Out of the estimated 2,640 billionaires in the world, 754 live in the United States, the most of any country. While there are no billionaires in six U.S. states, the other 44 states are home to at least one extremely wealthy person — and often to many more. California has the most billionaires, at 178, followed by New York state with 128 billionaires, and Florida with 94 billionaires living in the state.
Still, even though California is the choice of residence for the most U.S. billionaires, it is New York City — the world’s financial capital — that is the city with the most billionaires nationwide, at 99. Not surprising, their combined net worth is highest, at $611 billion, the most of any city’s combined net worth. (Also see, America’s 50 richest billionaires and when they got that way.)
To find the city in every state with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Forbes World’s Billionaire List — The Richest in 2023. The list, Forbes explains, “is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10, 2023,” adding that some people have become richer or poorer within days of publication. In some states, two or more cities have the same number of billionaires. In such cases, we broke ties by the combined wealth of billionaires in each city. All data is from Forbes.
Just like New York, it is often not surprising why so many billionaires live in a certain city. In San Francisco, near Silicon Valley — where many tech companies found their beginnings — 37 billionaires live, the most in California. Some cities are also home to several billionaire family members, such as two Waltons (Walmart) in Bentonville, Arkansas, or two Johnsons (Fidelity Investment) in Boston. (On the flip side, these are famous-billionaires-who-lost-everything.)
A state’s wealthiest person often lives in the city with the most billionaires. For example, former New York City mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg is the richest person in the state and in NYC and the seventh richest nationwide with an estimated $94 billion net worth as of March. This is not always the case, however. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the U.S., lives in Austin, the city with the third most billionaires in Texas, at 12, after Dallas (20 billionaires) and Houston (14 billionaires).
Alabama: Abbeville
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Alabama)
- Wealthiest person in Abbeville: Jimmy Rane ($1.2 billion)
- Total Abbeville billionaire net worth: $1.2 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Alaska: No billionaires in state
Arizona: Phoenix
- Billionaire count: 5 (of 12 billionaires in Arizona)
- Wealthiest person in Phoenix: Mark Shoen ($4.9 billion)
- Total Phoenix billionaire net worth: $17.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Paradise Valley (4 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.4 billion)
Arkansas: Bentonville
- Billionaire count: 2 (of 6 billionaires in Arkansas)
- Wealthiest person in Bentonville: Jim Walton ($58.8 billion)
- Total Bentonville billionaire net worth: $116.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Fayetteville (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $6.4 billion)
California: San Francisco
- Billionaire count: 37 (of 178 billionaires in California)
- Wealthiest person in San Francisco: Brian Chesky ($79.2 billion)
- Total San Francisco billionaire net worth: $114.2 billion
- Runner-up city: Los Angeles (34 billionaires, combined net worth: $115.5 billion)
Colorado: Denver
- Billionaire count: 5 (of 13 billionaires in Colorado)
- Wealthiest person in Denver: Philip Anschutz ($10.9 billion)
- Total Denver billionaire net worth: $18.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Aspen (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $2.5 billion)
Connecticut: Greenwich
- Billionaire count: 9 (of 14 billionaires in Connecticut)
- Wealthiest person in Greenwich: Ray Dalio ($19.1 billion)
- Total Greenwich billionaire net worth: $57.0 billion
- Runner-up city: Darien (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $11.2 billion)
Delaware: No billionaires in state
Florida: Palm Beach
- Billionaire count: 21 (of 94 billionaires in Florida)
- Wealthiest person in Palm Beach: Thomas Peterffy ($35.0 billion)
- Total Palm Beach billionaire net worth: $104.3 billion
- Runner-up city: Miami (10 billionaires, combined net worth: $60.6 billion)
Georgia: Atlanta
- Billionaire count: 16 (of 17 billionaires in Georgia)
- Wealthiest person in Atlanta: Jim Kennedy ($8.4 billion)
- Total Atlanta billionaire net worth: $67.9 billion
- Runner-up city: Hampton (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $6.6 billion)
Hawaii: Lanai
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 2 billionaires in Hawaii)
- Wealthiest person in Lanai: Larry Ellison ($107.0 billion)
- Total Lanai billionaire net worth: $107.0 billion
- Runner-up city: Honolulu (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $8.80 billion)
Idaho: Idaho Falls
