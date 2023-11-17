All 31 NATO Members Ranked By Military Power

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022 was supposed to be a quick operation to grab more land following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula eight years earlier. It was also a message to the West to stop expanding NATO closer to Russia’s borders.
Instead, the war has become a bloody quagmire approaching its second year and has led to further NATO expansion. The West’s 74-year-old defensive pact now has 31 members after Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, joined the organization in May. Sweden is also on track to become NATO’s 32nd member. (These are the nations with the largest active-duty militaries.)
NATO’s border is now about 124 miles to the northwest of Saint Petersburg, Russia’s cultural capital and second-most populous city. About 150 miles to the west of President Vladimir Putin’s beloved home city lies Estonia, which joined NATO in 2004, a year that witnessed the biggest expansion of the mutual defense agreement since its inception in 1949. Seven nations — the three Baltic states, three Balkan countries, and Slovakia — became members of the alliance in 2004.
But not all NATO member countries carry the same weight, mostly because many of them are small countries with tiny militaries. The pact’s smallest member, Iceland, has no army, navy, air force, or defense budget, while 15 members have active military personnel of between 1,000 and 25,000. Nine of these states have populations of less than 3 million. (These are the nations with the fastest growing military power.)
The median annual military defense spending for NATO members is $4.8 billion, with seven spending less than a billion a year, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Military spending as a percentage of a country’s GDP ranges from Iceland’s 0% to 3.69% for Greece. The United States ranks second in NATO military spending as a share of GDP, at 3.45%. Eleven NATO members spend less than 1.5% of their GDP funding military power.
Compare that to the United States’ military might. The U.S. boasts about 1.4 million active-duty military personnel and an estimated naval force of 484 warships and 13,300 military aircraft, according to GlobalFirepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. This force is enormous even compared to Turkey, NATO’s second most powerful military, with 425,000 active-duty personnel, 154 warships, and 1,065 military aircraft.
Four countries make up the bulk of Europe’s NATO military strength: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. These four countries make up 93% of active military personnel among NATO member states excluding the U.S., a NATO founding member, and Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952.
Here are NATO members ranked by military power.
31. Iceland
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 3.4845 — #137 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: None
- Naval fleet: None
- Aircraft fleet: None
- Military spending (2022): $0.0 — #31 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: N/A
- Population (2022): 381,900 — #31 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
30. Montenegro
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.8704 — #128 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 2,500 — #29 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 13 — #22 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 11 — #26 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $98.0 million — #30 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.61% — #15 most of 31
- Population (2022): 616,159 — #30 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2017
29. Luxembourg
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.8202 — #126 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 1,000 — #30 most of 31
- Naval fleet: None
- Aircraft fleet: 1 — #30 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $564.6 million — #27 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 0.70% — #30 most of 31
- Population (2022): 650,774 — #29 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
28. North Macedonia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.1717 — #108 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 9,000 — #24 most of 31
- Naval fleet: None
- Aircraft fleet: 20 — #24 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $225.0 million — #29 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.61% — #15 most of 31
- Population (2022): 2,057,679 — #26 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2020
27. Estonia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 2.0686 — #104 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 4,000 — #28 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 6 — #24 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 6 — #28 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $810.9 million — #25 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 2.09% — #7 most of 31
- Population (2022): 1,344,768 — #28 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
26. Latvia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.9161 — #95 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 6,500 — #27 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 18 — #20 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 4 — #29 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $848.8 million — #24 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 2.05% — #8 most of 31
- Population (2022): 1,883,379 — #27 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
25. Lithuania
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.9026 — #93 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 16,000 — #20 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 11 — #23 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 10 — #27 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $1,732.3 million — #21 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 2.52% — #3 most of 31
- Population (2022): 2,833,000 — #23 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
24. Albania
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.8466 — #91 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 8,000 — #25 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 19 — #19 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 19 — #25 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $288.7 million — #28 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.58% — #17 most of 31
- Population (2022): 2,775,634 — #24 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2009
23. Slovenia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.7261 — #86 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 7,000 — #26 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 2 — #25 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 37 — #23 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $735.2 million — #26 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.19% — #28 most of 31
- Population (2022): 2,108,732 — #25 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
22. Croatia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.2141 — #69 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 15,000 — #22 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 34 — #17 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 80 — #19 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $1,308.5 million — #23 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 2.17% — #6 most of 31
- Population (2022): 3,854,000 — #22 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2009
21. Belgium
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.1836 — #68 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 26,000 — #14 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 17 — #21 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 106 — #15 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $6,867.0 million — #13 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.18% — #29 most of 31
- Population (2022): 11,669,446 — #12 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
20. Slovakia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 1.1789 — #67 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 13,000 — #23 most of 31
- Naval fleet: None
- Aircraft fleet: 48 — #22 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $1,994.2 million — #20 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.76% — #10 most of 31
- Population (2022): 5,431,752 — #21 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
19. Bulgaria
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.9757 — #59 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 25,000 — #16 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 29 — #18 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 66 — #20 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $1,336.0 million — #22 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.51% — #20 most of 31
- Population (2022): 6,465,097 — #17 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
18. Hungary
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.8643 — #54 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 23,000 — #18 most of 31
- Naval fleet: None
- Aircraft fleet: 57 — #21 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $2,572.2 million — #19 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.53% — #19 most of 31
