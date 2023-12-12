Special Report

The mechanization of militaries in the early 20th century has been instrumental in the outcome of every major global conflict since that time. Even further, the continued evolution of these machines of war has shifted the balance of power, for the most part, to those that possess the newest and most efficient technology. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

Militaries around the world are constantly developing the next generation of tanks, infantry vehicles, artillery, and more. The United States has been at the forefront of developing highly advanced aircraft for decades with only Russia and China providing real competition for these aircraft. However, on the ground, many other militaries are catching up, and a myriad of global companies are developing the next generation of military vehicles.

To identify the future tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles of the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these vehicles alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding type of vehicle, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The Challenger 3 is one example of the next generation of main battle tanks coming later this decade from the United Kingdom. It is currently in development and expected to be introduced in 2027. These tanks will come standard with a 120mm L55A1 smoothbore main gun and a complement of 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, as well as smoke grenade dischargers. 

What separates the Challenger 3 from most other vehicles on this list is that they are being built on the chassis of the old Challenger 2 tanks in a “life-extension” program. This upgraded model features a new turret with as well as further modifications to the body of the tank. The new turret also standardizes tank rounds across the German Leopard 2 tanks and the new Challenger 3 tanks, allowing these tanks to share ammunition and improving synergy between these units. (These are the 15 largest tank battles in history.)

Here is a look at the future tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles of the world:

ACV-AD

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images
  • Type: Airspace deterrence vehicle
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: FNSS
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 35mm Oerlikon automatic cannons, smoke grenade dischargers

Ajax (Scout SV)

AJAX, the Future Armoured Figh... by Defence Imagery
AJAX, the Future Armoured Figh... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Imagery
  • Type: Armored modular fighting vehicle
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 40mm autocannon, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Altay

TankAltayT1 (1) by CeeGee
TankAltayT1 (1) (CC BY-SA 4.0) by CeeGee
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: Otokar / Aselsan / Roketsan / BMC
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 120mm :/55 Roketsan smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

ALTUG

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: 8×8 wheeled modular combat vehicle
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: BMC
  • Top speed: 68 mph
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, smoke grenade dischargers

Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV / M1283)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Armored fighting vehicle
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2HB heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

AS21 Redback

K-21 combat firing practice, Republic of Korea Army Capital Mechanized Infantry Division by ub300ud55cubbfcuad6d uad6duad70 Republic of Korea Armed Forces
K-21 combat firing practice, Republic of Korea Army Capital Mechanized Infantry Division (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by ub300ud55cubbfcuad6d uad6duad70 Republic of Korea Armed Forces
  • Type: Tracked infantry fighting vehicle
  • Country of origin: South Korea
  • Manufacturer: Hanwha Defense Systems
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 40mm autocannon, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System)

Bharat 52 small by Snowdawg
Bharat 52 small (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Snowdawg
  • Type: Towed 155mm heavy field howitzer
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Defense Research and Development Organization
  • Top speed: 25 mph
  • Armament: 155mm howitzer

Badak

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fire support vehicle
  • Country of origin: Indonesia
  • Manufacturer: PT Pindad
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 90mm MKIII M-A1 main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Borsuk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Manufacturer: Huta Stalowa Wola
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II Mk44S automatic cannon, SPIKE-LR anti-tank guided-missiles, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Boxer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / battle tank
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: 120mm RCT120 main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 120mm mortar, 155mm howitzer, 35mm automatic cannons

Boxer RCH-155

KMW-RCH155 by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
KMW-RCH155 (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
  • Type: 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: 155mm/L52 main gun system

Centauro II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: 8×8 wheeled tank destroyer
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: CIO / IVECO FIAT
  • Top speed: 65 mph
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun,s, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

Challenger 3 (CR3)

Source: ikholwadia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Rheinmetall BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 35 mph
  • Armament: 120mm L55A1 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

CS / VN3C

u00e7u00b8u00bdu00e7u00b5u00b1u00e5u0087u00bau00e5u00b8u00adu00e3u0080u008cu00e9u0099u00b8u00e8u00bbu008du00e5u00aeu0098u00e6u00a0u00a192u00e6... by u00e7u00b8u00bdu00e7u00b5u00b1u00e5u00bau009c
u00e7u00b8u00bdu00e7u00b5u00b1u00e5u0087u00bau00e5u00b8u00adu00e3u0080u008cu00e9u0099u00b8u00e8u00bbu008du00e5u00aeu0098u00e6u00a0u00a192u00e6... (CC BY 2.0) by u00e7u00b8u00bdu00e7u00b5u00b1u00e5u00bau009c
  • Type: Light armored car
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers, 30mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun

Derivatsia-PVO

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery vehicle
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 57mm S-60 autocannon, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

DMS Scarabee (Beetle)

Source: Gwengoat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Light-class high-mobility tactical vehicle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: ARQUUS Defense Mobility Systems
  • Top speed: 81 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, AKERON-MP anti-tank guided missiles, smoke grenade launchers

HIZIR

Hu0131zu0131r4x4 zu0131rhlu0131 arau00e7 by Knqonur
Hu0131zu0131r4x4 zu0131rhlu0131 arau00e7 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Knqonur
  • Type: 4×4 wheeled tactical armored vehicle
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: Katmerciler Aselsan
  • Top speed: 75 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Hoplite

