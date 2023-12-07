The City in Every State With the Most Billionaires websummit / Flickr

Out of the estimated 2,640 billionaires in the world, 754 live in the United States, the most of any country. While there are no billionaires in six U.S. states, the other 44 states are home to at least one extremely wealthy person — and often to many more. California has the most billionaires, at 178, followed by New York state with 128 billionaires, and Florida with 94 billionaires living in the state.

Still, even though California is the choice of residence for the most U.S. billionaires, it is New York City — the world’s financial capital — that is the city with the most billionaires nationwide, at 99. Not surprising, their combined net worth is highest, at $611 billion, the most of any city’s combined net worth. (Also see, America’s 50 richest billionaires and when they got that way.)

To find the city in every state with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Forbes World’s Billionaire List — The Richest in 2023. The list, Forbes explains, “is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10, 2023,” adding that some people have become richer or poorer within days of publication. In some states, two or more cities have the same number of billionaires. In such cases, we broke ties by the combined wealth of billionaires in each city. All data is from Forbes.

Just like New York, it is often not surprising why so many billionaires live in a certain city. In San Francisco, near Silicon Valley — where many tech companies found their beginnings — 37 billionaires live, the most in California. Some cities are also home to several billionaire family members, such as two Waltons (Walmart) in Bentonville, Arkansas, or two Johnsons (Fidelity Investment) in Boston. (On the flip side, these are famous-billionaires-who-lost-everything.)

A state’s wealthiest person often lives in the city with the most billionaires. For example, former New York City mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg is the richest person in the state and in NYC and the seventh richest nationwide with an estimated $94 billion net worth as of March. This is not always the case, however. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the U.S., lives in Austin, the city with the third most billionaires in Texas, at 12, after Dallas (20 billionaires) and Houston (14 billionaires).

Here is the city in every state with the most billionaires.

Alabama: Abbeville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Alabama)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Alabama) Wealthiest person in Abbeville: Jimmy Rane ($1.2 billion)

Jimmy Rane ($1.2 billion) Total Abbeville billionaire net worth: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Alaska: No billionaires in state

Source: scotnelson / Flickr

Arizona: Phoenix

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 5 (of 12 billionaires in Arizona)

5 (of 12 billionaires in Arizona) Wealthiest person in Phoenix: Mark Shoen ($4.9 billion)

Mark Shoen ($4.9 billion) Total Phoenix billionaire net worth: $17.4 billion

$17.4 billion Runner-up city: Paradise Valley (4 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.4 billion)

Arkansas: Bentonville

Billionaire count: 2 (of 6 billionaires in Arkansas)

2 (of 6 billionaires in Arkansas) Wealthiest person in Bentonville: Jim Walton ($58.8 billion)

Jim Walton ($58.8 billion) Total Bentonville billionaire net worth: $116.4 billion

$116.4 billion Runner-up city: Fayetteville (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $6.4 billion)

California: San Francisco

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 37 (of 178 billionaires in California)

37 (of 178 billionaires in California) Wealthiest person in San Francisco: Brian Chesky ($79.2 billion)

Brian Chesky ($79.2 billion) Total San Francisco billionaire net worth: $114.2 billion

$114.2 billion Runner-up city: Los Angeles (34 billionaires, combined net worth: $115.5 billion)

Colorado: Denver

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 5 (of 13 billionaires in Colorado)

5 (of 13 billionaires in Colorado) Wealthiest person in Denver: Philip Anschutz ($10.9 billion)

Philip Anschutz ($10.9 billion) Total Denver billionaire net worth: $18.4 billion

$18.4 billion Runner-up city: Aspen (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $2.5 billion)

Connecticut: Greenwich

Billionaire count: 9 (of 14 billionaires in Connecticut)

9 (of 14 billionaires in Connecticut) Wealthiest person in Greenwich: Ray Dalio ($19.1 billion)

Ray Dalio ($19.1 billion) Total Greenwich billionaire net worth: $57.0 billion

$57.0 billion Runner-up city: Darien (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $11.2 billion)

Delaware: No billionaires in state

Florida: Palm Beach

Source: Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 21 (of 94 billionaires in Florida)

21 (of 94 billionaires in Florida) Wealthiest person in Palm Beach: Thomas Peterffy ($35.0 billion)

Thomas Peterffy ($35.0 billion) Total Palm Beach billionaire net worth: $104.3 billion

