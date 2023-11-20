The Least and Most Mass-produced American Fighter Planes of WWII

The German Blitzkrieg, or “Lightning War,” during World War II ravaged much of Western Europe and pushed the Allies to the brink of destruction. Much of this was conducted through German bombing raids from the air and tanks advancing on the ground. These bombers reached as far as London. The Allies needed an answer to this offensive, and they found success in repelling German aircraft with a series of American fighter planes.
Air supremacy is defined as being able to conduct air operations “without prohibitive interference by the opposing force,” according to Air Force Magazine. In the early years of World War II, Germans controlled the skies over Europe with complete air supremacy, but with the introduction of American aircraft and other anti-aircraft defense systems the Allies would gain air superiority and then air supremacy by the end of the war. The fighter planes, in particular, played an important role in defending against Axis offensives in the skies. (Today, this American plane is the most widely-used fighter jet on Earth.)
To determine the least and most mass-produced American fighter planes from WWII, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of World War II aircraft, a list compiled by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We only included fighter planes that were active during the war, ranking them based on the grand total produced. Prototypes and concept aircraft were excluded. Supplemental information about year entered service, type, manufacturer, crew size, and top speed also came from Military Factory.
The Lockheed P-38 Lightning was one of the most influential fighter-bomber aircraft in the Second World War. The Germans actually nicknamed this aircraft the “Fork-Tailed Devil” for its effectiveness in combat. It served in a variety of roles such as a bomber escort, tactical bomber, and top-cover fighter. The P-38 Lightning had a top speed of just over 400 mph and was outfitted with a series of high caliber machine guns and 20mm automatic cannon in its nose, as well as high explosive aerial rockets and conventional drop bombs.
Some of these fighter planes doubled as bombers capable of conducting their bombing raids and engaging other enemy aircraft. Others also played roles as escorts for heavy bombers that were not capable of defending themselves in air-to-air combat.
The current generation of fighter jets, the F-35 Lightning II named after its predecessor, now plays a variety of roles aside from just engaging other enemy aircraft. However, one thing this generation of fighter aircraft does not do is transport troops, like some crossover fighter-bomber aircraft of World War II. While fighter planes have evolved over the years, they still have their roots in some of the most mass-produced fighter aircraft of the World War II era. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets used in today’s Air Forces.)
Here is a look at the most and least produced American fighter planes of World War II:
27. Curtiss-Wright CW-21 Demon
- Number of aircraft produced: 62
- Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
- Type: Fighter / interceptor aircraft
- Year entered service: 1939
- Top speed: 314 mph
- Crew: 1
26. Bell P-59 Airacomet
- Number of aircraft produced: 66
- Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft
- Type: Jet-powered fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1945
- Top speed: 389 mph
- Crew: 1
25. Ryan FR Fireball
- Number of aircraft produced: 66
- Manufacturer: Ryan Aeronautical
- Type: Mixed-power fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1945
- Top speed: 426 mph
- Crew: 1
24. Vultee P-66 Vanguard (Model 48)
- Number of aircraft produced: 146
- Manufacturer: Vultee Aircraft
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 339 mph
- Crew: 1
23. Grumman F3F
- Number of aircraft produced: 147
- Manufacturer: Grumman
- Type: Carrierborne biplane fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1936
- Top speed: 264 mph
- Crew: 1
22. Boeing P-26 Peashooter
- Number of aircraft produced: 151
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1932
- Top speed: 227 mph
- Crew: 1
21. Douglas P-70 Nighthawk
- Number of aircraft produced: 163
- Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
- Type: Night fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 339 mph
- Crew: 3
20. Seversky P-35
- Number of aircraft produced: 196
- Manufacturer: Seversky (Republic)
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1937
- Top speed: 308 mph
- Crew: 1
19. Curtiss SBC Helldiver
- Number of aircraft produced: 257
- Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
- Type: Naval dive bomber / fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1938
- Top speed: 237 mph
- Crew: 2
18. Republic P-43 Lancer
- Number of aircraft produced: 272
- Manufacturer: Republic Aviation
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 357 mph
- Crew: 1
17. Brewster F2A (Buffalo)
- Number of aircraft produced: 509
- Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1939
- Top speed: 321 mph
- Crew: 1
16. Brewster F3A (F4U-1) Corsair
- Number of aircraft produced: 600
- Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical
- Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1943
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Crew: 1
15. Northrop P-61 / F-61 Black Widow
- Number of aircraft produced: 742
- Manufacturer: Northrop
- Type: Night fighter-reconnaissance aircraft
- Year entered service: 1943
- Top speed: 366 mph
- Crew: 3
14. Curtiss P-36 Hawk (Hawk 75/Mohawk)
- Number of aircraft produced: 1,115
- Manufacturer: Curtiss Aeroplane Company
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1938
- Top speed: 322 mph
- Crew: 1
13. Curtiss P-40 Tomahawk
- Number of aircraft produced: 1,180
- Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 351 mph
- Crew: 1
12. Grumman F8F Bearcat
- Number of aircraft produced: 1,266
- Manufacturer: Grumman
- Type: Carrierborne interceptor aircraft
- Year entered service: 1945
- Top speed: 421 mph
- Crew: 1
11. Lockheed P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star
- Number of aircraft produced: 1,715
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Type: Jet-powered fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1945
- Top speed: 577 mph
- Crew: 1
10. Bell P-63 Kingcobra
- Number of aircraft produced: 3,303
- Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft
- Type: Fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1943
- Top speed: 410 mph
- Crew: 1
9. Douglas A-20 Havoc / Boston
- Number of aircraft produced: 7,478
- Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
- Type: Light bomber / night fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 339 mph
- Crew: 3
8. Grumman F4F Wildcat
- Number of aircraft produced: 7,722
- Manufacturer: General Motors / Grumman
- Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 1940
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Crew: 1
7. Bell P-39 Airacobra
- Number of aircraft produced: 9,588
- Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 386 mph
- Crew: 1
6. Lockheed P-38 Lightning
- Number of aircraft produced: 9,923
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1939
- Top speed: 414 mph
- Crew: 1
5. Grumman F6F Hellcat
- Number of aircraft produced: 12,272
- Manufacturer: Grumman
- Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1943
- Top speed: 380 mph
- Crew: 1
4. Vought F4U Corsair
- Number of aircraft produced: 12,571
- Manufacturer: Chance Vought / Brewster Aeronautical
- Type: Carrierborne night fighter-bomer aircraft
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 446 mph
- Crew: 1
3. North American P-51 Mustang
- Number of aircraft produced: 15,586
- Manufacturer: North American Aviation
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 437 mph
- Crew: 1
2. Republic P-47 Thunderbolt
- Number of aircraft produced: 15,660
- Manufacturer: Republic Aviation
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 433 mph
- Crew: 1
1. Curtiss P-40 Warhawk
- Number of aircraft produced: 16,800
- Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 378 mph
- Crew: 1
