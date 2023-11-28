10 Reasons to Get Out of Florida Kasra Keighobady / iStock via Getty Images

Florida has become the trendy place to move if you’re recently retired. It’s not just for those who have retired, though. People of all ages enjoy the fact it’s always warm, the beautiful beaches, and the family-friendly places to visit. However, this doesn’t mean Florida is the perfect oasis for all. There are tons of reasons why people might not want to live there, or even visit these days. Wanting to get out and get somewhere new has become more and more normal. If you’re someone who is thinking about leaving Florida for somewhere new, consider these reasons.

The Constant Humidity

Source: PaulMaguire / iStock via Getty Images

Indeed, Florida is always warm, but it’s not exactly a dry heat like California. Florida is known for its humid heat, which can make it incredibly uncomfortable to do anything outside. The second you walk out, your shirt is wet and sticks to you. There’s sweat dripping down your face and potentially into your eye and other body parts. And this is just normal for those who live there. It’s hard to wear nice clothing because it will be ruined very quickly thanks to constant sweating. You won’t get a real break from it, either, because of how close it is to the equator. Some people like the heat and don’t mind this feeling. Odds are, you won’t find it comfortable at all and will be more annoyed than ever.

The State Might Be Underwater Soon

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

It’s a fact that the sea levels are rising, and quite rapidly at that. One of the first places that’s predicted to get part of this is Florida. Some parts of Florida already sit at heights below sea level, making them easy targets. Miami is part of this list. The property values in Florida aren’t as high as they used to be unless you’re going to a major part of the city. People and investors know the risk they’re taking on by having a property in Florida. It’s not worth risking a lot to live somewhere that might not even exist in a few years.

The Conservative Politics

Source: Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you know about the politics of Florida. They’re very conservative. There have even been warnings issued by the NAACP to minority people to stay away from Florida because of the politics that are there. You should want to live somewhere that’s welcoming to all people and not a place that’s being advised even traveling to. The politics of Florida probably aren’t going to change soon, because of the people that are staying there and moving in. It’s worth living somewhere you feel respected and valued, not like an outsider.

The Threat of Wildlife Attacks

Source: Zanthra / Getty Images

There are tons of alligators in Florida. Even though it’s known alligators don’t like humans and want to avoid them, that doesn’t mean they’re going to always avoid you. There have been plenty of videos popping up of alligators getting more and more comfortable venturing into people’s backyards and homes. It’s also dangerous if you have an animal of your own. Alligators can hide very well from people and will attack a dog or smaller animal they see as easy prey. It’s not worth having to constantly be looking over your shoulder for an animal that might come after you or your dog on a walk.

Cost of Living Can Be High Depending on Location

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty Images

This will be dependent on where you live, but if you want to live in a bigger city like Miami, Tampa Bay, or Orlando, the cost of living is high. Companies know people want to live there so they make the prices of goods higher on purpose. If you live in a smaller city, you won’t have to deal with these issues. Most people want to live in the bigger cities, especially ones that are close to the beach. One of the biggest draws of Florida is how great the ocean is.

Hurricane Season is Stressful

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of the worst natural disasters on Earth is a hurricane. Water doesn’t stop, it just figures out how to destroy or get around whatever is in front of it. Living in Florida means a constant fear of when the next hurricane is going to hit land. It’s not worth having to always fear if you’ll have to leave your home and everything you love behind.

Traffic in Big Cities

Source: janniswerner / Getty Images

If you want to drive somewhere, you’re going to have to plan on giving yourself lots of extra time. The traffic in cities like Tampa, Miami, and Orlando has gotten pretty bad of late, thanks to the people who have recently moved in. Because most of the cities, other than Orlando, sit next to the ocean, there are only a few ways to get places. It’s even a reason why people don’t go to Tampa Bay Rays games, they don’t want to have to deal with the traffic and stress of getting places. Even though it’s usually worth it once you’re there, the traffic can cause headaches for even the most patient.

Housing Prices Are Going Up

Source: tab1962 / iStock via Getty Images

If you have used your home as an investment, then now is a good time to sell your property. The housing prices in Florida have flown up, thanks to the new demand for living there. It’s smart to cash out when you can and move somewhere the housing prices are more reasonable. Who knows if this trend will continue thanks to the constant threat of Florida going underwater. You won’t be able to easily rent or get into a new house once you sell yours, so make sure you have a plan of somewhere new to go.

The number of Tourists

Source: S_Hoss / iStock via Getty Images

Lots of places rely heavily on tourism to be the main source of money. However, these tourists can ruin the city you love in just a matter of moments. It’s hard to go to the nicest places because they heavily market to tourists. They also charge more than they should, because they know tourists will pay it. While it’s nice if you work at one of these places for tips, feeling like you can’t go somewhere you live is a hard pill to swallow. You also are heavily tempted by lots of options that can destroy your path and focus in life. Tourism is a very important industry for Florida, but it’s not worth having to constantly be around.

Florida is Full

Source: Vito Palmisano / iStock via Getty Images

There aren’t a lot of places in Florida worth moving to that aren’t full already. There are lots of places near the beach that are remote, which a lot of people do like. But it’s easy to get bored if there’s not a lot going on in the surrounding area. If you live in Miami or Tampa Bay, you’re going to pay the price with how many people already live there. And because you won’t be that close to the beach, you won’t be able to visit what makes Florida so special. The more and more people that are there, the harder it is to enjoy. There are tons of places like Florida that aren’t as full and rowdy.

Florida has the potential to be a great place to live, but there are a lot of reasons why people would want to leave. Some of them can be fixed, while others are just part of what comes with the territory of living there. If you’re thinking about leaving Florida, don’t be nervous. You’ll soon see you can live just as amazing of a life as you did there. All it takes is taking that first step, and then you’re golden.

