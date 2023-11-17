Here's What Every State Spends on Lottery Tickets CatLane / Getty Images

Some lucky bettor in California recently won a breathtaking $1.73 billion from the thrice-weekly multi-state Powerball lottery. Of course, in order to collect that entire amount, the lucky ticket-buyer (having beat the odds of 1 in 292.2 million) will have to agree to accept the winnings as a yearly annuity over a 30-year period, which would mean a take-home of only about $57.7 million a year. And what if the winner wants the lump sum now? Sorry. The immediate payout is only about $756.6 million after taxes. Still, that’s not bad for a $2 investment.

As it happens, $1.73 billion isn’t the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. That was $2.04 billion last year, also won by a ticket-holder in California (they don’t call it the Golden State for nothing).

And just below the current jackpot was a prize of $1.586 billion in 2016 – but that was shared by three winners. The nation’s other major multi-state lottery, Mega Millions, has offered four top prizes of more than a billion bucks each, the biggest being a single $1.537 billion payout in South Carolina in 2018. (Considering all games of chance and not just these two, these are the states where people gamble the most money.)

While tickets for both Powerball and Mega Millions only cost $2 ($3 with multiplier options that will increase any winnings short of the top prizes by a factor of anything from 2 to 10), some people buy rafts of them every week – for two Mega Millions and three Powerball drawings every seven days. That can add up to a lot of money over time, with very little chance of ever getting anything more than a few dollars back from minor prizes.

Why do some Americans hand over a portion of their hard-earned pay with clockwork regularity – to the tune of an estimated $108 billion in total in 2022? Probably mostly because, as a now-retired slogan for the New York State lottery put it, “Hey, you never know.”

Like just about every other aspect of life in America, the amount of money people spend on Powerball and Mega Million tickets varies significantly from state to state.

To discover what every state spends on lottery tickets, both individually and collectively, 24/7 Tempo reviewed “The US States Where People are Spending the Most on Lottery Tickets in 2023” — published by the casino gambling information platform Super Casino Sites. The site compiled data on ticket sales for both lottery games from Jan. 2 through Oct. 10 of this year, then calculated per capita spending for each state. States are ranked from the lowest to highest amount spent on both. Alaska, Alabama, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are missing from this list because they do not participate in either multi-state game.

Gambling on the games seems to interest Arkansas the least, judging from a per capita spending of $19.48, while New Jersey is all in — spending almost three times that much per person. Nine of the ten states that gamble the most on Powerball and Mega Millions are along the Eastern Seaboard, from New Hampshire to Florida and the tenth (Pennsylvania) almost is. Good luck to them all. (Here’s a ranking of America’s luckiest and unluckiest states.)

Here is what every state spends on lottery tickets.

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 45. Arkansas

> Population: 3,045,637

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $33,444,666

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $25,897,821

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $59,342,487

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $19.48

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 44. Oklahoma

> Population: 4,019,800

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $45,950,392

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $33,438,653

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $79,389,045

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $19.75

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 43. Kansas

> Population: 2,937,150

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $38,598,519

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $27,057,766

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $65,656,285

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $22.35

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 42. New Mexico

> Population: 2,113,344

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $26,975,159

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $21,195,508

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $48,170,667

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $22.79

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images 41. Montana

> Population: 1,122,867

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $16,348,048

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $9,905,387

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $26,253,435

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $23.38

Source: jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images 40. Minnesota

