50 Most Famous Blonde Actresses

Hollywood has numerous blonde actresses. They get all kinds of roles, from quirky nerds to attractive bombshells. It Has been a thing for many decades. Moreover, many famous actresses have blonde hair.

To understand the 50 most famous blonde actresses, we have to see what they have done in their career and analyze how good they are. We will omit blonde scarletts from the past. This list is for blonde actresses currently working in Hollywood.

50. Emily Bett Rickards

Source: Jason Meritt via Getty Images

Age: 32

Acting Credits: 28

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 292,904

Best Known For: Arrow

Emily Bett Rickards was supposed to appear on the superhero show “Arrow” for one time. Yet, she gained popularity with her quirkiness, which eventually earned her a full-time job. Rickards appeared on “Arrow” until the end of its run. After the show ended, Rickards appeared in a few movies. Currently, she is set to appear in the film “Queen of the Ring,” portraying legendary professional wrestler Mildred Burke.

49. Melissa Rauch

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Age: 43

Acting Credits: 33

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 155,149

Best Known For: The Big Bang Theory

Rauch got her big break in 2009 when she began appearing on the show “The Big Bang Theory.” What stuck out to viewers is the soft voice Rauch used for the character Bernadette, which is the complete opposite of how she sounds in real life. Rauch played the role until the end of the series. Then, she landed the role of Judge Abby Stone in the new version of “Night Court.” She is definitely one of the most famous blonde actresses on television today.

48. Ellen Pompeo

Source: Emma McInryre via Getty Images

Age: 54

Acting Credits: 35

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.5 million

Best Known For: Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo did many small films early in her career. She got her first big break in the movie “Old School.” Then, her life truly changed. Pompeo became Meredith Grey. This character is the main character for the show “Grey’s Anatomy,” which started in 2004 and is still going strong today. Pompeo continues to work in other projects. Overall, she is one of the most famous blonde actresses in television.

47. Emily VanCamp

Source: Kelly Winter Via Getty Images

Age: 37

Acting Credits: 29

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 845,184

Best Known For: Revenge and Captain America

Emily VanCamp first came to our TV screens in the show “Everwood.” Next, she became a star with her main role in the show “Revenge.” VanCamp took the next step and appeared in “Captain America/The Winter Soldier” as Sharon Carter. She continues to appear in movies in supporting roles. Likewise, she has the talent to be the main star of any television show.

46. Diane Keaton

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Age: 78

Acting Credits: 78

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.1 Million

Best Known For: The Godfather

Diane Keaton gained recognition for her appearances in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II.” She turned those appearances into a long and successful career. It won’t be hard to find a movie where Keaton did not thrive in. She has appeared in numerous successful movies over the years and is continuing to work. Overall, Keaton is one of the most successful and respected actresses in Hollywood.

45. Debby Ryan

Source: Frazier Harrison via Getty Images

Age: 30

Acting Credits: 53

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.09 Million

Best Known For: The Suite Life on Deck

We first got our look at Debby Ryan when she appeared in a starring role on “The Suite Life on Deck.” She appeared in numerous Disney Channel projects, including “Jessie” and “16 Wishes”. But Ryan also later starred in “Insatiable.” She continues to work all over Hollywood on various film and TV projects. Ultimately, the future is bright for Ryan, and she is quickly becoming one of the most famous blonde actresses on the planet.

44. Amanda Bynes

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 37

Acting Credits: 20

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.6 Million

Best Known For: What I Like About You

Amanda Bynes is one of the most famous child stars and young adult superstars. She started her career in “All That” and “The Amanda Show.” Next, she starred in the show “What I Like About You” and the movie “She’s the Man.” Things have not been well for her lately, as she has dealt with mental health issues. But Bynes is still recognizable for her early work. People still know her and want to see her do well.

43. Emily Osment

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Age: 31

Acting Credits: 63

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.6 Million

Best Known For: Hannah Montana and Young and Hangry

You probably remember Emily Osment from her supporting role in the show “Hannah Montana.” Since then, Osment has done a lot of movie and TV work. She even started voice acting. Her most significant starring role was in the show “Young and Hangry.” Osment continues to do regular work on television and is constantly putting out new projects. She is one of the young blonde actresses with plenty of potential for more.