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Idaho)
- Wealthiest person in Idaho Falls: Frank Vandersloot ($3.1 billion)
- Total Idaho Falls billionaire net worth: $3.1 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Illinois: Chicago
- Billionaire count: 14 (of 24 billionaires in Illinois)
- Wealthiest person in Chicago: Lukas Walton ($21.2 billion)
- Total Chicago billionaire net worth: $64.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Highland Park (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.0 billion)
Indiana: Bloomington
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 3 billionaires in Indiana)
- Wealthiest person in Bloomington: Carl Cook ($10.2 billion)
- Total Bloomington billionaire net worth: $10.2 billion
- Runner-up city: Carmel (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $3.9 billion)
Iowa: Adel
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Iowa)
- Wealthiest person in Adel: Harry Stine ($7.4 billion)
- Total Adel billionaire net worth: $7.4 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Kansas: Wichita
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 2 billionaires in Kansas)
- Wealthiest person in Wichita: Charles Koch ($59.0 billion)
- Total Wichita billionaire net worth: $59.0 billion
- Runner-up city: Leawood (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $4.2 billion)
Kentucky: Lexington
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Kentucky)
- Wealthiest person in Lexington: Tamara Gustavson ($7.1 billion)
- Total Lexington billionaire net worth: $7.1 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Louisiana: New Orleans
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Louisiana)
- Wealthiest person in New Orleans: Gayle Benson ($4.7 billion)
- Total New Orleans billionaire net worth: $4.7 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Maine: Scarborough
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Maine)
- Wealthiest person in Scarborough: Susan Alfond ($2.5 billion)
- Total Scarborough billionaire net worth: $2.5 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Maryland: Potomac
- Billionaire count: 2 (of 10 billionaires in Maryland)
- Wealthiest person in Potomac: Mitchell Rales ($6.5 billion)
- Total Potomac billionaire net worth: $10.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Bethesda (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $5.3 billion)
Massachusetts: Boston
- Billionaire count: 10 (of 21 billionaires in Massachusetts)
- Wealthiest person in Boston: Edward Johnson Iv ($21.6 billion)
- Total Boston billionaire net worth: $36.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Brookline (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $13.5 billion)
Michigan: Grand Rapids
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 10 billionaires in Michigan)
- Wealthiest person in Grand Rapids: Doug Meijer ($18.0 billion)
- Total Grand Rapids billionaire net worth: $13.8 billion
- Runner-up city: Bloomfield Hills (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.2 billion)
Minnesota: Mankato
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 5 billionaires in Minnesota)
- Wealthiest person in Mankato: Glen Taylor ($2.7 billion)
- Total Mankato billionaire net worth: $2.7 billion
- Runner-up city: St. Paul (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $1.6 billion)
Mississippi: Hattiesburg
- Billionaire count: 2 (of 2 billionaires in Mississippi)
- Wealthiest person in Hattiesburg: James Duff ($2.3 billion)
- Total Hattiesburg billionaire net worth: $4.6 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Missouri: St. Louis
- Billionaire count: 6 (of 7 billionaires in Missouri)
- Wealthiest person in St. Louis: Pauline Macmillan Keinath ($8.3 billion)
- Total St. Louis billionaire net worth: $23.1 billion
- Runner-up city: Springfield (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $8.3 billion)
Montana: Missoula
- Billionaire count: 2 (of 4 billionaires in Montana)
- Wealthiest person in Missoula: Dennis Washington ($6.4 billion)
- Total Missoula billionaire net worth: $8.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Bozeman, Livingston (1 each billionaires, combined net worth: $7.8 billion)
Nebraska: Omaha
- Billionaire count: 2 (of 3 billionaires in Nebraska)
- Wealthiest person in Omaha: Warren Buffett ($106.0 billion)
- Total Omaha billionaire net worth: $108.5 billion
- Runner-up city: Kearney (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $1.4 billion)
Nevada: Las Vegas
- Billionaire count: 11 (of 18 billionaires in Nevada)
- Wealthiest person in Las Vegas: Miriam Adelson ($35.0 billion)
- Total Las Vegas billionaire net worth: $56.8 billion
- Runner-up city: Reno (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $10.9 billion)
New Hampshire: Keene
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in New Hampshire)
- Wealthiest person in Keene: Rick Cohen ($9.6 billion)
- Total Keene billionaire net worth: $9.6 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