$104.3 billion Runner-up city: Miami (10 billionaires, combined net worth: $60.6 billion)

Georgia: Atlanta

Billionaire count: 16 (of 17 billionaires in Georgia)

16 (of 17 billionaires in Georgia) Wealthiest person in Atlanta: Jim Kennedy ($8.4 billion)

Jim Kennedy ($8.4 billion) Total Atlanta billionaire net worth: $67.9 billion

$67.9 billion Runner-up city: Hampton (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $6.6 billion)

Hawaii: Lanai

Source: Kimberly White / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 1 (of 2 billionaires in Hawaii)

1 (of 2 billionaires in Hawaii) Wealthiest person in Lanai: Larry Ellison ($107.0 billion)

Larry Ellison ($107.0 billion) Total Lanai billionaire net worth: $107.0 billion

$107.0 billion Runner-up city: Honolulu (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $8.80 billion)

Idaho: Idaho Falls

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Idaho)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Idaho) Wealthiest person in Idaho Falls: Frank Vandersloot ($3.1 billion)

Frank Vandersloot ($3.1 billion) Total Idaho Falls billionaire net worth: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Illinois: Chicago

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 14 (of 24 billionaires in Illinois)

14 (of 24 billionaires in Illinois) Wealthiest person in Chicago: Lukas Walton ($21.2 billion)

Lukas Walton ($21.2 billion) Total Chicago billionaire net worth: $64.4 billion

$64.4 billion Runner-up city: Highland Park (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.0 billion)

Indiana: Bloomington

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire count: 1 (of 3 billionaires in Indiana)

1 (of 3 billionaires in Indiana) Wealthiest person in Bloomington: Carl Cook ($10.2 billion)

Carl Cook ($10.2 billion) Total Bloomington billionaire net worth: $10.2 billion

$10.2 billion Runner-up city: Carmel (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $3.9 billion)

Iowa: Adel

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Iowa)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Iowa) Wealthiest person in Adel: Harry Stine ($7.4 billion)

Harry Stine ($7.4 billion) Total Adel billionaire net worth: $7.4 billion

$7.4 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Kansas: Wichita

Billionaire count: 1 (of 2 billionaires in Kansas)

1 (of 2 billionaires in Kansas) Wealthiest person in Wichita: Charles Koch ($59.0 billion)

Charles Koch ($59.0 billion) Total Wichita billionaire net worth: $59.0 billion

$59.0 billion Runner-up city: Leawood (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $4.2 billion)

Kentucky: Lexington

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Kentucky)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Kentucky) Wealthiest person in Lexington: Tamara Gustavson ($7.1 billion)

Tamara Gustavson ($7.1 billion) Total Lexington billionaire net worth: $7.1 billion

$7.1 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Louisiana: New Orleans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Louisiana)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Louisiana) Wealthiest person in New Orleans: Gayle Benson ($4.7 billion)

Gayle Benson ($4.7 billion) Total New Orleans billionaire net worth: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Maine: Scarborough

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Maine)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Maine) Wealthiest person in Scarborough: Susan Alfond ($2.5 billion)

Susan Alfond ($2.5 billion) Total Scarborough billionaire net worth: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Maryland: Potomac

Billionaire count: 2 (of 10 billionaires in Maryland)

2 (of 10 billionaires in Maryland) Wealthiest person in Potomac: Mitchell Rales ($6.5 billion)

Mitchell Rales ($6.5 billion) Total Potomac billionaire net worth: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion Runner-up city: Bethesda (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $5.3 billion)

Massachusetts: Boston

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 10 (of 21 billionaires in Massachusetts)

10 (of 21 billionaires in Massachusetts) Wealthiest person in Boston: Edward Johnson Iv ($21.6 billion)

Edward Johnson Iv ($21.6 billion) Total Boston billionaire net worth: $36.4 billion

$36.4 billion Runner-up city: Brookline (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $13.5 billion)

Michigan: Grand Rapids

Billionaire count: 3 (of 10 billionaires in Michigan)

3 (of 10 billionaires in Michigan) Wealthiest person in Grand Rapids: Doug Meijer ($18.0 billion)

Doug Meijer ($18.0 billion) Total Grand Rapids billionaire net worth: $13.8 billion

$13.8 billion Runner-up city: Bloomfield Hills (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.2 billion)