- Population (2022): 9,683,505 — #16 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1999
17. Finland
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.8099 — #51 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 24,000 — #17 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 246 — #3 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 166 — #11 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $4,822.9 million — #16 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.72% — #12 most of 31
- Population (2022): 5,556,880 — #19 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2023
16. Denmark
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.8011 — #50 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 16,000 — #20 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 74 — #11 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 115 — #14 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $5,467.9 million — #14 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.42% — #22 most of 31
- Population (2022): 5,903,037 — #18 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
15. Czechia
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.7849 — #48 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 26,000 — #14 most of 31
- Naval fleet: None
- Aircraft fleet: 97 — #18 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $4,005.4 million — #17 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.36% — #24 most of 31
- Population (2022): 10,526,073 — #14 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1999
14. Romania
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.7735 — #47 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 67,000 — #11 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 45 — #16 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 146 — #12 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $5,186.7 million — #15 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.73% — #11 most of 31
- Population (2022): 18,956,666 — #10 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 2004
13. Portugal
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.6116 — #41 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 27,000 — #13 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 111 — #8 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 104 — #16 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $3,500.3 million — #18 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.35% — #25 most of 31
- Population (2022): 10,379,007 — #15 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
12. Netherlands
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.5801 — #39 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 35,000 — #12 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 61 — #13 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 136 — #13 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $15,606.6 million — #9 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.58% — #17 most of 31
- Population (2022): 17,703,090 — #11 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
11. Norway
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.5289 — #35 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 23,000 — #18 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 48 — #15 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 100 — #17 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $8,388.4 million — #11 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.64% — #14 most of 31
- Population (2022): 5,457,127 — #20 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
10. Greece
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.4621 — #30 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 130,000 — #7 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 120 — #7 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 635 — #6 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $8,104.9 million — #12 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 3.69% — #1 most of 31
- Population (2022): 10,566,531 — #13 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1952
9. Canada
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3956 — #27 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 70,000 — #10 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 61 — #13 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 376 — #10 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $26,896.3 million — #6 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.24% — #26 most of 31
- Population (2022): 38,929,902 — #8 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
8. Germany
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3881 — #25 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 184,000 — #5 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 80 — #10 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 601 — #7 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $55,759.7 million — #3 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.39% — #23 most of 31
- Population (2022): 84,079,811 — #3 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1955
7. Spain
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3556 — #21 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 120,000 — #8 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 166 — #4 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 517 — #8 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $20,306.6 million — #7 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.47% — #21 most of 31
- Population (2022): 47,615,034 — #7 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1982
6. Poland
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.3406 — #20 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 120,000 — #8 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 86 — #9 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 459 — #9 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $16,573.1 million — #8 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 2.39% — #4 most of 31
- Population (2022): 37,561,599 — #9 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1999
5. TÃ¼rkiye
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.2016 — #11 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 425,000 — #2 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 154 — #5 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 1,065 — #2 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $10,644.6 million — #10 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.23% — #27 most of 31
- Population (2022): 85,341,241 — #2 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1952
4. Italy
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.1973 — #10 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 170,000 — #6 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 313 — #2 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 850 — #4 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $33,489.7 million — #5 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.68% — #13 most of 31
- Population (2022): 58,856,847 — #6 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
3. France
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.1848 — #9 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 205,000 — #3 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 126 — #6 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 1,004 — #3 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $53,638.7 million — #4 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 1.94% — #9 most of 31
- Population (2022): 67,935,660 — #4 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
2. United Kingdom
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.1435 — #5 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 194,000 — #4 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 73 — #12 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 663 — #5 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $68,462.6 million — #2 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 2.23% — #5 most of 31
- Population (2022): 66,971,411 — #5 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
1. United States
- GlobalFirepower military strength index score, 2023: 0.0712 — #1 of 145 countries
- Active military personnel: 1,390,000 — #1 most of 31
- Naval fleet: 484 — #1 most of 31
- Aircraft fleet: 13,300 — #1 most of 31
- Military spending (2022): $876,943.2 million — #1 most of 31
- Spending as percent of GDP: 3.45% — #2 most of 31
- Population (2022): 333,287,557 — #1 most of 31
- Year joined NATO: 1949
Methodology
To determine the strongest North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2023 data from GlobalFirepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked countries according to their military strength, based on GlobalFirepower’s Power Index, which rates stronger countries closer to zero and weaker countries with higher index values. The index takes into account over 60 factors, including the arsenal, vehicles, aircraft, and more at each countries’ disposal.
Data on active service personnel, total military aircraft, and naval vessels are from GlobalFirepower. From Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Military Expenditure Database, we included total military spending by country in 2022 in current U.S. dollars and military spending as a percentage of gross domestic product. 2022 population figures came from the World Bank. From NATO, we added the year that each country joined the alliance.
