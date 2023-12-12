Future Tanks, Artillery, and Armored Vehicles of the World Rheinmetall Defence / Wikimedia Commons

The mechanization of militaries in the early 20th century has been instrumental in the outcome of every major global conflict since that time. Even further, the continued evolution of these machines of war has shifted the balance of power, for the most part, to those that possess the newest and most efficient technology. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

Militaries around the world are constantly developing the next generation of tanks, infantry vehicles, artillery, and more. The United States has been at the forefront of developing highly advanced aircraft for decades with only Russia and China providing real competition for these aircraft. However, on the ground, many other militaries are catching up, and a myriad of global companies are developing the next generation of military vehicles.

To identify the future tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles of the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these vehicles alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding type of vehicle, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The Challenger 3 is one example of the next generation of main battle tanks coming later this decade from the United Kingdom. It is currently in development and expected to be introduced in 2027. These tanks will come standard with a 120mm L55A1 smoothbore main gun and a complement of 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, as well as smoke grenade dischargers.

What separates the Challenger 3 from most other vehicles on this list is that they are being built on the chassis of the old Challenger 2 tanks in a “life-extension” program. This upgraded model features a new turret with as well as further modifications to the body of the tank. The new turret also standardizes tank rounds across the German Leopard 2 tanks and the new Challenger 3 tanks, allowing these tanks to share ammunition and improving synergy between these units. (These are the 15 largest tank battles in history.)

Here is a look at the future tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles of the world:

ACV-AD

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Type: Airspace deterrence vehicle

Airspace deterrence vehicle Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: FNSS

FNSS Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 35mm Oerlikon automatic cannons, smoke grenade dischargers

Ajax (Scout SV)

Type: Armored modular fighting vehicle

Armored modular fighting vehicle Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 40mm autocannon, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Altay

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Otokar / Aselsan / Roketsan / BMC

Otokar / Aselsan / Roketsan / BMC Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 120mm :/55 Roketsan smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

ALTUG

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock via Getty Images

Type: 8×8 wheeled modular combat vehicle

8×8 wheeled modular combat vehicle Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: BMC

BMC Top speed: 68 mph

68 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, smoke grenade dischargers

Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV / M1283)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored fighting vehicle

Armored fighting vehicle Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: BAe Systems

BAe Systems Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2HB heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

AS21 Redback

Type: Tracked infantry fighting vehicle

Tracked infantry fighting vehicle Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Hanwha Defense Systems

Hanwha Defense Systems Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 40mm autocannon, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System)

Type: Towed 155mm heavy field howitzer

Towed 155mm heavy field howitzer Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Defense Research and Development Organization

Defense Research and Development Organization Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 155mm howitzer

Badak

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fire support vehicle

Fire support vehicle Country of origin: Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturer: PT Pindad

PT Pindad Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 90mm MKIII M-A1 main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Borsuk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Country of origin: Poland

Poland Manufacturer: Huta Stalowa Wola

Huta Stalowa Wola Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II Mk44S automatic cannon, SPIKE-LR anti-tank guided-missiles, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Boxer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / battle tank

Infantry fighting vehicle / battle tank Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 120mm RCT120 main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 120mm mortar, 155mm howitzer, 35mm automatic cannons

Boxer RCH-155

Type: 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer

8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 155mm/L52 main gun system

Centauro II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 8×8 wheeled tank destroyer

8×8 wheeled tank destroyer Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: CIO / IVECO FIAT

CIO / IVECO FIAT Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun,s, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

Challenger 3 (CR3)

Source: ikholwadia / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Rheinmetall BAe Systems

Rheinmetall BAe Systems Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 120mm L55A1 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

CS / VN3C

Type: Light armored car

Light armored car Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers, 30mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun

Derivatsia-PVO

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery vehicle

Self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery vehicle Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 57mm S-60 autocannon, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

DMS Scarabee (Beetle)

Source: Gwengoat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light-class high-mobility tactical vehicle

Light-class high-mobility tactical vehicle Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: ARQUUS Defense Mobility Systems

ARQUUS Defense Mobility Systems Top speed: 81 mph

81 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, AKERON-MP anti-tank guided missiles, smoke grenade launchers

HIZIR

Type: 4×4 wheeled tactical armored vehicle

4×4 wheeled tactical armored vehicle Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Katmerciler Aselsan

Katmerciler Aselsan Top speed: 75 mph

75 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Hoplite

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: 4×4 high-mobility tactical vehicle