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: 4×4 high-mobility tactical vehicle
  • Country of origin: Greece
  • Manufacturer: EODH Protection
  • Top speed: 75 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility vehicle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: GM Defense
  • Top speed: 90 mph
  • Armament: None

Jaguar EBRC

Source: 169454135@N07 / Flickr
  • Type: Reconnaissance armored combat vehicle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Nexter / Renault Trucks Defense / Thales / ARQUUS
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 40mm autocannon, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, MDBA MMP anti-tank guided missiles

K2PL

K2PL MBT by Hyundai Rotem
K2PL MBT (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Hyundai Rotem
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Manufacturer: Hyundai ROTEM
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Kalyani M4

Kalyani M4 army vehicle by Roshanrajxxxx
Kalyani M4 army vehicle (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Roshanrajxxxx
  • Type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Kalyani Strategic Systems
  • Top speed: 87 mph
  • Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, SPIKE anti-tank guided-missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher

KAMAZ-53949 (Taifun K-53949)

April 9th rehearsal in Alabino of 2014 Victory Day Parade by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
April 9th rehearsal in Alabino of 2014 Victory Day Parade (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: KAMAZ
  • Top speed: 65 mph
  • Armament: 14.5mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 30mm automatic grenade launchers

KAPLAN 30 NG AFV

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images
  • Type: Next-generation armored fighting vehicle
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: FNSS
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: Automatic cannons of varying calibers, guided missile systems

KAPLAN AT

Source: bodrumsurf / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Anti-tank guided missile carrier
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: FNSS
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: KORNET-E or MIZRAK-O anti-tank guided missiles, 7.62mm machine guns

KF51 (Panther)

Rheinmetall kf51 dynamisch hohe aufloesung by Rheinmetall Defence
Rheinmetall kf51 dynamisch hohe aufloesung (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Rheinmetall Defence
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Rheinmetall
  • Top speed: 65 mph
  • Armament: 130mm/L52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, ROSY smoke obscurance system, HERO 120 loitering munitions system

M10 Booker

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Tracked mobile gun system
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 105mm M35 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Marker

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Unmanned ground vehicle
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Android Technologies / Advanced Research Foundation
  • Top speed: 5 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-tank guided missiles

MORANA (Death)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer vehicle
  • Country of origin: Czech Republic
  • Manufacturer: Excalibur Army
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 155mm/L52 howitzer, 12.7mm heavy machine gun

PCL-161

Source: ÐÐ»ÐµÐºÑÐ°Ð½Ð´Ñ Ð¡ÐµÐ¼ÐµÐ½Ð¾Ð² / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: 122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
  • Top speed: 57 mph
  • Armament: 122mm howitzer main gun

PCL-171

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: 122mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
  • Top speed: 75 mph
  • Armament: 122mm howitzer main gun

PHL-21

Source: Carl Court / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
  • Type: Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
  • Top speed: 59 mph
  • Armament: 122mm rocket pod

PHZ-11

Source: blightylad-infocus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
  • Top speed: 34 mph
  • Armament: 122mm rocket pods

RIPSAW M5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Modular unmanned ground vehicle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Textron Systems
  • Top speed: 45 mph
  • Armament: Anti-aircraft / anti-tank automatic cannon, Javelin anti-tank guided-missiles

Senator

Roshel Senator by Basedosaurus
Roshel Senator (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Basedosaurus
  • Type: Light armored security vehicle
  • Country of origin: Canada
  • Manufacturer: Roshel
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm medium machine gun

SERVAL

Serval 2 by Dl1oli
Serval 2 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DE DEED) by Dl1oli
  • Type: Lightweight wheeled military vehicle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Nexter
  • Top speed: 75 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Shadow Rider

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Unmanned ground vehicle
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: FNSS
  • Top speed: 31 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm automatic grenade launchers, automatic cannons

SpGH ZUZANA 2

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: 155mm self-propelled howitzer vehicle
  • Country of origin: Slovakia
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 47 mph
  • Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Stryker MSL

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system / anti-tank missile carrier
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: Sidewinder missiles, Hellfire missiles, 30mm M230 Bushmaster chain gun

Tigon

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: 6×6 wheeled armored personnel carrier
  • Country of origin: South Korea
  • Manufacturer: Hanwha Defense Systems
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun

Type 19 155mm

JGSDF 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer prototype by u9632u885bu88c5u5099u5e81
JGSDF 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer prototype (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by u9632u885bu88c5u5099u5e81
  • Type: Self-propelled howitzer
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Manufacturer: Japan Steel Works
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: 155mm howitzer main gun

Wahash (Wild Falcon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: 8×8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle
  • Country of origin: United Arab Emirates
  • Manufacturer: Calidus / ADG Mobility
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: 14.5mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 30mm automatic grenade launcher, 30mm automatic cannon, anti-tank guided missile launcher, smoke grenade dischargers

ZTQ-15 (Type 15 / VT-5)

Type 15 tank 20221020 by u9890u56edu5c45
Type 15 tank 20221020 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by u9890u56edu5c45
  • Type: Light tank
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

