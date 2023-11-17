All 31 NATO Members Ranked By Military Power Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022 was supposed to be a quick operation to grab more land following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula eight years earlier. It was also a message to the West to stop expanding NATO closer to Russia’s borders.



Instead, the war has become a bloody quagmire approaching its second year and has led to further NATO expansion. The West’s 74-year-old defensive pact now has 31 members after Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, joined the organization in May. Sweden is also on track to become NATO’s 32nd member. (These are the nations with the largest active-duty militaries.)

NATO’s border is now about 124 miles to the northwest of Saint Petersburg, Russia’s cultural capital and second-most populous city. About 150 miles to the west of President Vladimir Putin’s beloved home city lies Estonia, which joined NATO in 2004, a year that witnessed the biggest expansion of the mutual defense agreement since its inception in 1949. Seven nations — the three Baltic states, three Balkan countries, and Slovakia — became members of the alliance in 2004.

But not all NATO member countries carry the same weight, mostly because many of them are small countries with tiny militaries. The pact’s smallest member, Iceland, has no army, navy, air force, or defense budget, while 15 members have active military personnel of between 1,000 and 25,000. Nine of these states have populations of less than 3 million. (These are the nations with the fastest growing military power.)

The median annual military defense spending for NATO members is $4.8 billion, with seven spending less than a billion a year, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Military spending as a percentage of a country’s GDP ranges from Iceland’s 0% to 3.69% for Greece. The United States ranks second in NATO military spending as a share of GDP, at 3.45%. Eleven NATO members spend less than 1.5% of their GDP funding military power.

Compare that to the United States’ military might. The U.S. boasts about 1.4 million active-duty military personnel and an estimated naval force of 484 warships and 13,300 military aircraft, according to GlobalFirepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. This force is enormous even compared to Turkey, NATO’s second most powerful military, with 425,000 active-duty personnel, 154 warships, and 1,065 military aircraft.

Four countries make up the bulk of Europe’s NATO military strength: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. These four countries make up 93% of active military personnel among NATO member states excluding the U.S., a NATO founding member, and Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952.

Here are NATO members ranked by military power.

31. Iceland

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 3.4845 — #137 of 145 countries

3.4845 — #137 of 145 countries Active military personnel: None

None Naval fleet: None

None Aircraft fleet: None

None Military spending (2022): $0.0 — #31 most of 31

$0.0 — #31 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: N/A

N/A Population (2022): 381,900 — #31 most of 31

381,900 — #31 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

30. Montenegro

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.8704 — #128 of 145 countries

2.8704 — #128 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 2,500 — #29 most of 31

2,500 — #29 most of 31 Naval fleet: 13 — #22 most of 31

13 — #22 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 11 — #26 most of 31

11 — #26 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $98.0 million — #30 most of 31

$98.0 million — #30 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.61% — #15 most of 31

1.61% — #15 most of 31 Population (2022): 616,159 — #30 most of 31

616,159 — #30 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2017

29. Luxembourg

Source: SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.8202 — #126 of 145 countries

2.8202 — #126 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 1,000 — #30 most of 31

1,000 — #30 most of 31 Naval fleet: None

None Aircraft fleet: 1 — #30 most of 31

1 — #30 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $564.6 million — #27 most of 31

$564.6 million — #27 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 0.70% — #30 most of 31

0.70% — #30 most of 31 Population (2022): 650,774 — #29 most of 31

650,774 — #29 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

28. North Macedonia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.1717 — #108 of 145 countries

2.1717 — #108 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 9,000 — #24 most of 31

9,000 — #24 most of 31 Naval fleet: None

None Aircraft fleet: 20 — #24 most of 31

20 — #24 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $225.0 million — #29 most of 31

$225.0 million — #29 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.61% — #15 most of 31

1.61% — #15 most of 31 Population (2022): 2,057,679 — #26 most of 31

2,057,679 — #26 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2020

27. Estonia

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.0686 — #104 of 145 countries

2.0686 — #104 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 4,000 — #28 most of 31

4,000 — #28 most of 31 Naval fleet: 6 — #24 most of 31

6 — #24 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 6 — #28 most of 31

6 — #28 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $810.9 million — #25 most of 31

$810.9 million — #25 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 2.09% — #7 most of 31

2.09% — #7 most of 31 Population (2022): 1,344,768 — #28 most of 31

1,344,768 — #28 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

26. Latvia

Source: Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.9161 — #95 of 145 countries

1.9161 — #95 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 6,500 — #27 most of 31

