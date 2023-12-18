Where America's 25 Richest Billionaires Went to College Rick T. Wilking / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is home to nearly 22 million millionaires and 735 billionaires, according to a Forbes magazine estimate published in October. Within the category of extreme wealth, there are deca-billionaires and centi-billionaires — individuals or family trusts worth more than $10 billion and $100 billion, respectively. Some of these inherited their wealth, while others are self-made. And though nearly all went to college, not all completed their education.



To determine where America’s 25 richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes’ The Real-Time Billionaire List, with net worth extracted as of Oct. 2, 2023. All information, including education and schooling information, came from Forbes. When the net worth mentioned is for the billionaire and his or her family, the education is for the billionaire named. The 25 richest billionaires have a combined net worth of nearly $2 trillion. (These are America’s richest billionaires and when they got that way.)

The poorest member of this elite group is Jim Simons, the MIT-trained cofounder of Long Island-based quantitative hedge fund Renaissance Technologies (RenTech), who has amassed a net worth of $30.7 billion.

Who is the richest of the rich?

Elon Musk, the sometimes controversial business magnate, is associated with numerous high-profile companies he founded, cofounded, or acquired, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk’s net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023, stood at $255.4 billion, nearly 70% more than the second wealthiest American, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.(These are the 25 richest Americans of all time.)



Sixteen members of this “Club of 25” are self-made. Three of these ground-up magnates are investors: RenTech’s Simons; Stephen Schwarzman, president and CEO of Blackstone Group, the world’s largest alternative asset manager headquartered in New York City; and Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, the record-smashing Miami-based hedge fund that netted $16 billion in 2022.

It should be no surprise that founders of some of the largest Big Tech companies are featured prominently, including those of NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Facebook, Amazon.com, and SpaceX — with five of them centi-billionaires. Also, of the eight centi-billionaires, only one is not technology focused — Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, America’s fourth-wealthiest individual.

Four individuals on this list are college dropouts, but most hold a Bachelor of Arts degree. Seven hold post-graduate degrees. Six people on this list are Harvard University alums, five studied at Stanford, and five enrolled at Princeton, according to Forbes.

The youngest of these billionaires is 39-year-old Meta (formerly Facebook) co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Buffett is the oldest at 93.

The five women on this list are heiresses, widows, or ex-spouses, including MacKenzie Scott, who separated from a 25-year-marriage to Bezos in 2019 with a hefty payout. Miriam Adelson is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, and Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Her brothers, Rob and Jim, are also on the list, though the three heirs attended different universities.

Here are America’s wealthiest billionaires and where they went to college.

25. Jim Simons

Source: tupungato / iStock via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $30.7 billion (#46 in world)

$30.7 billion (#46 in world) Residence: East Setauket, New York

East Setauket, New York Source of wealth: Hedge funds, Self Made

Hedge funds, Self Made Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Doctorate, University of California, Berkeley

24. Miriam Adelson & family

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $31.4 billion (#45 in world)

$31.4 billion (#45 in world) Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Source of wealth: Casinos

Casinos Higher education: Bachelor of Science, Hebrew University Jerusalem

23. Stephen Schwarzman

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $33.1 billion (#40 in world)

$33.1 billion (#40 in world) Residence: New York, New York

New York, New York Source of wealth: Investments, Self Made

Investments, Self Made Higher education: Master of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Bachelor of Arts/Science, Yale University

22. MacKenzie Scott

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $34.6 billion (#36 in world)

$34.6 billion (#36 in world) Residence: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Source of wealth: Amazon

Amazon Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Princeton University

21. Ken Griffin

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $35.4 billion (#34 in world)

$35.4 billion (#34 in world) Residence: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Source of wealth: Hedge funds, Self Made

Hedge funds, Self Made Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Harvard University

20. Phil Knight & family

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $38.7 billion (#30 in world)

$38.7 billion (#30 in world) Residence: Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon Source of wealth: Nike, Self Made

Nike, Self Made Higher education: Master of Business Administration, Stanford Graduate School of Business; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Oregon

18. Jacqueline Mars

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $38.9 billion (#28 in world)

$38.9 billion (#28 in world) Residence: The Plains, Virginia

The Plains, Virginia Source of wealth: Candy, pet food

Candy, pet food Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Bryn Mawr College

18. John Mars

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $38.9 billion (#28 in world)