42. Lucy Fry

Source: Randy Shrosphire via Getty Images

Age: 31

Acting Credits: 17

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 233,857

Best Known For: The Godfather of Harlem, Lightning Point and Vampire Academy

Lucy Fry has had a quick rise to superstardom. But it has not been for one project. No, she has accomplished a lot. She is now starring in the show “The Godfather of Harlem.” Fry also appeared as Marina Oswald, the wife of Lee Harvey Oswald, in the show “11.22.63,” which was an alternate reality take on the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

41. Cara Delevingne

Source: Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Age: 31

Acting Credits: 37

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.7 Million

Best Known For: Suicide Squad

Cara Delevingne is a model and actress who has done a lot of cool things in Hollywood. You may have seen her in several projects. Notably, Delevingne appeared in the movie “Suicide Squad.” She also is a main character in “American Horror Story: Delicate.” She has also appeared in several music videos and showcased her variety of skills. Delevingne is one of the most versatile and famous blonde actresses in the world.

40. Amy Smart

Source: Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

Age: 47

Acting Credits: 88

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.04 Million

Best Known For: Just Friends and Stargirl

Amy Smart is an actress who has taken on numerous projects in Hollywood. Significantly, she appeared in the movies “Road Trip” and “Just Friends” in a starring role. For a while, Smart mainly did independent movies. In 2019, she landed the role of Barbara Whitmore in the show “Stargirl.” She continues to work on various projects.

39. Tara Reid

Source: Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Age: 48

Acting Credits: 38

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.3 Million

Best Known For: American Pie and Sharknado

Tara Reid made her first big impact in the movie “The Big Lebowski.” Next, she appeared in the “American Pie” franchise. Reid also had a starring role in the movie “Van Wilder.” She also started appearing in the “Sharknado” film franchise. Ultimately, she has sustained a long career by acquiring roles in several various movie franchises. Reid is one of the most famous blonde actresses in Hollywood.

38. Kristen Bell

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Age: 43

Acting Credits: 112

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.4 Million

Best Known For: Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Kristen Bell first came onto our screens in the show “Veronica Mars.” She next appeared in a main role in the show “The Good Place.” But things really changed for her when she appeared as the title character in the movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” Next, she continues to star in multiple movies. Bell started voice acting when she was cast as Anna in the movie “Frozen.” She continues to mix in live acting and voice acting. Today, Bell is one of the most famous blonde actresses in the world.

37. Jessica Simpson

Source: Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Age: 43

Acting Credits: 30

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.2 Million

Best Known For: The Dukes of Hazard and Employee of the Month

Jessica Simpson is mainly a well-known singer. But she can act, too. Notably, Simpson starred in “The Dukes of Hazard” and “Employee of the Month.” Over the years, she has mainly appeared as herself in various television projects. Simpson is someone that you would definitely recognize in public. Overall, she is one of the most famous blonde actresses and singers on the planet.

36. Elizabeth Banks

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 49

Acting Credits: 100

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3,037,789

Best Known For: Spider Man Trilogy, The 40-year Old Virgtin, The Hunger Games

Elizabeth Banks is an actress and a director that you may know. You may have seen her in “The Hunger Games” as well as the Spider Man movies. Additionally, she made a memorable appearance in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” But Banks has continued to steadily work in movies and television, including a stint as a game show host. Additionally, she has also appeared as herself in numerous projects. When Banks is not acting, she may be behind the camera, as she has been both a director and an executive producer.

35. Kathrine Heigl

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Age: 45

Acting Credits: 50

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.04 Million

Best Known For: Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up

Katherine Heigl broke through for her role as Izzy Stevens in “Grey’s Anatomy.” She then rose to superstardom in the movie “Knocked Up.” Heigl has continued to churn out main roles in various television shows while also doing voice-over work. She is also set to appear in “That’s Amore,” a musical comedy that also stars John Travolta.

34. Kaitlyn Olson

Source: Amy Sussman

​Age: 48

Acting Credits: 47

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.3 Million

Best Known For: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Kaitlyn Olson is probably one of the most hilarous people on the planet. She has displayed remarkable talent in her role as Deandra “Sweet D” Reynolds on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Olson has done everything, from being verbally berated for looking like a bird to running head-first into a car. The show started in 2005. Amazingly, it is still going strong. Olson also does voice-over work, as well as guest work on other television shows and movies. She is probably the most famous blonde actress on a long-running television show.