6,500 — #27 most of 31 Naval fleet: 18 — #20 most of 31

18 — #20 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 4 — #29 most of 31

4 — #29 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $848.8 million — #24 most of 31

$848.8 million — #24 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 2.05% — #8 most of 31

2.05% — #8 most of 31 Population (2022): 1,883,379 — #27 most of 31

1,883,379 — #27 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

25. Lithuania

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.9026 — #93 of 145 countries

1.9026 — #93 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 16,000 — #20 most of 31

16,000 — #20 most of 31 Naval fleet: 11 — #23 most of 31

11 — #23 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 10 — #27 most of 31

10 — #27 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $1,732.3 million — #21 most of 31

$1,732.3 million — #21 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 2.52% — #3 most of 31

2.52% — #3 most of 31 Population (2022): 2,833,000 — #23 most of 31

2,833,000 — #23 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

24. Albania

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.8466 — #91 of 145 countries

1.8466 — #91 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 8,000 — #25 most of 31

8,000 — #25 most of 31 Naval fleet: 19 — #19 most of 31

19 — #19 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 19 — #25 most of 31

19 — #25 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $288.7 million — #28 most of 31

$288.7 million — #28 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.58% — #17 most of 31

1.58% — #17 most of 31 Population (2022): 2,775,634 — #24 most of 31

2,775,634 — #24 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2009

23. Slovenia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.7261 — #86 of 145 countries

1.7261 — #86 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 7,000 — #26 most of 31

7,000 — #26 most of 31 Naval fleet: 2 — #25 most of 31

2 — #25 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 37 — #23 most of 31

37 — #23 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $735.2 million — #26 most of 31

$735.2 million — #26 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.19% — #28 most of 31

1.19% — #28 most of 31 Population (2022): 2,108,732 — #25 most of 31

2,108,732 — #25 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

22. Croatia

Source: Goran Jakus Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.2141 — #69 of 145 countries

1.2141 — #69 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 15,000 — #22 most of 31

15,000 — #22 most of 31 Naval fleet: 34 — #17 most of 31

34 — #17 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 80 — #19 most of 31

80 — #19 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $1,308.5 million — #23 most of 31

$1,308.5 million — #23 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 2.17% — #6 most of 31

2.17% — #6 most of 31 Population (2022): 3,854,000 — #22 most of 31

3,854,000 — #22 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2009

21. Belgium

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.1836 — #68 of 145 countries

1.1836 — #68 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 26,000 — #14 most of 31

26,000 — #14 most of 31 Naval fleet: 17 — #21 most of 31

17 — #21 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 106 — #15 most of 31

106 — #15 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $6,867.0 million — #13 most of 31

$6,867.0 million — #13 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.18% — #29 most of 31

1.18% — #29 most of 31 Population (2022): 11,669,446 — #12 most of 31

11,669,446 — #12 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

20. Slovakia

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.1789 — #67 of 145 countries

1.1789 — #67 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 13,000 — #23 most of 31

13,000 — #23 most of 31 Naval fleet: None

None Aircraft fleet: 48 — #22 most of 31

48 — #22 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $1,994.2 million — #20 most of 31

$1,994.2 million — #20 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.76% — #10 most of 31

1.76% — #10 most of 31 Population (2022): 5,431,752 — #21 most of 31

5,431,752 — #21 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

19. Bulgaria

Source: martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.9757 — #59 of 145 countries

0.9757 — #59 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 25,000 — #16 most of 31

25,000 — #16 most of 31 Naval fleet: 29 — #18 most of 31

29 — #18 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 66 — #20 most of 31

66 — #20 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $1,336.0 million — #22 most of 31

$1,336.0 million — #22 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.51% — #20 most of 31

1.51% — #20 most of 31 Population (2022): 6,465,097 — #17 most of 31

6,465,097 — #17 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

18. Hungary

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.8643 — #54 of 145 countries

0.8643 — #54 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 23,000 — #18 most of 31

23,000 — #18 most of 31 Naval fleet: None

None Aircraft fleet: 57 — #21 most of 31

57 — #21 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $2,572.2 million — #19 most of 31

$2,572.2 million — #19 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.53% — #19 most of 31

1.53% — #19 most of 31 Population (2022): 9,683,505 — #16 most of 31

9,683,505 — #16 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1999

17. Finland

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.8099 — #51 of 145 countries

0.8099 — #51 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 24,000 — #17 most of 31

24,000 — #17 most of 31 Naval fleet: 246 — #3 most of 31

246 — #3 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 166 — #11 most of 31

166 — #11 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $4,822.9 million — #16 most of 31