New Jersey: Saddle River
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 5 billionaires in New Jersey)
- Wealthiest person in Saddle River: Rocco Commisso ($7.8 billion)
- Total Saddle River billionaire net worth: $7.8 billion
- Runner-up city: Millburn (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $6.8 billion)
New Mexico: No billionaires in state
New York: New York
- Billionaire count: 99 (of 128 billionaires in New York)
- Wealthiest person in New York: Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion)
- Total New York billionaire net worth: $611.0 billion
- Runner-up city: Oyster Bay (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $6.2 billion)
North Carolina: Cary
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 5 billionaires in North Carolina)
- Wealthiest person in Cary: James Goodnight ($7.4 billion)
- Total Cary billionaire net worth: $15.8 billion
- Runner-up city: Greensboro (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $2.9 billion)
North Dakota: No billionaires in state
Ohio: Cleveland
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 7 billionaires in Ohio)
- Wealthiest person in Cleveland: Nancy Lerner ($6.0 billion)
- Total Cleveland billionaire net worth: $3.3 billion
- Runner-up city: New Albany (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $6.0 billion)
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 6 billionaires in Oklahoma)
- Wealthiest person in Oklahoma City: Harold Hamm ($18.5 billion)
- Total Oklahoma City billionaire net worth: $44.3 billion
- Runner-up city: Tulsa (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $16.5 billion)
Oregon: Hillsboro
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 3 billionaires in Oregon)
- Wealthiest person in Hillsboro: Phil Knight ($45.1 billion)
- Total Hillsboro billionaire net worth: $45.1 billion
- Runner-up city: Portland (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $2.3 billion)
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 19 billionaires in Pennsylvania)
- Wealthiest person in Philadelphia: Victoria Mars ($28.5 billion)
- Total Philadelphia billionaire net worth: $12.5 billion
- Runner-up city: Bryn Mawr (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $14.8 billion)
Rhode Island: Providence
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in Rhode Island)
- Wealthiest person in Providence: Jonathan Nelson ($3.1 billion)
- Total Providence billionaire net worth: $3.1 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
South Carolina: Charleston
- Billionaire count: 2 (of 2 billionaires in South Carolina)
- Wealthiest person in Charleston: Robert Faith ($5.2 billion)
- Total Charleston billionaire net worth: $7.1 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
- Billionaire count: 1 (of 1 billionaires in South Dakota)
- Wealthiest person in Sioux Falls: T Denny Sanford ($2.0 billion)
- Total Sioux Falls billionaire net worth: $2.0 billion
- Runner-up city: N/A
Tennessee: Nashville
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 12 billionaires in Tennessee)
- Wealthiest person in Nashville: Thomas Frist Jr ($20.2 billion)
- Total Nashville billionaire net worth: $25.7 billion
- Runner-up city: Franklin (3 billionaires, combined net worth: $7.9 billion)
Texas: Dallas
- Billionaire count: 20 (of 70 billionaires in Texas)
- Wealthiest person in Dallas: Jerry Jones ($180.0 billion)
- Total Dallas billionaire net worth: $84.3 billion
- Runner-up city: Houston (14 billionaires, combined net worth: $73.2 billion)
Utah: Provo
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 6 billionaires in Utah)
- Wealthiest person in Provo: Scott Watterson ($4.0 billion)
- Total Provo billionaire net worth: $4.0 billion
- Runner-up city: Salt Lake City (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $4.0 billion)
Vermont: No billionaires in state
Virginia: McLean
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 8 billionaires in Virginia)
- Wealthiest person in McLean: William Conway Jr ($38.3 billion)
- Total McLean billionaire net worth: $5.7 billion
- Runner-up city: The Plains (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $38.3 billion)
Washington: Seattle
- Billionaire count: 6 (of 13 billionaires in Washington)
- Wealthiest person in Seattle: Mackenzie Scott ($114.0 billion)
- Total Seattle billionaire net worth: $35.7 billion
- Runner-up city: Medina (4 billionaires, combined net worth: $229.7 billion)
West Virginia: No billionaires in state
Wisconsin: Racine
- Billionaire count: 3 (of 7 billionaires in Wisconsin)
- Wealthiest person in Racine: Helen Johnson Leipold ($17.4 billion)
- Total Racine billionaire net worth: $14.4 billion
- Runner-up city: Eau Claire (1 billionaire, combined net worth: $17.4 billion)
Wyoming: Jackson
- Billionaire count: 4 (of 7 billionaires in Wyoming)
- Wealthiest person in Jackson: John Mars ($38.3 billion)
- Total Jackson billionaire net worth: $51.5 billion
- Runner-up city: Wilson (2 billionaires, combined net worth: $6.9 billion)