33. Hayden Panettiere

Source: Jason Mendez via Getty Images

Age: 34

Acting Credits: 63

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.4 Million

Best Known For: Heroes and Nashville

Hayden Panettiere is a television star. She has appeared in “Heroes” and “Nashville” in main roles. Additionally, she has done voice-over work for video games such as “Kingdom Hearts.” Panettiere also is a singer with multiple music videos. Her ability to do everything and everything makes her very valuable in Tinsletown. It is also why she is one of the most underrated famous blonde actresses in the game.

32. Elle Fanning

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

Age: 25

Acting Credits: 72

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.07 Million

Best Known For: The Great and The Girl from Plainville

The first of her family to show on this list, Elle Manning has certainly made a name for herself in her young career. She has been acting since she was three years old and has not stopped. Notably, her work on “The Great” earned her widespread acclaim. Her next project will see her star in the movie “The Nightingale,” which is a story based on a published book. Her sister will also star in the movie.

31. Dakota Fanning

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 29

Acting Credits: 71

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.91 Million

Best Known For: Coraline

Speaking of her sister, Dakota Fanning is one of the best in the game. She has won 17 awards and continues to churn out successful projects. Initially, Fanning broke through as an amazing child actor after winning awards for her work in “I Am Sam” and “Taken.” She is set to do even more work as she has more projects in the pipeline, including the previously mentioned movie with her sister. Fanning is also set to star in the upcoming thriller “Ripley.”

30. Christina Applegate

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 52

Acting Credits: 81

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.1 Million

Best Known For: Married…with Children and Anchorman

Christina Applegate broke through for her role as Kelly Bundy on “Married…with Children. Her career has taken off since her child acting days. She was a main star in the movie “Anchorman” and has appeared in other theatrical hits. Recently, Applegate also returned to television with a starring role in the show “Dead to Me.” They recently gave her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, she no longer plans to do live acting due to poor health but has stated interest in voiceover work.

29. Sophie Turner

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

Age: 27

Acting Credits: 23

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.63 Million

Best Known For: Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. You probably know her from her time on “Game of Thrones.” But that is not all she has done. Moreover, Turner has also starred in a miniseries called “The Staircase,” and also will star in an upcoming crime-drama called “Joan.” She has also had some small roles in movies over the years. However, she is a star on television and one of the most famous blonde actresses on the small screen.

28. Elizabeth Olsen

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 34

Acting Credits: 28

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 4.31 Million

Best Known For: The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Elizabeth Olsen was originally the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. However, she has paved a much better acting career than her formerly famous older sisters. The Marvel Cinematic Universe gave her the jolt she needed when she landed the role of Scarlett Witch. Then, that role resulted in a spinoff called “Wandavision.” But she has other non-Marvel projects to her credit, including an upcoming movie called “The Assessment.” Olsen is certainly one of the most well-known blonde actresses over the globe.

27. Elisha Cuthbert

Source: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Age: 41

Acting Credits: 41

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.31 Million

Best Known For: 24 and The Girl Next Door

Elisha Cuthbert broke in the 2000s through because of her performances in “24” and “The Girl Next Door.” From that point, she continued to work, landing a starring role in the show “Happy Endings.” Cuthbert then starred in the show “The Ranch,” appearing as a main character from Season 2-4. She continues to act and is one of the most memorable blonde actresses in Hollywood.

26. Kate Hudson

Source: Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Age: 44

Acting Credits: 47

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.05 Million

Best Known For: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Almost Famous

Kate Hudson did a lot of romantic comedies early in her career. It was not until around 2010 that Hudson started to change her career by appearing in more independent films. Notably, some of these films veered more toward the dramatic. One of those movies was “Marshall,” where she played a person accusing her chauffeur of rape. Hudson is set to star in the movie “Shell,” which will be a thriller about eternal youth. She is one of the most famous blonde actresses on the planet.

