs to reinforce grace and kindness, touching even the cold heart inside main character Scrooge. (Click here for the best horror movies of all time.)

18. Life of Pi (2012)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (600,070 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (169,345 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (253 reviews)

Directed by: Ang Lee

The film follows teenage boy Pi, after he becomes lost at sea in a shipwreck. His only companions are four animals, a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a tiger named Richard Parker. From there, Pi must undertake a journey of self-discovery through tests of faith and survival.

“Life of Pi” is, no doubt, a masterpiece of visual storytelling. With its poetic sensibility and 3D innovations, the film invites the viewer to believe in something larger than themselves, or at the very least, something magical. For its achievements, “Life of Pi” won Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score.

17. Defending Your Life (1991)

IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (18,207 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (9,995 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (35 reviews)

Directed by: Albert Brooks

After Daniel Miller is hit by a bus and killed, he wakes up in the afterlife. There, he learns he must defend his earthly deeds before he can ascend to a higher plane of existence. While awaiting judgment, he meets Julia, who’s saintly life on earth makes Daniel realize he might not be worthy of ascension.

Though a fantasy film, what makes “Defending Your Life” succeed is how funny, irreverent, yet comforting it feels. The movie asks big questions and responds with a pervasive, compassionate humor that results in a very satisfying conclusion. “Defending Your Life” will tug at your heartstrings with its take on life and death while it lulls you with its wit.

16. Big (1988)

IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (207,973 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (402,079 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (75 reviews)

Directed by: Penny Marshall

12-year-old Josh Baskin has his world transformed after a simple wish turns him into a full-grown adult. Soon, he heads into the big city and gets a job testing new toys. Though arguably his childhood dream, the trials and tribulations of adult life become too much for Josh to bear.

“Big” is one of the best fantasy movies of all time because it takes a simple supernatural concept and expands it into a heartwarming and sweet meditation on adulthood. The movie is elevated through Tom Hanks’ believable portrayal of a young boy trapped in the body of a grown man. For its achievement, “Big” was nominated for three Academy Awards.

15. Midnight in Paris (2011)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (402,967 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (82,703 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (224 reviews)

Directed by: Woody Allen

The film follows screenwriter and aspiring novelist Gil Pender on a vacation to Paris with his fiancée. When he begins exploring the city alone, Pender meets a strange yet inviting group of people who transport him back in time. As he spends more time in the glamorous jazz age, Pender becomes increasingly unsatisfied with the present.

What makes “Midnight in Paris” work so well is its careful balance of whimsy and wisdom. It invites the viewer into the glamor of Paris’ past, while simultaneously raising big questions about memory, nostalgia, and presence. Though it’s Woody Allen’s 41 film, it retains that classic Allen wit and charm. For its imaginative story, “Midnight in Paris” won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

14. Fantasia (1940)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (91,880 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (129,295 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (56 reviews)

Directed by: Ben Sharpsteen & others

The film opens on a live-action scene of an orchestra tuning their instruments. Once the conductor appears, the movie unleashes a torrent of magical vignettes, all set to different famous classical compositions.

For “Fantasia,” there isn’t a plot so much as an epic visual expression of music. Especially for its time, the film is a true symphony of color, light, and movement. It transports the viewer through worlds of feeling and sense, resulting in an ambitious and gorgeous physical manifestation of song. For its stunning success, “Fantasia” was awarded two honorary Academy Awards. (Discover the highest grossing PG-13 films.)

13. The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (12,717 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (3,981 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (29 reviews)

Directed by: Ludwig Berger & others

After being deposed by the evil Jaffar, Ahmad the King of Bagdad must find a way to reclaim his throne. When Ahmad enlists the help of a charming thief and meets a beautiful princess, he is transported through a magical journey with flying carpets, genies, and more.

No doubt, the inspiration behind Disney’s classic Aladdin, “The Thief of Bagdad” is a stunning visual tale of good and evil. Though a silent film, this movie succeeds in situating the audience in a world of fantasy and possibility without losing its compassionate, human touch.

12. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (188,358 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (878,111 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (53 reviews)

Directed by: Mel Stuart

A poor boy from a struggling family learns of a contest where winners will be granted a tour to a famous candy company. After the boy finds a golden ticket, his dream comes true. But after meeting the enigmatic founder of the candy company, Willy Wonka, the boy must face a journey fraught with excitement and peril to reach the end of the tour.

What makes “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” one of the best fantasy movies of all times is how artfully it balances its many different themes. The movie has adventure, humor, horror, and excitement. And much like the perfect candy, it combines them in a way that is as delightfully strange as it is satisfying.

11. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (132,732 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (228,109 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (190 reviews)

Directed by: Stephen Chow

Chaos ensues when two goofy friends try to scam residents of Pig Sty Alley into thinking they are members of the evil Axe Gang. Quickly, the real gang appears to enforce their violent reputation. What neither the friends nor the gang know, however, is that three quiet kung fu masters also live in the neighborhood.

“Kung Fu Hustle” has it all. It’s packed with humor, great visual effects, and a level of black comedy that, at times, transcends to the surreal. It is a fantasy film as much as it is a hilarious fever dream. Chances are, you’ve never seen a movie quite like this one.

10. The Secret of Roan Inish (1994)

IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (8,888 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (7,336 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (45 reviews)

Directed by: John Sayles

Fiona is a young Irish girl with a peculiar family history, including a long lost baby brother. After she moves in with her grandparents on the west Irish coast, Fiona hears tales about the mythical Selkie, a creature that can shape-shift between seal and human. Soon, she finds herself on the island of Roan Inish where she believes she may have found her missing brother.

Though slight in its portrayal, “The Secret of Roan Inish” is one of the best fantasy films of all time. It’s filmed in a way that seems to take place in both the past and future. This is because it seamlessly blends the world of fact and myth, man and nature, resulting in a timeless tale that unites people with their ancestral homeland of nature.

9. Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)

IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (6,180 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (1,122 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (20 reviews)

Directed by: Alexander Hall

While on his way to a fight, professional boxer Joe Pendleton dies in a plane crash. Or at least he thinks, because Pendleton is taken up to heaven before being quickly placed back in a body, that of a murdered playboy, to resume his fighting career and right his life’s wrongs.

One of the high watermark of ‘second-chance’ type pictures such as previously mentioned “Defending Your Life,” “Here Comes Mr. Jordan” is a deftly executed tale of salvation, atonement, and redemption. It’s funny too, with a tight cast and a story that fulfills as much as it delights.

8. Being John Malkovich (1999)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (323,305 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (262,755 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (135 reviews)

Directed by: Spike Jonze

An out-of-work puppeteer takes a filing job at an office to pay the rent. Soon, however, he discovers a portal in his office that leads into the mind of famed actor John Malkovich. After he employs his office crush in a growing scheme involving the portal, chaos and strangeness ensue for everyone involved.

A surprising hit, “Being John Malkovich” is one of the best fantasy films because it has the courage to truly explore the limits of fantasy, if not, depravity. Jamming together a dozen or more unique ideas, the film manages to artfully synthesize them all in a story that never quite ends up where you expect.

7. Mary Poppins (1964)

IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (163,578 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (682,586 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (54 reviews)

Directed by: Robert Stevenson

Siblings Jane and Michael are in for a pleasant surprise when their uptight parents hire a new nanny to take care of them. That’s because their parents hired Mary Poppins, a magical helper, who whisks the children away on increasingly fantastical adventures. So much so, in fact, that Jane and Michael try to pass on some of their learned whimsy to their stiff parents.