Minnesota: Mankato

Source: Elsa / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 1 (of 5 billionaires in Minnesota)

1 (of 5 billionaires in Minnesota) Wealthiest person in Mankato: Glen Taylor ($2.7 billion)

Glen Taylor ($2.7 billion) Total Mankato billionaire net worth: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Runner-up city: St. Paul (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $1.6 billion)

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 2 (of 2 billionaires in Mississippi)

2 (of 2 billionaires in Mississippi) Wealthiest person in Hattiesburg: James Duff ($2.3 billion)

James Duff ($2.3 billion) Total Hattiesburg billionaire net worth: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Missouri: St. Louis

Source: Spencer Tirey / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 6 (of 7 billionaires in Missouri)

6 (of 7 billionaires in Missouri) Wealthiest person in St. Louis: Pauline Macmillan Keinath ($8.3 billion)

Pauline Macmillan Keinath ($8.3 billion) Total St. Louis billionaire net worth: $23.1 billion

$23.1 billion Runner-up city: Springfield (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $8.3 billion)

Montana: Missoula

Billionaire count: 2 (of 4 billionaires in Montana)

2 (of 4 billionaires in Montana) Wealthiest person in Missoula: Dennis Washington ($6.4 billion)

Dennis Washington ($6.4 billion) Total Missoula billionaire net worth: $8.4 billion

$8.4 billion Runner-up city: Bozeman, Livingston (1 each billionaires, combined net worth: $7.8 billion)

Nebraska: Omaha

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 2 (of 3 billionaires in Nebraska)

2 (of 3 billionaires in Nebraska) Wealthiest person in Omaha: Warren Buffett ($106.0 billion)

Warren Buffett ($106.0 billion) Total Omaha billionaire net worth: $108.5 billion

$108.5 billion Runner-up city: Kearney (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $1.4 billion)

Nevada: Las Vegas

Billionaire count: 11 (of 18 billionaires in Nevada)

11 (of 18 billionaires in Nevada) Wealthiest person in Las Vegas: Miriam Adelson ($35.0 billion)

Miriam Adelson ($35.0 billion) Total Las Vegas billionaire net worth: $56.8 billion

$56.8 billion Runner-up city: Reno (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $10.9 billion)

New Hampshire: Keene

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in New Hampshire)

1 (of 1 billionaires in New Hampshire) Wealthiest person in Keene: Rick Cohen ($9.6 billion)

Rick Cohen ($9.6 billion) Total Keene billionaire net worth: $9.6 billion

$9.6 billion Runner-up city: N/A

New Jersey: Saddle River

Billionaire count: 1 (of 5 billionaires in New Jersey)

1 (of 5 billionaires in New Jersey) Wealthiest person in Saddle River: Rocco Commisso ($7.8 billion)

Rocco Commisso ($7.8 billion) Total Saddle River billionaire net worth: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion Runner-up city: Millburn (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $6.8 billion)

New Mexico: No billionaires in state

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New York: New York

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 99 (of 128 billionaires in New York)

99 (of 128 billionaires in New York) Wealthiest person in New York: Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion)

Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion) Total New York billionaire net worth: $611.0 billion

$611.0 billion Runner-up city: Oyster Bay (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $6.2 billion)

North Carolina: Cary

Source: Brad Barket / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 3 (of 5 billionaires in North Carolina)

3 (of 5 billionaires in North Carolina) Wealthiest person in Cary: James Goodnight ($7.4 billion)

James Goodnight ($7.4 billion) Total Cary billionaire net worth: $15.8 billion

$15.8 billion Runner-up city: Greensboro (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $2.9 billion)

North Dakota: No billionaires in state

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Ohio: Cleveland

Source: Ed Jackson / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 3 (of 7 billionaires in Ohio)

3 (of 7 billionaires in Ohio) Wealthiest person in Cleveland: Nancy Lerner ($6.0 billion)

Nancy Lerner ($6.0 billion) Total Cleveland billionaire net worth: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Runner-up city: New Albany (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $6.0 billion)

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

Billionaire count: 3 (of 6 billionaires in Oklahoma)

3 (of 6 billionaires in Oklahoma) Wealthiest person in Oklahoma City: Harold Hamm ($18.5 billion)

Harold Hamm ($18.5 billion) Total Oklahoma City billionaire net worth: $44.3 billion

$44.3 billion Runner-up city: Tulsa (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $16.5 billion)