25. Hilary Duff

Source: Frazier Harrison via Getty Images

Age: 36

Acting Credits: 80

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.2 Million

Best Known For: Lizzie McGuire, A Cinderella Story, and How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff was a Disney Channel favorite. But she has evolved from that child actress and become something more. Things took off for her in the 2000s. She landed several starring roles, including the main role in “A Cinderella Story.” Through the years, she has secured several starring roles in movies. Recently, Duff starred in “How I Met Your Father.”

24. Kaley Cuoco

Source: David Livingston via Getty Images

Age: 38

Acting Credits: 72

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 4.1 Million

Best Known For: The Big Bang Theory and 8 Simple Rules

The “Big Bang Theory” was the show that pushed Kaley Cuoco to the moon. The show ran for 12 seasons and Cuoco officially became a big name in Hollywood. Cuoco landed another starring role in “The Flight Attendant.” Additionally, Cuoco has done movie roles and is the voice of the title character in “Harley Quinn.”

23. Kate Winslet

Source: Mike Windle / Getty Images

Age: 48

Acting Credits: 71

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 4.6 Million

Best Known For: Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Kate Winslett broke through, thanks to her work in “Titanic.” She then worked in smaller films before having another great performance in the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Winslett is one of the most accomplished actresses in the world, having won 20 awards. Furthermore, she keeps honing her craft and wishes to always play characters with challenging decisions to make. Her remarkable resume leads credence to the fact that she is one of the most famous and successful blonde actresses in Hollywood.

22. Emma Roberts

Source: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

Age: 32

Acting Credits:

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.8 Million

Best Known For: We’re the Millers, Nancy Drew and Hotel for Dogs

When you are the niece of one of the most famous actresses, it’s going to be difficult to pave your own path. But that is exactly what Emma Roberts has done. Significantly, she first broke through with the comedy “We’re the Millers.” Since that movie, Roberts has gone on to appear in such movies such as “Who We Are Now” and “Holidate.” Roberts has three movies in the pipeline and will continue to grow into more roles as she ages.

21. Amanda Seyfried

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Age: 38

Acting Credits: 70

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.9 Million

Best Known For: Mean Girls, Dear John, and Mamma Mia

Amanda Seyfried exploded in popularity after her supporting role in “Mean Girls.” She would then take a role in “Veronica Mars” before breaking through in the series “Big Love.” Then, she gained even more recognition through her performance in “Mamma Mia.” She has recently returned to television, starring in “The Crowded Room” alongside Tom Holland. Seyfriend is one of the most popular blonde actresses in Hollywood.

20. Blake Lively

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Age: 36

Acting Credits: 30

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 6.09 Million

Best Known For: Gossip Girl, The Shallows, and the Town

Blake Lively first got recognized through her work in the show “Gossip Girl.” Then, she gained more fame through her work in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “The Town.” Lively also appeared as Carol Ferris in “Green Lantern.” Through the years, Lively has done sporadic work. Regardless, she continues to excel in whatever work comes her way.

19. Chloe Grace Moretz

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 26

Acting Credits: 75

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.9 Million

Best Known For: Kick-Ass, Carrie, and Let Me In

Chloe Grace Moretz had her first real opportunity to shine in the movie “500 Days of Summer.” She played the younger sister of the main character Tom, who was in love with a girl named Summer. It was the first chance to really hone her talents. As she grew, she would take on more roles and capitalize on the opportunities. Her roles in “Kick-Ass” and “Carrie” cemented her as one of the best young actresses in the world today. Moretz has moved onto animated roles recently, which include more voiceover roles.

18. Anna Faris

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 47

Acting Credits: 62

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.7 Million

Best Known For: Scary Movie, The House Bunny, and Just Friends

Anna Faris is an accomplished actress who has done numerous things over the last couple of decades. She got her breakout when she starred in “Scary Movie.” That movie, along with all the other sequels, gave her worldwide recognition. Faris has displayed her versatility, from being a romantic interest to a funny character. Many have called her a radiant blonde beauty who is also one of the funniest actresses of today’s generation.

17. Diane Kruger

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Age: 47

Acting Credits: 67

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.8 Million

Best Known For: Inglourious Basterds, In the Fade, National Treasures, and Unknown

Diane Kruger did some modeling early in her career. She then started taking on small roles. Finally, she gained worldwide acclaim for her performance in “Inglourious Basterds,” for which she received multiple nominations. Kruger has mainly made appearances in American movies. However, she made an appearance in the German film “In The Fade,” Kruger has slowly become one of the best blonde actresses over the years and continues to shine. She currently has two movies in the docket.

