Discover the Florida Suburb Known as the 'Lightning Capital of the U.S.' clintspencer / iStock via Getty Images

Lightning can create havoc wherever it strikes. One lightning strike has enough energy to create up to 300 million volts of electricity. The average household current is 120 volts, making one lightning strike able to power 25 million homes. One Florida town sees more lightning strikes than any other community in the entire world. So much so, that it’s taken the title of the “Lightning Capital of the US” away from Flatonia, Texas. This is the Florida suburb that proudly has taken this title.

This is the “Lightning Capital of the US”

Source: Maxiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Four Corners, Florida is an unincorporated community near Orlando and Disney World. In January 2023, Four Corners was given this incredibly prestigious title, thanks to the 1,229 lightning strikes per square mile. This was by far and away the most amount of strikes of any city or town in the United States. On average, Florida itself gets 18.7 million lightning strikes per year. This is the second most common of any state, behind Texas. It’s no surprise Texas is the number one, purely because of how large it is dimensionally.

The reason Florida gets so many strikes is because of the storms that occur in the state. The state sees most of its lightning strikes in the summertime, because of the moist air blowing in from the ocean. This moist air is a different charge than the air that’s already in the state of Florida, causing a massive reaction to take place. This reaction is how lightning is formed. Thunder comes from the electrons rubbing together. Light travels faster than sound which is why you see the lightning strike before you hear the electrons going together.

Four Corners, Florida

Source: José Handan / Getty Images

Those who live in Four Corners want to live as far from the beach as they can, while still having easy access. The city is almost exactly between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Four Corners is also known for having a Jimmy Buffett resort. Radio Margaritaville, one of the different radio stations owned and operated by the Jimmy Buffett estate, is right next to the resort. There has also been a huge rise in population, going from 12,000 in 2000 to 56,000 in 2020. This is thanks to the new rush of retirees wanting to live in Florida, but not be near the major cities.

Four Corners is only a 15-minute drive away from Walt Disney World, allowing these new citizens to visit one of the most amazing places whenever they want. You’re also only a 20-minute drive from downtown Orlando if you want the big city. Four Corners might be known for the amount of lightning it receives, but it has many other great things.

What Should You Do if You’re Caught in a Lightning Storm?

Source: Jurkos / Getty Images

If you ever find yourself stuck in a lightning storm, find the closest building to get inside of and take cover. Cars should only be stayed in if there’s no other option of where to go. The worst thing you can do is stand in the middle of a field or next to a tree. Lightning is very lazy and wants to take the quickest route it can to the ground. If you’re standing in the open or next to a tree, the lightning will find you and shock you or the tree, causing you damage.

As long as you’re inside a sheltered building, you won’t be subjected to the threat of being hit by lightning. Should you get struck, call 911 and get medical help right away. Lightning strikes can be catastrophic if not dealt with. The charge can cause your heart to go into shock and stop all the energy going inside you. Storms are easy to track these days, so you’ll know where and when storms are going to strike. Stay away from them as much as possible.

How Likely Are You to Get Struck by Lightning in Florida?

Source: Thinkstock

In the United States, there are roughly 90 deaths and 300 injuries per year because of lightning strikes. However, in Florida, there are 10 deaths and 40 injuries per year caused by lightning. Being the second most commonly struck state, it’s no shock that Florida accounts for more than 10% of deaths and injuries.

There are typically between 70 and 100 days every year when lightning strikes somewhere in the state. It’s important to stay aware of your surroundings and take all the necessary precautions whenever you’re out and about during the lightning season. Florida is a great place to visit and enjoy your time on the beach, but make sure you’re safe and making sure you’re always keeping track of the weather patterns.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.