$4,822.9 million — #16 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.72% — #12 most of 31

1.72% — #12 most of 31 Population (2022): 5,556,880 — #19 most of 31

5,556,880 — #19 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2023

16. Denmark

Source: Plougmann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.8011 — #50 of 145 countries

0.8011 — #50 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 16,000 — #20 most of 31

16,000 — #20 most of 31 Naval fleet: 74 — #11 most of 31

74 — #11 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 115 — #14 most of 31

115 — #14 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $5,467.9 million — #14 most of 31

$5,467.9 million — #14 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.42% — #22 most of 31

1.42% — #22 most of 31 Population (2022): 5,903,037 — #18 most of 31

5,903,037 — #18 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

15. Czechia

Source: Chalabala / iStock via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.7849 — #48 of 145 countries

0.7849 — #48 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 26,000 — #14 most of 31

26,000 — #14 most of 31 Naval fleet: None

None Aircraft fleet: 97 — #18 most of 31

97 — #18 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $4,005.4 million — #17 most of 31

$4,005.4 million — #17 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.36% — #24 most of 31

1.36% — #24 most of 31 Population (2022): 10,526,073 — #14 most of 31

10,526,073 — #14 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1999

14. Romania

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.7735 — #47 of 145 countries

0.7735 — #47 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 67,000 — #11 most of 31

67,000 — #11 most of 31 Naval fleet: 45 — #16 most of 31

45 — #16 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 146 — #12 most of 31

146 — #12 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $5,186.7 million — #15 most of 31

$5,186.7 million — #15 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.73% — #11 most of 31

1.73% — #11 most of 31 Population (2022): 18,956,666 — #10 most of 31

18,956,666 — #10 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 2004

13. Portugal

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.6116 — #41 of 145 countries

0.6116 — #41 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 27,000 — #13 most of 31

27,000 — #13 most of 31 Naval fleet: 111 — #8 most of 31

111 — #8 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 104 — #16 most of 31

104 — #16 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $3,500.3 million — #18 most of 31

$3,500.3 million — #18 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.35% — #25 most of 31

1.35% — #25 most of 31 Population (2022): 10,379,007 — #15 most of 31

10,379,007 — #15 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

12. Netherlands

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.5801 — #39 of 145 countries

0.5801 — #39 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 35,000 — #12 most of 31

35,000 — #12 most of 31 Naval fleet: 61 — #13 most of 31

61 — #13 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 136 — #13 most of 31

136 — #13 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $15,606.6 million — #9 most of 31

$15,606.6 million — #9 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.58% — #17 most of 31

1.58% — #17 most of 31 Population (2022): 17,703,090 — #11 most of 31

17,703,090 — #11 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

11. Norway

Source: Michele Ursi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.5289 — #35 of 145 countries

0.5289 — #35 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 23,000 — #18 most of 31

23,000 — #18 most of 31 Naval fleet: 48 — #15 most of 31

48 — #15 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 100 — #17 most of 31

100 — #17 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $8,388.4 million — #11 most of 31

$8,388.4 million — #11 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.64% — #14 most of 31

1.64% — #14 most of 31 Population (2022): 5,457,127 — #20 most of 31

5,457,127 — #20 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

10. Greece

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.4621 — #30 of 145 countries

0.4621 — #30 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 130,000 — #7 most of 31

130,000 — #7 most of 31 Naval fleet: 120 — #7 most of 31

120 — #7 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 635 — #6 most of 31

635 — #6 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $8,104.9 million — #12 most of 31

$8,104.9 million — #12 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 3.69% — #1 most of 31

3.69% — #1 most of 31 Population (2022): 10,566,531 — #13 most of 31

10,566,531 — #13 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1952

9. Canada

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3956 — #27 of 145 countries

0.3956 — #27 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 70,000 — #10 most of 31

70,000 — #10 most of 31 Naval fleet: 61 — #13 most of 31

61 — #13 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 376 — #10 most of 31

376 — #10 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $26,896.3 million — #6 most of 31

$26,896.3 million — #6 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.24% — #26 most of 31

1.24% — #26 most of 31 Population (2022): 38,929,902 — #8 most of 31

38,929,902 — #8 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

8. Germany

Source: ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3881 — #25 of 145 countries

0.3881 — #25 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 184,000 — #5 most of 31

184,000 — #5 most of 31 Naval fleet: 80 — #10 most of 31

80 — #10 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 601 — #7 most of 31

601 — #7 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $55,759.7 million — #3 most of 31

$55,759.7 million — #3 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.39% — #23 most of 31

