The mechanization of militaries in the early 20th century has been instrumental in the outcome of every major global conflict since that time. Even further, the continued evolution of these machines of war has shifted the balance of power, for the most part, to those that possess the newest and most efficient technology. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)
Militaries around the world are constantly developing the next generation of tanks, infantry vehicles, artillery, and more. The United States has been at the forefront of developing highly advanced aircraft for decades with only Russia and China providing real competition for these aircraft. However, on the ground, many other militaries are catching up, and a myriad of global companies are developing the next generation of military vehicles.
To identify the future tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles of the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these vehicles alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding type of vehicle, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.
The Challenger 3 is one example of the next generation of main battle tanks coming later this decade from the United Kingdom. It is currently in development and expected to be introduced in 2027. These tanks will come standard with a 120mm L55A1 smoothbore main gun and a complement of 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, as well as smoke grenade dischargers.
What separates the Challenger 3 from most other vehicles on this list is that they are being built on the chassis of the old Challenger 2 tanks in a “life-extension” program. This upgraded model features a new turret with as well as further modifications to the body of the tank. The new turret also standardizes tank rounds across the German Leopard 2 tanks and the new Challenger 3 tanks, allowing these tanks to share ammunition and improving synergy between these units. (These are the 15 largest tank battles in history.)
ACV-AD
- Type: Airspace deterrence vehicle
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: FNSS
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 35mm Oerlikon automatic cannons, smoke grenade dischargers
Ajax (Scout SV)
- Type: Armored modular fighting vehicle
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 40mm autocannon, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Altay
- Type: Main battle tank
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: Otokar / Aselsan / Roketsan / BMC
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 120mm :/55 Roketsan smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
ALTUG
- Type: 8×8 wheeled modular combat vehicle
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: BMC
- Top speed: 68 mph
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, smoke grenade dischargers
Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV / M1283)
- Type: Armored fighting vehicle
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm M2HB heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers
AS21 Redback
- Type: Tracked infantry fighting vehicle
- Country of origin: South Korea
- Manufacturer: Hanwha Defense Systems
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 40mm autocannon, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System)
- Type: Towed 155mm heavy field howitzer
- Country of origin: India
- Manufacturer: Defense Research and Development Organization
- Top speed: 25 mph
- Armament: 155mm howitzer
Badak
- Type: Fire support vehicle
- Country of origin: Indonesia
- Manufacturer: PT Pindad
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 90mm MKIII M-A1 main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Borsuk
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Country of origin: Poland
- Manufacturer: Huta Stalowa Wola
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II Mk44S automatic cannon, SPIKE-LR anti-tank guided-missiles, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Boxer
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / battle tank
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann
- Top speed: 62 mph
- Armament: 120mm RCT120 main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 120mm mortar, 155mm howitzer, 35mm automatic cannons
Boxer RCH-155
- Type: 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann
- Top speed: 62 mph
- Armament: 155mm/L52 main gun system
Centauro II
- Type: 8×8 wheeled tank destroyer
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: CIO / IVECO FIAT
- Top speed: 65 mph
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun,s, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers
Challenger 3 (CR3)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Rheinmetall BAe Systems
- Top speed: 35 mph
- Armament: 120mm L55A1 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
CS / VN3C
- Type: Light armored car
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
- Top speed: 56 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers, 30mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun
Derivatsia-PVO
- Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery vehicle
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 57mm S-60 autocannon, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
DMS Scarabee (Beetle)
- Type: Light-class high-mobility tactical vehicle
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: ARQUUS Defense Mobility Systems
