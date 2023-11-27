10 Reasons to Get Out of Texas Oleksii Liskonih / iStock via Getty Images

When you think of Texas, you think of big hats, the open country, and delicious barbecue. You might think that this is the dream and what you’ve always wanted. However, this isn’t what everyone in the world wants out of life. Some people found themselves in Texas for college. You might have met your partner and they wanted to live in Texas. But that doesn’t mean that you love it and want to stay there forever. It’s normal to live somewhere and want to experience something else. If you’re on the fence about if you want to stay in or get out of Texas, consider these factors.

Miserable Weather

Source: TrongNguyen / Getty Images

It’s not a secret that the weather in Texas can be awful. The summers are filled with heat that’s also met with humidity. This feeling makes it hard to do anything outdoors. During the winter, the weather can be cold and frigid. There’s very little time to comfortably do things in Texas outside. If you’re a person who enjoys the outdoors, you can do it, but it won’t be comfortable. There are plenty of other places in the United States and around the world you can do what you want while still feeling good. Weather isn’t everything, but it can make or break your mood.

Rising Housing Costs

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Those who own homes in Texas already know how much the market is going up. Texas has become a popular place to move to, so why not cash out on your biggest investment so far? Odds are you’re going to want to stay close, and the housing markets in neighboring states are below Texas. You’ll be able to live like royalty in a new place after you sell your home and get a change of scenery. If you’re someone who is a renter, then you’ve noticed rents have flown up. It’s not worth paying someone else’s mortgage while you never see any of it back.

You Feel Out of Place

Source: AaronAmat / iStock via Getty Images

For all the talk of southern hospitality, there are lots of parts of Texas that might not make you feel welcome if you’re a minority. The easiest way to start to feel comfortable in your skin is by going somewhere that’s accepting and where you fit in. It takes a lot of courage to do this, though. Especially if you don’t know any better and have spent your whole life feeling this way. Once you do take that step, you’re going to see a dramatic increase in your mental health and confidence. There will be an extra little bit in every step you take. You’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner.

There’s Traffic in Major Cities

Source: Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Is there anything worse than sitting in traffic all day? There isn’t. Sitting in traffic is one of the main causes of depression, especially when it’s to and from your job. The major cities in Texas experience traffic jams and backups that rival any city. You also have to worry about getting to the airport, going to a game, or meeting up with friends. This can stress you out if you think about it too much. Once you live in a city that doesn’t experience traffic the way Texas cities, do, you’ll be able to truly take a breath of fresh air.

School Systems in Texas Could Be Better

Source: BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Starting a family is one of the most exciting parts of anyone’s life. Getting to raise a mini-you and show them the world is thrilling. One of the most important parts of their lives is the schooling and education they get. Unfortunately, Texas schools aren’t known as being the best. They’re average but have shown a decline recently, especially regarding history subjects. Knowing the true history of our nation helps us not make the same mistakes over again. Living in a place where they value teaching our kids what truly has happened will allow them to grow up to be the best kids they can be.

Conservative Politics

Source: Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

It’s not exactly breaking news that Texas follows conservative politics. While this might end up changing in the future, if you don’t agree with it, it’s best to move somewhere that shares your views for the current time. There are plenty of close states who have different political views. With the 2024 election coming up right around the corner, you might also be bombarded with people talking to you about your views and why you’re wrong. Allowing yourself to live amongst people who share your views will only help out your mental health and stress levels in the long run.

Threat of Becoming Own Country

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

There’s always been a joke about Texas fighting for independence and becoming their own country. Odds are, that won’t happen. But if it does, you’d be safer not in the middle of a real battle. The United States wouldn’t like it a lot if one of its biggest states and financial providers did take off. There would be tons of wars and battles going on, and you’d be stuck. The United States would more than likely close its borders off and not allow anyone to come in. Who knows what would happen after the battle and rebellion is over, since the United States would more than likely win.

The State Isn’t Healthy

Source: Courtesy of Bluebird Barbecue via Facebook

All of the delicious food and dining options are great, but most of them aren’t going to help your health in the long run. Texas is already known as being one of the unhealthiest states, and those numbers are only getting worse. The healthcare provided in Texas is good, but given the status of most of the people who live there, could be a lot better. This also ties back to the poor weather conditions that are in Texas. There aren’t a lot of times when it’s comfortable and easy to get outside and walk around. Of course, there are gyms, but getting there can be a challenge if you aren’t motivated on the inside.

The Crime in Texas Cities

Source: tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Living in Texas means you’ll have to always be looking over your shoulder, especially in the biggest cities. Texas was recently ranked as the 11th most dangerous state in the United States. This is directly tied to the poverty in Texas, as they ranked as the ninth worst. When people are desperate, there’s not a lot of things they won’t do. Unfortunately, this led to a lot of armed robberies and assaults in the state. You can move somewhere that’s a lot safer which will help you sleep a lot easier at night.

The Job Market

Source: General Photographic Agency / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

While we think of the Texas job market as being one of the best, it’s not that great. The unemployment rate in Texas is amongst the worst in the United States, causing lots of people to wonder what’s next for them. This problem can be easily solved if you move to a place where there are more jobs available. It’s a crazy thing to think about doing but will help your relationship, self-confidence, and tons of other aspects of your life.

Texas is truly one of the most amazing places in the world. If you’re a person who wants a simple life in the country, there aren’t a lot of better places than Texas. Sadly, that’s not where the bulk of people live and what most want out of life. It’s okay to be unsure about what exactly you want, but you should explore new places and give yourself a chance to become the best version of yourself. As long as you give it a try, you’ll be able to sleep at night knowing you did what you could.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.