$38.9 billion (#28 in world) Residence: Jackson, Wyoming

Jackson, Wyoming Source of wealth: Candy, pet food

Candy, pet food Higher education: Diploma, The Hotchkiss School; Bachelor of Arts/Science, Yale University

17. Jensen Huang

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $40.0 billion (#26 in world)

$40.0 billion (#26 in world) Residence: Los Altos, California

Los Altos, California Source of wealth: Semiconductors, Self Made

Semiconductors, Self Made Higher education: Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Oregon State University; Master of Science in Engineering, Stanford University

16. Charles Koch & family

Source: diegograndi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $54.5 billion (#23 in world)

$54.5 billion (#23 in world) Residence: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Source of wealth: Koch Industries

Koch Industries Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Master of Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

15. Julia Koch & family

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $59.8 billion (#21 in world)

$59.8 billion (#21 in world) Residence: New York, New York

New York, New York Source of wealth: Koch Industries

Koch Industries Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Central Arkansas

14. Alice Walton

Source: Rick T. Wilking / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $65.1 billion (#19 in world)

$65.1 billion (#19 in world) Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Source of wealth: Walmart

Walmart Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Trinity University

13. Rob Walton & family

Source: peterspiro / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $66.1 billion (#18 in world)

$66.1 billion (#18 in world) Residence: Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Arkansas Source of wealth: Walmart

Walmart Higher education: Doctor of Jurisprudence, Columbia University; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Arkansas

12. Jim Walton & family

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $66.8 billion (#17 in world)

$66.8 billion (#17 in world) Residence: Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Arkansas Source of wealth: Walmart

Walmart Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Arkansas

11. Michael Dell

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $70.7 billion (#16 in world)

$70.7 billion (#16 in world) Residence: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Source of wealth: Dell Technologies, Self Made

Dell Technologies, Self Made Higher education: Drop Out, The University of Texas at Austin

10. Michael Bloomberg

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $96.3 billion (#11 in world)

$96.3 billion (#11 in world) Residence: New York, New York

New York, New York Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP, Self Made

Bloomberg LP, Self Made Higher education: Master of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Bachelor of Arts/Science, Johns Hopkins University

9. Steve Ballmer

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $97.8 billion (#10 in world)

$97.8 billion (#10 in world) Residence: Hunts Point, Washington

Hunts Point, Washington Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

Microsoft, Self Made Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Harvard University; Drop Out, Stanford University

8. Sergey Brin

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $107.6 billion (#9 in world)

$107.6 billion (#9 in world) Residence: Los Altos, California

Los Altos, California Source of wealth: Google, Self Made

Google, Self Made Higher education: Master of Science, Stanford University; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Maryland, College Park

6. Bill Gates

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $107.9 billion (#7 in world)

$107.9 billion (#7 in world) Residence: Medina, Washington

Medina, Washington Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

Microsoft, Self Made Higher education: Drop Out, Harvard University

7. Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $107.8 billion (#8 in world)

$107.8 billion (#8 in world) Residence: Palo Alto, California

Palo Alto, California Source of wealth: Facebook, Self Made

Facebook, Self Made Higher education: Drop Out, Harvard University

5. Larry Page

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $112.1 billion (#6 in world)

$112.1 billion (#6 in world) Residence: Palo Alto, California

Palo Alto, California Source of wealth: Google, Self Made

Google, Self Made Higher education: Master of Science, Stanford University; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Michigan

4. Warren Buffett

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $115.6 billion (#5 in world)

$115.6 billion (#5 in world) Residence: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, Self Made

Berkshire Hathaway, Self Made Higher education: Master of Science, Columbia University; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Nebraska Lincoln

3. Larry Ellison

Source: Kimberly White / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $135.6 billion (#4 in world)

$135.6 billion (#4 in world) Residence: Woodside, California

Woodside, California Source of wealth: Oracle, Self Made

Oracle, Self Made Higher education: Drop Out, University of Chicago; Drop Out, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

2. Jeff Bezos

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $151.9 billion (#3 in world)

$151.9 billion (#3 in world) Residence: Medina, Washington

Medina, Washington Source of wealth: Amazon, Self Made

Amazon, Self Made Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Princeton University

1. Elon Musk

Source: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images

Net worth as of Oct. 2, 2023: $255.4 billion (#1 in world)

$255.4 billion (#1 in world) Residence: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made

Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made Higher education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Pennsylvania