> Population: 5,717,184

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $81,444,764

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $53,843,566

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $135,288,330

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $23.66

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images 39. Washington

> Population: 7,785,786

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $99,476,675

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $87,617,224

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $187,093,899

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $24.03

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 38. Louisiana

> Population: 4,590,241

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $70,301,270

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $47,217,433

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $117,518,703

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $25.60

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images 37. Indiana

> Population: 6,833,037

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $109,301,574

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $69,636,482

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $178,938,056

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $26.19

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 36. Mississippi

> Population: 2,940,057

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $43,668,313

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $33,431,892

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $77,100,205

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $26.22

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images 35. South Dakota

> Population: 909,824

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $15,206,853

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $9,051,087

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $24,257,940

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $26.66

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 34. Tennessee

> Population: 7,051,339

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $117,829,855

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $71,456,134

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $189,285,989

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $26.84

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 33. Missouri

> Population: 6,177,957

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $97,807,657

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $68,883,764

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $166,691,421

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $26.98

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images 32. Colorado

> Population: 5,839,926

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $99,169,680

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $67,114,542

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $166,284,222

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $28.47

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 31. Vermont

> Population: 647,064

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $10,973,589

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $7,625,991

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $18,599,580

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $28.74

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 30. Oregon

> Population: 4,240,137

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $74,130,703

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $48,567,990

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $122,698,693

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $28.94

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images 29. Wisconsin

> Population: 5,892,539

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $99,921,985

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $71,074,922

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $170,996,907

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $29.02

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 28. North Dakota

> Population: 779,261

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $13,041,691

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $9,637,424

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $22,679,115

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $29.10

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images 26. Illinois

> Population: 12,582,032

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $190,750,760

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $178,969,599

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $369,720,359

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $29.38

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 25. Nebraska

> Population: 1,967,923

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $36,166,347

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $21,983,845

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $58,150,192

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $29.55

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 24. West Virginia

> Population: 1,775,156

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $32,572,059

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $20,238,146

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $52,810,205

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $29.75

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 23. Texas

> Population: 30,029,572

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $473,379,276

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $429,286,530

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $902,665,806

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $30.06

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 22. Kentucky

> Population: 4,512,310

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $83,559,008

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $52,285,235

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $135,844,243

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $30.11

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images 21. Idaho

> Population: 1,939,033

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $35,827,784

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $22,605,329

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $58,433,113

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $30.14

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images 20. Ohio

> Population: 11,756,058

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $184,483,997

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $170,501,276

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $354,985,273

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $30.20

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images 19. Wyoming

> Population: 581,381

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $9,842,622

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $7,781,702

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $17,624,324

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $30.31

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 18. Maine

> Population: 1,385,340

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $25,188,998

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $17,183,773

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $42,372,771

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $30.59

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images 17. California

> Population: 39,029,342

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $639,998,528

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $615,206,296

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $1,255,204,824

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $32.16

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 16. Georgia

> Population: 10,912,876

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $186,645,399

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $173,718,273

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $360,363,672

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $33.02

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images 15. North Carolina

> Population: 10,698,973

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $220,694,913

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $142,682,441

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $363,377,354

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $33.96

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images 14. Virginia

> Population: 8,683,619

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $158,098,403

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $146,156,168

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $304,254,571

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $35.04

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images 13. Arizona

> Population: 7,359,197

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $145,850,397

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $116,448,092

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $262,298,489

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $35.64

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 12. South Carolina

> Population: 5,282,634

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $116,263,446

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $75,436,460

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $191,699,906

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $36.29

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images 11. Michigan

> Population: 10,034,113

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $194,305,150

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $183,181,812

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $377,486,962

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $37.62

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 9. Connecticut

> Population: 3,626,205

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $84,659,172

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $61,334,705

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $145,993,877

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $40.26

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 8. Pennsylvania

> Population: 12,972,008

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $308,162,397

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $217,670,570

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $525,832,967

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $40.54

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 7. Massachusetts

> Population: 6,981,974

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $158,752,221

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $136,141,869

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $294,894,090

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $42.24

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images 6. New York

> Population: 19,677,151

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $440,118,424

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $403,266,170

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $843,384,594

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $42.86

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 5. Florida

> Population: 22,244,823

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $558,416,445

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $410,340,273

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $968,756,718

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $43.55

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 4. Delaware

> Population: 1,018,396

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $25,643,508

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $19,254,279

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $44,897,787

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $44.09

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 3. Maryland

> Population: 6,164,660

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $141,189,008

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $176,265,134

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $317,454,142

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $51.50

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 2. New Hampshire

> Population: 1,395,231

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $43,910,677

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $32,711,866

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $76,622,543

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $54.92

Source: AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images 1. New Jersey

> Population: 9,261,699

> Powerball ticket sales (Jan. 2-Oct. 9, 2023): $277,142,839

> Mega Millions ticket sales (Jan. 3-Oct. 10, 2023): $239,335,887

> Combined ticket sales through Oct. 10, 2023: $516,478,726

> Combined spending on tickets per person through Oct. 10, 2023: $55.77

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.