Oregon: Hillsboro

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 1 (of 3 billionaires in Oregon)

1 (of 3 billionaires in Oregon) Wealthiest person in Hillsboro: Phil Knight ($45.1 billion)

Phil Knight ($45.1 billion) Total Hillsboro billionaire net worth: $45.1 billion

$45.1 billion Runner-up city: Portland (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $2.3 billion)

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

Source: Matt Sullivan / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 3 (of 19 billionaires in Pennsylvania)

3 (of 19 billionaires in Pennsylvania) Wealthiest person in Philadelphia: Victoria Mars ($28.5 billion)

Victoria Mars ($28.5 billion) Total Philadelphia billionaire net worth: $12.5 billion

$12.5 billion Runner-up city: Bryn Mawr (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $14.8 billion)

Rhode Island: Providence

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Rhode Island)

1 (of 1 billionaires in Rhode Island) Wealthiest person in Providence: Jonathan Nelson ($3.1 billion)

Jonathan Nelson ($3.1 billion) Total Providence billionaire net worth: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Runner-up city: N/A

South Carolina: Charleston

Billionaire count: 2 (of 2 billionaires in South Carolina)

2 (of 2 billionaires in South Carolina) Wealthiest person in Charleston: Robert Faith ($5.2 billion)

Robert Faith ($5.2 billion) Total Charleston billionaire net worth: $7.1 billion

$7.1 billion Runner-up city: N/A

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in South Dakota)

1 (of 1 billionaires in South Dakota) Wealthiest person in Sioux Falls: T Denny Sanford ($2.0 billion)

T Denny Sanford ($2.0 billion) Total Sioux Falls billionaire net worth: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Runner-up city: N/A

Tennessee: Nashville

Billionaire count: 3 (of 12 billionaires in Tennessee)

3 (of 12 billionaires in Tennessee) Wealthiest person in Nashville: Thomas Frist Jr ($20.2 billion)

Thomas Frist Jr ($20.2 billion) Total Nashville billionaire net worth: $25.7 billion

$25.7 billion Runner-up city: Franklin (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.9 billion)

Texas: Dallas

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 20 (of 70 billionaires in Texas)

20 (of 70 billionaires in Texas) Wealthiest person in Dallas: Jerry Jones ($180.0 billion)

Jerry Jones ($180.0 billion) Total Dallas billionaire net worth: $84.3 billion

$84.3 billion Runner-up city: Houston (14 billionaires, combined net worth: $73.2 billion)

Utah: Provo

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 3 (of 6 billionaires in Utah)

3 (of 6 billionaires in Utah) Wealthiest person in Provo: Scott Watterson ($4.0 billion)

Scott Watterson ($4.0 billion) Total Provo billionaire net worth: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Runner-up city: Salt Lake City (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $4.0 billion)

Vermont: No billionaires in state

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Virginia: McLean

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 3 (of 8 billionaires in Virginia)

3 (of 8 billionaires in Virginia) Wealthiest person in McLean: William Conway Jr ($38.3 billion)

William Conway Jr ($38.3 billion) Total McLean billionaire net worth: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion Runner-up city: The Plains (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $38.3 billion)

Washington: Seattle

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 6 (of 13 billionaires in Washington)

6 (of 13 billionaires in Washington) Wealthiest person in Seattle: Mackenzie Scott ($114.0 billion)

Mackenzie Scott ($114.0 billion) Total Seattle billionaire net worth: $35.7 billion

$35.7 billion Runner-up city: Medina (4 billionaires, combined net worth: $229.7 billion)

West Virginia: No billionaires in state

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Wisconsin: Racine

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 3 (of 7 billionaires in Wisconsin)

3 (of 7 billionaires in Wisconsin) Wealthiest person in Racine: Helen Johnson Leipold ($17.4 billion)

Helen Johnson Leipold ($17.4 billion) Total Racine billionaire net worth: $14.4 billion

$14.4 billion Runner-up city: Eau Claire (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $17.4 billion)

Wyoming: Jackson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire count: 4 (of 7 billionaires in Wyoming)

4 (of 7 billionaires in Wyoming) Wealthiest person in Jackson: John Mars ($38.3 billion)

John Mars ($38.3 billion) Total Jackson billionaire net worth: $51.5 billion

$51.5 billion Runner-up city: Wilson (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $6.9 billion)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.