1.39% — #23 most of 31 Population (2022): 84,079,811 — #3 most of 31

84,079,811 — #3 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1955

7. Spain

Source: ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3556 — #21 of 145 countries

0.3556 — #21 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 120,000 — #8 most of 31

120,000 — #8 most of 31 Naval fleet: 166 — #4 most of 31

166 — #4 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 517 — #8 most of 31

517 — #8 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $20,306.6 million — #7 most of 31

$20,306.6 million — #7 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.47% — #21 most of 31

1.47% — #21 most of 31 Population (2022): 47,615,034 — #7 most of 31

47,615,034 — #7 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1982

6. Poland

Source: Kamila Kozioå‚ (Koziolkamila) / iStock via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3406 — #20 of 145 countries

0.3406 — #20 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 120,000 — #8 most of 31

120,000 — #8 most of 31 Naval fleet: 86 — #9 most of 31

86 — #9 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 459 — #9 most of 31

459 — #9 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $16,573.1 million — #8 most of 31

$16,573.1 million — #8 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 2.39% — #4 most of 31

2.39% — #4 most of 31 Population (2022): 37,561,599 — #9 most of 31

37,561,599 — #9 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1999

5. TÃ¼rkiye

Source: IC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.2016 — #11 of 145 countries

0.2016 — #11 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 425,000 — #2 most of 31

425,000 — #2 most of 31 Naval fleet: 154 — #5 most of 31

154 — #5 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 1,065 — #2 most of 31

1,065 — #2 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $10,644.6 million — #10 most of 31

$10,644.6 million — #10 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.23% — #27 most of 31

1.23% — #27 most of 31 Population (2022): 85,341,241 — #2 most of 31

85,341,241 — #2 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1952

4. Italy

Source: naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.1973 — #10 of 145 countries

0.1973 — #10 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 170,000 — #6 most of 31

170,000 — #6 most of 31 Naval fleet: 313 — #2 most of 31

313 — #2 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 850 — #4 most of 31

850 — #4 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $33,489.7 million — #5 most of 31

$33,489.7 million — #5 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.68% — #13 most of 31

1.68% — #13 most of 31 Population (2022): 58,856,847 — #6 most of 31

58,856,847 — #6 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

3. France

Source: Gwengoat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.1848 — #9 of 145 countries

0.1848 — #9 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 205,000 — #3 most of 31

205,000 — #3 most of 31 Naval fleet: 126 — #6 most of 31

126 — #6 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 1,004 — #3 most of 31

1,004 — #3 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $53,638.7 million — #4 most of 31

$53,638.7 million — #4 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 1.94% — #9 most of 31

1.94% — #9 most of 31 Population (2022): 67,935,660 — #4 most of 31

67,935,660 — #4 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

2. United Kingdom

Source: ikholwadia / iStock via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.1435 — #5 of 145 countries

0.1435 — #5 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 194,000 — #4 most of 31

194,000 — #4 most of 31 Naval fleet: 73 — #12 most of 31

73 — #12 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 663 — #5 most of 31

663 — #5 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $68,462.6 million — #2 most of 31

$68,462.6 million — #2 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 2.23% — #5 most of 31

2.23% — #5 most of 31 Population (2022): 66,971,411 — #5 most of 31

66,971,411 — #5 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

1. United States

Source: NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.0712 — #1 of 145 countries

0.0712 — #1 of 145 countries Active military personnel: 1,390,000 — #1 most of 31

1,390,000 — #1 most of 31 Naval fleet: 484 — #1 most of 31

484 — #1 most of 31 Aircraft fleet: 13,300 — #1 most of 31

13,300 — #1 most of 31 Military spending (2022): $876,943.2 million — #1 most of 31

$876,943.2 million — #1 most of 31 Spending as percent of GDP: 3.45% — #2 most of 31

3.45% — #2 most of 31 Population (2022): 333,287,557 — #1 most of 31

333,287,557 — #1 most of 31 Year joined NATO: 1949

Methodology

To determine the strongest North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2023 data from GlobalFirepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked countries according to their military strength, based on GlobalFirepower’s Power Index, which rates stronger countries closer to zero and weaker countries with higher index values. The index takes into account over 60 factors, including the arsenal, vehicles, aircraft, and more at each countries’ disposal.

Data on active service personnel, total military aircraft, and naval vessels are from GlobalFirepower. From Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Military Expenditure Database, we included total military spending by country in 2022 in current U.S. dollars and military spending as a percentage of gross domestic product. 2022 population figures came from the World Bank. From NATO, we added the year that each country joined the alliance.

