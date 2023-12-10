Discover The States With The Best Weather Year-Round race2beach / Flickr

Anyone who tells you they don’t want to live in a comfortable and warm environment is just lying to themselves. One of the best parts about being alive is getting to enjoy the great outdoors as much as you can. There are a lot of states where it’s hard to do that whenever you want. However, there are some places where you can and do it easily. These seven states are known for having the best year-round weather compared to every other state. Many of these states are also home to the cities with the best weather.

California

It’s not shocking to find California at the top of this list. The weather is one of the main reasons it’s the most populated state. The best part about California is you can truly experience every weather pattern you want in a matter of moments, regardless of where you live. If you live in Los Angeles or San Diego and want snow, Big Bear Mountain is right there for you to go to. Those who live in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento have easy access to Lake Tahoe whenever they don’t want the warmth and sun. You get to keep the 70-degree weather and have snow right at your doorstep. California weather never gets too hot or too cold near the coast, either.

Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

There aren’t many better places than the tropical islands of Hawaii. This state is known for having consistent temperatures throughout the entire year. It rarely ever gets above 85 degrees and rarely falls below 75 degrees. The constant sunshine and beautiful weather make for some of the nicest people in the world. It’s hard to be sad or mad when you also have one of the most amazing oceans right next door. The lush plants allow you to see some of the best views that people travel all around the world to see. Fresh fruits are part of the daily routine here.

Arizona

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Even though the summers are incredibly hot, the winters are very manageable and comfortable. Arizona is known for being one of the sunniest states in the union, making it no surprise they have such great weather. When you look at it, the only months that are hard are July and August. During these times, it’s not uncommon to frequently visit the beaches in San Diego or Los Angeles. Having such easy access to ways to cool down makes it a lot easier to stomach the idea of putting yourself through the summer heat. Other than that, ten months out of the year are wonderful to live in.

Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

While it’s not the hidden gem that it once was, Colorado is known for having great weather. A lot of people will look at this and immediately point to the snowfall they often see during football games. While it’s true, the weather is rarely ever that cold. You’re more likely to see people wearing shorts and a hoodie right after it snows than not. The summers are amazing, with the weather only getting to the mid-90s on most days. People first moved to Colorado in 2012 when the legalization of marijuana took place. Even though it’s legal in so many other places now, everyone has stayed. The weather has a huge role in that.

North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Charlotte has quickly become one of the most popular places for young people to move to. Part of this has to do with how great the weather is here. The summers are most certainly humid. However, the perk of living near the ocean makes it a lot easier to deal with the humidity. The winters feel very comfortable, with temperatures staying around the 50s. If you live here, the only thing you have to truly worry about weather-wise here is hurricanes. Other than that, North Carolina is a wonderful place to live.

Florida

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

The Sunshine State was bound to make this list in terms of best weather. Whenever they pan over the city in a television show or movie, it looks like an amazing place to be, regardless of the time of year it is. The summers are incredibly humid, more so than in any other state. Much like North Carolina, it’s easy to cool off by heading to the ocean. During the winter, temperatures stay around 70 degrees. Even though tropical storms are normal, Florida still can boast of being one of the best places in terms of weather.

Oregon

Newly refurbished Caveman Bridge in the early morning light, May 3, 2019 (from ODOT drone).

When you think of Oregon, odds are you think of rain coming down all year. While this is the case for part of the year, the spring, summer, and fall offer some of the most amazing weather in the world. The temperature rarely gets above 95 degrees and the sun stays out a lot longer than most places, thanks to how far north it is. The winters can be tough when it comes to rain, but cities near the coast are accessible and don’t get nearly as much rain and cloud cover.