- Top speed: 81 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, AKERON-MP anti-tank guided missiles, smoke grenade launchers
HIZIR
- Type: 4×4 wheeled tactical armored vehicle
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: Katmerciler Aselsan
- Top speed: 75 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Hoplite
- Type: 4×4 high-mobility tactical vehicle
- Country of origin: Greece
- Manufacturer: EODH Protection
- Top speed: 75 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers
Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)
- Type: Light utility vehicle
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: GM Defense
- Top speed: 90 mph
- Armament: None
Jaguar EBRC
- Type: Reconnaissance armored combat vehicle
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Nexter / Renault Trucks Defense / Thales / ARQUUS
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 40mm autocannon, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, MDBA MMP anti-tank guided missiles
K2PL
- Type: Main battle tank
- Country of origin: Poland
- Manufacturer: Hyundai ROTEM
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Kalyani M4
- Type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle
- Country of origin: India
- Manufacturer: Kalyani Strategic Systems
- Top speed: 87 mph
- Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, SPIKE anti-tank guided-missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher
KAMAZ-53949 (Taifun K-53949)
- Type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: KAMAZ
- Top speed: 65 mph
- Armament: 14.5mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 30mm automatic grenade launchers
KAPLAN 30 NG AFV
- Type: Next-generation armored fighting vehicle
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: FNSS
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: Automatic cannons of varying calibers, guided missile systems
KAPLAN AT
- Type: Anti-tank guided missile carrier
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: FNSS
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: KORNET-E or MIZRAK-O anti-tank guided missiles, 7.62mm machine guns
KF51 (Panther)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Rheinmetall
- Top speed: 65 mph
- Armament: 130mm/L52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, ROSY smoke obscurance system, HERO 120 loitering munitions system
M10 Booker
- Type: Tracked mobile gun system
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 105mm M35 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Marker
- Type: Unmanned ground vehicle
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Android Technologies / Advanced Research Foundation
- Top speed: 5 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-tank guided missiles
MORANA (Death)
- Type: 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer vehicle
- Country of origin: Czech Republic
- Manufacturer: Excalibur Army
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 155mm/L52 howitzer, 12.7mm heavy machine gun
PCL-161
- Type: 122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
- Top speed: 57 mph
- Armament: 122mm howitzer main gun
PCL-171
- Type: 122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
- Top speed: 75 mph
- Armament: 122mm howitzer main gun
PHL-21
- Type: Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
- Top speed: 59 mph
- Armament: 122mm rocket pod
PHZ-11
- Type: Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
- Top speed: 34 mph
- Armament: 122mm rocket pods
RIPSAW M5
- Type: Modular unmanned ground vehicle
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Textron Systems
- Top speed: 45 mph
- Armament: Anti-aircraft / anti-tank automatic cannon, Javelin anti-tank guided-missiles
Senator
- Type: Light armored security vehicle
- Country of origin: Canada
- Manufacturer: Roshel
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm medium machine gun
SERVAL
- Type: Lightweight wheeled military vehicle
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Nexter
- Top speed: 75 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Shadow Rider
- Type: Unmanned ground vehicle
- Country of origin: Turkey
- Manufacturer: FNSS
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, automatic cannons
SpGH ZUZANA 2
- Type: 155mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle
- Country of origin: Slovakia
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Top speed: 47 mph
- Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
Stryker MSL
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system / anti-tank missile carrier
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Top speed: 62 mph
- Armament: Sidewinder missiles, Hellfire missiles, 30mm M230 Bushmaster chain gun
Tigon
- Type: 6×6 wheeled armored personnel carrier
- Country of origin: South Korea
- Manufacturer: Hanwha Defense Systems
- Top speed: 62 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun
Type 19 155mm
- Type: Self-propelled howitzer
- Country of origin: Japan
- Manufacturer: Japan Steel Works
- Top speed: 56 mph
- Armament: 155mm howitzer main gun
Wahash (Wild Falcon)
- Type: 8×8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle
- Country of origin: United Arab Emirates
- Manufacturer: Calidus / ADG Mobility
- Top speed: 62 mph
- Armament: 14.5mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 30mm automatic grenade launcher, 30mm automatic cannon, anti-tank guided missile launcher, smoke grenade dischargers
ZTQ-15 (Type 15 / VT-5)
- Type: Light tank
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
