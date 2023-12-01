Discover the 5 Most Hurricane-Prone Places in Florida Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are a lot of great things Florida has to offer. The ocean water is warm and reminds you of the Caribbean since it is the Caribbean Sea. It doesn’t snow, so you’ll never have to worry about it being cold. There are tons of fun things to always be doing in the big cities. However, one of the major downfalls of Florida is the constant threat of hurricanes.

Because of its location in the Caribbean Sea, Florida takes the first hit of any natural disaster that comes the way of the United States. They only average hitting every three years or so, but you always have to be aware. Thankfully, technology has evolved to be able to predict when and where hurricanes will strike, allowing people to escape and not be caught in the storm. These five places in Florida are the most prone to getting hit by a hurricane.

Tampa

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Tampa is known for its successful sports teams over the last five years. Unfortunately, the city is also prone to getting hit by a hurricane. Something you’ll notice about all the different cities on this list is how close they are to the water. Even though hurricanes themselves are rare in Tampa, they still get rain and storms from every storm that hits the United States.

The most recent hurricane here was in August 2023, Hurricane Idalia. It was a Category 3 hurricane that caused millions to have to evacuate. The worst storm to hit Tampa was in 1921 where four people died due to the flooding the storm caused. Tampa is a beautiful city, but make sure you’re keeping up to date with the weather report whenever you visit.

Key West

Source: Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

The Florida Keys are consistently talked about as one of the nicest places in all of the United States to live. It’s like living on an island, while still having the benefits of home. The one benefit that residents have to worry about is tropical storms and hurricanes. The islands don’t have any buffer to stop a hurricane from causing extreme damage to the city. Like Tampa, hurricanes in the Key West aren’t very common.

They do get the rain and wind damage that comes with a hurricane whenever a storm is racing through the Caribbean. The other danger with the Florida Keys is the inability to escape easily. There’s only one way out, and that’s usually backed up. Whenever you’re down there, enjoy yourself, but make sure you’re getting weather updates.

Naples

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Slightly south of Tampa is the beautiful coastal city of Naples. It makes sense Naples would also be on this list, thanks to how close it is to the water. One of the biggest issues the city faces is how low it is in elevation. The city sits at almost exactly sea level, making it hard for water to naturally escape.

Whenever it rains here, residents have to be ready for it to take a long time to clear. Naples, like the other cities on this list, gets a lot of the rain and wind that comes with most hurricanes in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The beach water here is amazing, but don’t get stuck here during a tropical storm. It will last longer than you’d like.

Miami

Source: ULora / iStock via Getty Images

The 305 is where people go to let off steam and have a fun time. Even though the city only gets hit about every five years by a direct hurricane, the proximity to the coast means they get tons of rain and wind. Like Naples, Miami sits at sea level, making it hard for water to get away.

The other issue with Miami is how many different things go flying. Miami is a very outdoor place, meaning there are tons of things the wind can pick up and throw around if it wants to do so. Whenever a storm is approaching Miami, the local businesses have to prepare and get everything inside for everyone’s safety.

Fort Lauderdale

Source: GabrielPevide / E+ via Getty Images

Right up the road from Miami is Fort Lauderdale, the last city on our list. Many people who want the proximity to Miami, but don’t want to constantly deal with the traffic and tourists want to live here. There have been 17 hurricanes that have had a direct impact on the city. But they also get the wind and rain.

The further and further you go up the coast, the less and less the hurricane has an impact. It’s no wonder these southern, coastal cities are where you have to pay the most attention to the weather report. Make sure you pack your sunscreen and have fun, though. Florida is truly a great place to relax.