16. Michelle Pfeiffer

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Age: 65 Acting Credits: 70 Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2,733,334 Best Known For: Scarface, One Fine Day, What Lies Beneath, and Hairspray Michelle Pfeiffer first became big after her performance in the movie “Scarface.” Pfeiffer also apepared as “Catwoman” in “Batman Returns.” Later, Pfeiffer would star in films such as “One Fine Day” and “What Lies Beneath.” Pfeiffer has also starred in television shows, such as “The First Lady.” Overall, she is an accomplished actress with an extraordinary resume.

15. Kristen Wiig

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Age: 50

Acting Credits: 107

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.4 Million

Best Known For: Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids, The Skeleton Twins, Zoolander 2

Kristen Wiig got her start on Saturday Night Live with the goal of following in the footsteps of many former SNL castmates. Wiig then finally broke through and started getting movie roles. Notably, she appeared in “Bridesmaids” and “Zoolander 2.” She also appeared as Cheetah in “Wonder Woman 1984.” After a three-year break from movies, Wiig will lend her voice for the upcoming movie, “Despicable Me 4.”

14. Margot Robbie

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Age: 33

Acting Credits: 37

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 11 Million

Best Known For: Wolf of Wall Street, Barbie, Suicide Squad and I, Tonya

Margot Robbie became a star to the world after her performance as Naomi Lapaglia, who was based off of Nadine Macaluso, the real-life ex-wife of con artist Jordan Belfort, in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Later on, Robbie became an even bigger star when she landed the role of Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad.” She would portray Harley in several other movies. Recently, she broke multiple box office records as she played the title character in “Barbie.” Robbie is one of the most beautiful and famous blonde actresses in the world.

13. Naomi Watts

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Age: 55

Acting Credits: 92

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.9 Million

Best Known For: Mulholland Drive, King Kong, The Impossible and the Ring

Naomi Watts had a lot of movies that did not go well early in her career. Then, she finally reached stardom with her performance in “The Ring.” Watts took her game to the next level from 2003 to 2007 when she landed the role of Ann Darrow in “King Kong.” That movie helped make Watts more well-known to more people and gave her more chances. Watts continues to dabble in both movies and television, with several movies on the docket.

12. Emily Blunt

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Age: 40

Acting Credits: 52:

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 5.7 Million

Best Known For: The Edge of Tomorrow, The Devil Wears Prada, and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Emily Blunt has accomplished a lot in her career. Her storied career took off after “The Devil Wears Prada” put her on the map. Ultimately, Blunt has managed to use that movie to catapult herself into a nice career. She has also displayed the talent to perform in any genre. As proof of this, she is playing a main character in a film she is directing in one of her future movies while also voicing a unicorn in another movie. Therefore, Blunt is one of the most talented and famous blonde actresses in the world.

11. Cate Blanchett

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Age: 54

Acting Credits: 98

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 43 Million

Best Known For: Lord of the Rings, Carol, and Blue Jasmine

Cate Blanchett is an accomplished actress. She first gained fame through her performance as Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Later, Blanchett won an Academy Award for her role in “Blue Jasmine.” She has also worked on Broadway, both starring and directing over various parts of a 30-year timeline. Blanchett is set to star in “Borderlands,” a science-fiction action-comedy film that will come out in August.

10. Kirsten Dunst

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Age: 45

Acting Credits: 88

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 2.8 Million

Best Known For: Spider Man, Melancholia, Marie Antoinette, and Little Women

Ironically, Kirsten Dunst is more famous as a red head. That is what she was when she portrayed Mary Jane Watson in “Spider Man,” as well as the two sequels “Spider Man 2” and “Spider Man 3”. In an attempt to break herself from typecasting, she also starred in “Melancholia” and “Marie Antoinette.” Later, she had an amazing performance in the thriller, “The Power of the Dog.” Dunst is set to star in the action-thriller “Civil War.”

