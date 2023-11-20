The Least and Most Mass-produced American Fighter Planes of WWII sdasmarchives / Flickr

The German Blitzkrieg, or “Lightning War,” during World War II ravaged much of Western Europe and pushed the Allies to the brink of destruction. Much of this was conducted through German bombing raids from the air and tanks advancing on the ground. These bombers reached as far as London. The Allies needed an answer to this offensive, and they found success in repelling German aircraft with a series of American fighter planes.

Air supremacy is defined as being able to conduct air operations “without prohibitive interference by the opposing force,” according to Air Force Magazine. In the early years of World War II, Germans controlled the skies over Europe with complete air supremacy, but with the introduction of American aircraft and other anti-aircraft defense systems the Allies would gain air superiority and then air supremacy by the end of the war. The fighter planes, in particular, played an important role in defending against Axis offensives in the skies. (Today, this American plane is the most widely-used fighter jet on Earth.)

To determine the least and most mass-produced American fighter planes from WWII, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of World War II aircraft, a list compiled by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We only included fighter planes that were active during the war, ranking them based on the grand total produced. Prototypes and concept aircraft were excluded. Supplemental information about year entered service, type, manufacturer, crew size, and top speed also came from Military Factory.

The Lockheed P-38 Lightning was one of the most influential fighter-bomber aircraft in the Second World War. The Germans actually nicknamed this aircraft the “Fork-Tailed Devil” for its effectiveness in combat. It served in a variety of roles such as a bomber escort, tactical bomber, and top-cover fighter. The P-38 Lightning had a top speed of just over 400 mph and was outfitted with a series of high caliber machine guns and 20mm automatic cannon in its nose, as well as high explosive aerial rockets and conventional drop bombs.

Some of these fighter planes doubled as bombers capable of conducting their bombing raids and engaging other enemy aircraft. Others also played roles as escorts for heavy bombers that were not capable of defending themselves in air-to-air combat.

The current generation of fighter jets, the F-35 Lightning II named after its predecessor, now plays a variety of roles aside from just engaging other enemy aircraft. However, one thing this generation of fighter aircraft does not do is transport troops, like some crossover fighter-bomber aircraft of World War II. While fighter planes have evolved over the years, they still have their roots in some of the most mass-produced fighter aircraft of the World War II era. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets used in today’s Air Forces.)

Here is a look at the most and least produced American fighter planes of World War II:

27. Curtiss-Wright CW-21 Demon

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Number of aircraft produced: 62

Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Type: Fighter / interceptor aircraft

Year entered service: 1939

Top speed: 314 mph

Crew: 1

26. Bell P-59 Airacomet

Number of aircraft produced: 66

Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft

Type: Jet-powered fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1945

Top speed: 389 mph

Crew: 1

25. Ryan FR Fireball

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Number of aircraft produced: 66

Manufacturer: Ryan Aeronautical

Type: Mixed-power fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1945

Top speed: 426 mph

Crew: 1

24. Vultee P-66 Vanguard (Model 48)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 146

Manufacturer: Vultee Aircraft

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1941

Top speed: 339 mph

Crew: 1

23. Grumman F3F

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 147

Manufacturer: Grumman

Type: Carrierborne biplane fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1936

Top speed: 264 mph

Crew: 1

22. Boeing P-26 Peashooter

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Number of aircraft produced: 151

Manufacturer: Boeing

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1932

Top speed: 227 mph

Crew: 1

21. Douglas P-70 Nighthawk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 163

Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Type: Night fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1942

Top speed: 339 mph

Crew: 3

20. Seversky P-35

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Number of aircraft produced: 196

Manufacturer: Seversky (Republic)

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1937

Top speed: 308 mph

Crew: 1

19. Curtiss SBC Helldiver

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 257

Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Type: Naval dive bomber / fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1938

Top speed: 237 mph

Crew: 2

18. Republic P-43 Lancer

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Number of aircraft produced: 272

Manufacturer: Republic Aviation

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1941

Top speed: 357 mph

Crew: 1

17. Brewster F2A (Buffalo)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 509

Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1939

Top speed: 321 mph

Crew: 1

16. Brewster F3A (F4U-1) Corsair

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 600

Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical

Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1943

Top speed: 416 mph

Crew: 1

15. Northrop P-61 / F-61 Black Widow

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 742

Manufacturer: Northrop

Type: Night fighter-reconnaissance aircraft

Year entered service: 1943

Top speed: 366 mph

Crew: 3

14. Curtiss P-36 Hawk (Hawk 75/Mohawk)

Number of aircraft produced: 1,115

Manufacturer: Curtiss Aeroplane Company

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1938

Top speed: 322 mph

Crew: 1

13. Curtiss P-40 Tomahawk

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Number of aircraft produced: 1,180

Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1941

Top speed: 351 mph

Crew: 1

12. Grumman F8F Bearcat

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 1,266

Manufacturer: Grumman

Type: Carrierborne interceptor aircraft

Year entered service: 1945

Top speed: 421 mph

Crew: 1

11. Lockheed P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star

Source: U.S. Air Force / Public Domain

Number of aircraft produced: 1,715

Manufacturer: Lockheed

Type: Jet-powered fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1945

Top speed: 577 mph

Crew: 1

10. Bell P-63 Kingcobra

Source: richard neville / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 3,303

Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft

Type: Fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1943

Top speed: 410 mph

Crew: 1

9. Douglas A-20 Havoc / Boston

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 7,478

Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Type: Light bomber / night fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1941

Top speed: 339 mph

Crew: 3

8. Grumman F4F Wildcat

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 7,722

Manufacturer: General Motors / Grumman

Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft

Year entered service: 1940

Top speed: 332 mph

Crew: 1

7. Bell P-39 Airacobra

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 9,588

Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1941

Top speed: 386 mph

Crew: 1

6. Lockheed P-38 Lightning

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 9,923

Manufacturer: Lockheed

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1939

Top speed: 414 mph

Crew: 1

5. Grumman F6F Hellcat

Source: rancho_runner / iStock via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 12,272

Manufacturer: Grumman

Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1943

Top speed: 380 mph

Crew: 1

4. Vought F4U Corsair

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 12,571

Manufacturer: Chance Vought / Brewster Aeronautical

Type: Carrierborne night fighter-bomer aircraft

Year entered service: 1942

Top speed: 446 mph

Crew: 1

3. North American P-51 Mustang

Source: Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 15,586

Manufacturer: North American Aviation

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1942

Top speed: 437 mph

Crew: 1

2. Republic P-47 Thunderbolt

Source: US Air Force, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Number of aircraft produced: 15,660

Manufacturer: Republic Aviation

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1942

Top speed: 433 mph

Crew: 1

1. Curtiss P-40 Warhawk

Source: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Number of aircraft produced: 16,800

Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Year entered service: 1941

Top speed: 378 mph

Crew: 1