An instant hit when released, “Mary Poppins” was critically-acclaimed by critics and loved by children around the world. The movie is light as a feather, funny, and full of magical moments. Its classic songs and sense of wonder about the world helped lead Julie Andrews win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

6. The Green Mile (1999)

IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (1,204,006 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (814,054 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78% (134 reviews)

Directed by: Frank Darabont

Paul Edgecomb runs the execution wing at his local prison and he’s seen every type of convict. That is, until John Coffey walks in. He’s convicted of killing two young girls, but his demeanor is different, even saintly. After Edgecomb witnesses Coffey’s seemingly supernatural gifts, he begins to wonder if Coffey is guilty of this vicious crime.

Though “The Green Mile” is over three hours long, it’s hardly noticeable. That’s because the film takes the viewer on an emotionally powerful, compelling journey of faith. It is infused with a magic that makes sense, and asks the viewer to appreciate even the smallest moments of grace. For its success, “The Green Mile” was nominated for four Academy Awards.

5. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (461,303 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (1,033,117 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (60 reviews)

Directed by: Tim Burton

A mad scientist dies before he can finish building Edward, a strange character with scissors for hands. That means Edward is left to fend for himself. Fortunately, a kind woman takes him in, and introduces him to the customs and pratfalls of suburban life. Soon, however, Edward is forced to realize what an outcast he truly is.

A classic fish out of water story, “Edward Scissorhands” is also akin to a modern day fairy tale. But, don’t be fooled by director Tim Burton’s spooky, sinister style. The film has a real human heart, and uses fantasy to ask the viewer to cultivate sympathy for even the strangest of people. (Explore the best Halloween movies of all time.)

4. Groundhog Day (1993)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (595,765 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (416,991 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (84 reviews)

Directed by: Harold Ramis

After a TV weatherman travels to a small town in Pennsylvania, he finds himself trapped in the same day, forced to live it over and over. This strange circumstance sees him run through the entire spectrum of human emotion and frailty as he slowly learns to use one endless day to his advantage.

What makes “Groundhog Day” one of the best fantasy films of all time is how well it couches the fantastical in the mundane. Using a simple premise, the movie explores the cost of freedom and consequence to its fullest extent. What’s more, the main character makes a believable transformation throughout the film that is both philosophical and emotionally stirring.

3. The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (17,902 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (8,909 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (17 reviews)

Directed by: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Young widow Lucy leaves a life in London to live in a quiet, seaside cottage. Soon, she discovers that her bungalow is haunted by a former sea captain. After Lucy gathers the courage to stand up to her ghost intruder, the two become friends. So much so that Lucy agrees to write the captain’s fantastical life story.

Where “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” succeeds is with its impeccable cast. Though an older title, lacking the fancy effects of later fantasy features, this film succeeds by making an impossible romance between a live woman and a dead sea captain believable, heartwarming, and enthralling.

2. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (379,622 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (876,535 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (145 reviews)

Directed by: Victor Fleming

After a tornado hits her aunt and uncle’s house in Kansas, young Dorothy and her little dog Toto find themselves in a strange, supernatural land. To find her way home, Dorothy must follow the yellow brick road out of this place they call Oz. Along the way, Dorothy meets a cast of colorful characters who help her on her journey to meet the man who runs this realm.

“The Wizard of Oz” was such a success upon its release, it can be argued that it paved the way for almost all future fantasy films. It’s strange but delightful, heartwarming but not without menace, resulting in a journey that transports the viewer to a fully-realized, breathtakingly magical place. Its success led the film to win Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

1. The Princess Bride (1987)

IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (408,278 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (527,843 reviews)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (78 reviews)

Directed by: Rob Reiner

The film follows Westley, a farmhand with sword skills, who seeks to rescue his one true love Princess Buttercup from her evil suitor, Prince Humperdinck. Along the way, Westley meets a charming yet strange cast of characters who help him in finding his heart’s desire.

What makes “The Princess Bride” the best fantasy film of all time is how deftly it combines old and new. It takes what is ostensibly a tired swashbuckling romance plot and reinvigorates it for new audiences. The film is funny, fantastical, and has plenty of nods to both children and adults alike. (Learn about the biggest movies people can’t wait to see in 2023.)