9. Meryl Streep

Source: Kevin Hagen / Getty Images

Age: 74

Acting Credits: 95

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.6 Million

Best Known For: Out of Africa, Sophie’s Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer and Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep continues to produce great movies and has even stepped into the streaming world. She is a three-time Oscar winner. Her career has spanned over 50 years, and she is not finished, yet. Streep first gained recognition for her role in “Kramer vs Kramer.” She has certainly cemented herself as one of the best of all time.

8. Nicole Kidman

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 56

Acting Credits: 102

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 4.4 Million

Best Known For: Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge and the Others

Nicole Kidman amazed everyone with her performance in “Eyes Wide Shut.” Then, she tantalized more people with her performance in “Moulin Rouge.” Kidman has done this countless times throughout her career, showcasing her wide variety of skills and proving to everyone why she is one of the best blonde actresses of all time. It does not hurt that she has won 109 awards. Her recent accolades include portraying Queen Altanna in “Aquaman.” Likewise, there is much more in then pipeline as she has four movies coming soon.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 51

Acting Credits: 60

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 4.4 Million

Best Known For: Shakespeare in Love, The Bounce, and A Perfect Murder

Gweneth Paltrow first captured the attention of moviegoers in the 1990s. She won her first award for her performance in “Shakespeare in Love.” It would be the first of 18 awards she would win. Paltrow still acts but has reduced the work over the years. Still, she is one of the most famous blonde actresses of all time.

6. Robin Wright

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Age: 57

Acting Credits: 62

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 1.9 Million

Best Known For: House of Cards and Wonder Woman

Robin Wright became a superstar after her performance as Claire Underwood in “House of Cards.” While the show was about Frank Underwood and his scheming to become President of the United States, Claire’s story was just as riveting due to Wright’s performance. Wright would use this performance to earn herself more roles. Notably, she portrayed General Antiope in “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” Wright has two movies that are currently in production and set to come out in 2024.

5. Charlize Theron

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 48

Acting Credits: 71

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.5 Million

Best Known For: Mad Max: Road Fury, The Italian Job, Monster, Snow White and the Huntsman

Charlize Theron is an amazing talent. She started as a model. Then, she found her calling as an actress. Theron first made headway in “The Devil’s Advocate.” It was her role in “The Italian Job” that helped send her to the moon and cement her as a famous actress. She had a brief hiatus at certain periods of her career. But she came back stronger than ever in 2017 with the “Fate of the Furious.” Theron has won 25 awards thoughout her career and is set to star in another movie, “The Old Guard 2”, the sequel to a film she did a few years ago, this coming year.

4. Cameron Diaz

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 51

Acting Credits: 59

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 3.7 Million

Best Known For: There’s Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Bad Teacher,

Cameron Diaz has had an amazing career. She broke through with her performance as the title character in “There’s Something About Mary.” For a good 20-year stretch, Diaz had over 50 roles. She retired in 2014 from acting but recently came out of retirement to appear in “Back in Action,” an action-comedy movie that also stars Jamie Foxx. Even with her retirement, everyone still knows who Diaz is and what she has accomplished. She is one of the most famous blonde actresses of all time.

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Age: 33

Acting Credits: 38

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 8.3 Million

Best Known For: The Hunger Games, X-Men: First Class, and Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence has established a great career that has helped her win 90 awards. She rose to fame after her performance in “The Hunger Games.” Lawrence would continue to excel after appearing in “X-Men: First Class” and the sequels. Ultimately, she has done well throughout her career and continues to produce great work as an actress and producer.

2. Scarlett Johanson

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Age: 39

Acting Credits: 80

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 6.8 Million

Best Known For: The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Her, Lost in Translation, Ghost World

Scarlett Johanson is one of the most famous actresses in the world. You probably remember her from her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also appeared in “The Prestige” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Her resume of films is long, and she will now focus on streaming movies, as she is set to star in “Project Artemis.”

1. Reese Witherspoon

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Age: 47

Acting Credits: 68

Wikipedia page view (1 yr.): 4.4 Million

Best Known For: Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Cruel Intentions

Reese Witherspoon is the most famous blonde actress in Hollywood today. She broke through with the movie “Legally Blonde,” which cemented her as a big-time player in Hollywood. Over the years, she has overcome setbacks to establish herself as one of the greats in Hollywood today. After her success in movies, Witherspoon began working on television as a producer and an actress. She was one of the first people to work on streaming shows and continues to do so today with six projects in the pipeline.