4×4 high-mobility tactical vehicle Country of origin: Greece

Greece Manufacturer: EODH Protection

EODH Protection Top speed: 75 mph

75 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility vehicle

Light utility vehicle Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: GM Defense

GM Defense Top speed: 90 mph

90 mph Armament: None

Jaguar EBRC

Source: 169454135@N07 / Flickr

Type: Reconnaissance armored combat vehicle

Reconnaissance armored combat vehicle Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Nexter / Renault Trucks Defense / Thales / ARQUUS

Nexter / Renault Trucks Defense / Thales / ARQUUS Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 40mm autocannon, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, MDBA MMP anti-tank guided missiles

K2PL

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: Poland

Poland Manufacturer: Hyundai ROTEM

Hyundai ROTEM Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Kalyani M4

Type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle

Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Kalyani Strategic Systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems Top speed: 87 mph

87 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, SPIKE anti-tank guided-missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher

KAMAZ-53949 (Taifun K-53949)

Type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle

Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: KAMAZ

KAMAZ Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 14.5mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 30mm automatic grenade launchers

KAPLAN 30 NG AFV

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Type: Next-generation armored fighting vehicle

Next-generation armored fighting vehicle Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: FNSS

FNSS Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: Automatic cannons of varying calibers, guided missile systems

KAPLAN AT

Source: bodrumsurf / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Anti-tank guided missile carrier

Anti-tank guided missile carrier Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: FNSS

FNSS Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: KORNET-E or MIZRAK-O anti-tank guided missiles, 7.62mm machine guns

KF51 (Panther)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 130mm/L52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, ROSY smoke obscurance system, HERO 120 loitering munitions system

M10 Booker

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tracked mobile gun system

Tracked mobile gun system Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 105mm M35 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Marker

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Unmanned ground vehicle

Unmanned ground vehicle Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Android Technologies / Advanced Research Foundation

Android Technologies / Advanced Research Foundation Top speed: 5 mph

5 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-tank guided missiles

MORANA (Death)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer vehicle

8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer vehicle Country of origin: Czech Republic

Czech Republic Manufacturer: Excalibur Army

Excalibur Army Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 155mm/L52 howitzer, 12.7mm heavy machine gun

PCL-161

Source: ÐÐ»ÐµÐºÑÐ°Ð½Ð´Ñ Ð¡ÐµÐ¼ÐµÐ½Ð¾Ð² / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: 122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle

122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Top speed: 57 mph

57 mph Armament: 122mm howitzer main gun

PCL-171

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: 122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle

122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Top speed: 75 mph

75 mph Armament: 122mm howitzer main gun

PHL-21

Source: Carl Court / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Type: Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Top speed: 59 mph

59 mph Armament: 122mm rocket pod

PHZ-11

Source: blightylad-infocus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Top speed: 34 mph

34 mph Armament: 122mm rocket pods

RIPSAW M5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Modular unmanned ground vehicle

Modular unmanned ground vehicle Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Armament: Anti-aircraft / anti-tank automatic cannon, Javelin anti-tank guided-missiles

Senator

Type: Light armored security vehicle

Light armored security vehicle Country of origin: Canada

Canada Manufacturer: Roshel

Roshel Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 7.62mm medium machine gun

SERVAL

Type: Lightweight wheeled military vehicle

Lightweight wheeled military vehicle Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Nexter

Nexter Top speed: 75 mph

75 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Shadow Rider

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Unmanned ground vehicle

Unmanned ground vehicle Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: FNSS

FNSS Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, automatic cannons

SpGH ZUZANA 2

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons

Type: 155mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle

155mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle Country of origin: Slovakia

Slovakia Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 47 mph

47 mph Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Stryker MSL

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Surface-to-air missile system / anti-tank missile carrier

Surface-to-air missile system / anti-tank missile carrier Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: Sidewinder missiles, Hellfire missiles, 30mm M230 Bushmaster chain gun

Tigon

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: 6×6 wheeled armored personnel carrier

6×6 wheeled armored personnel carrier Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Hanwha Defense Systems

Hanwha Defense Systems Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun

Type 19 155mm

Type: Self-propelled howitzer

Self-propelled howitzer Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Japan Steel Works

Japan Steel Works Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: 155mm howitzer main gun

Wahash (Wild Falcon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 8×8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle

8×8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle Country of origin: United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Manufacturer: Calidus / ADG Mobility

Calidus / ADG Mobility Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 14.5mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 30mm automatic grenade launcher, 30mm automatic cannon, anti-tank guided missile launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

ZTQ-15 (Type 15 / VT-5)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

