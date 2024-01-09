Rocket launchers have made appearances in many wars over the course of history, from Imperial China to the Napoleonic Wars and the U.S. Civil War. Later, the technology was modernized just in time for World War II, where the modern iteration of rocket launchers truly entered the battlefield and have ever since left an indelible mark. (These are the highest caliber guns of World War II.)
The primary function of the modern rocket launchers is to take out personnel, armored vehicles, aircraft, or fortifications. Not much has changed in their combat roles, but as technology has improved, the explosive ordnance being launched has become more powerful, and the range has drastically improved.
What stands out about rocket launchers versus other military technologies is that many countries are capable of manufacturing these domestically. Over the years, this has produced a smattering of rocket launchers from many nations.
To identify every major rocket launcher from the last 100 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of rocket launchers from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the rocket launchers alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, country of origin, manufacturer, caliber, and maximum effective range.
The GS-777, a rocket launcher used by U.S. armed forces, is capable of hitting targets over 2,600 ft away. It entered service in 2015. The GS-777 is chambered for a 40mm rocket, but is also backwards compatible with legacy RPG-7 type rocket ammunition. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)
It is worth noting that some of these weapons are designated as “rocket-propelled grenade launchers,” which differ from basic grenade launchers that fire grenades via a cartridge as opposed to being propelled by a rocket. Rocket-propelled grenades, and rockets in general, tend to have a straighter flight path and less of a drop than typical grenade launchers as a result of the continued propulsion.
Rocket launchers play a crucial role in how infantry soldiers are outfitted, and they act as an equalizer should soldiers come up against enemy armor or fortifications.
Here is a look at every major rocket launcher from the last 100 years:
B-300
- Type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
- Rocket caliber: 82mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
C90
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: Spain
- Manufacturer: Instalaza
- Rocket caliber: 90mm
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Dard 120
- Type: Shoulder-fired reusable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Societe Europeenne de Propulsion (SEP)
- Rocket caliber: 120mm
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
FHJ-84 (Type 84)
- Type: Shoulder-fired individual anti-chemical rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 62mm
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
Folgore 80
- Type: Recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Breda Meccanica
- Rocket caliber: 80mm
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
GS-777
- Type: Lightweight shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2015
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Hashim (RPG-32)
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 105mm
- Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.
Kestrel
- Type: Man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2015
- Country of origin: Taiwan
- Manufacturer: National Ching-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
- Rocket caliber: 110mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
Klyukva (Cranberry / RPG-28)
- Type: Shoulder-fired disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Bazalt / State Research and Production Enterprise
- Rocket caliber: 125mm
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Komar (Mosquito / RPG-76)
- Type: Single-shot disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Poland
- Manufacturer: Precision Works
- Rocket caliber: 68mm
- Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
LRAC 89-F1
- Type: Reusable rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Manufacture Nationale d’Armes de Saint-Etienne
- Rocket caliber: 89mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
M1 Bazooka
- Type: Reusable shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1942
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Rocket caliber: 60mm
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
M20 Super Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1944
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 89mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
M202 FLASH
- Type: Four-shot shoulder-fired incendiary rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1978
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 66mm
- Maximum effective range: 66 ft.
M72 LAW
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Rocket caliber: 66mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
M79 Osa (Wasp)
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1979
- Country of origin: Yugoslavia
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 90mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
M80 Zolja (Wasp)
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Yugoslavia
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 64mm
- Maximum effective range: 722 ft.
M9 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 60mm
- Maximum effective range: 930 ft.
Matador
- Type: Man-portable shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
- Rocket caliber: 90mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
MBB Armbrust (Crossbow)
- Type: Recoilless disposable light anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm
- Rocket caliber: 67mm
- Maximum effective range: 980 ft.
Mukha (RPG-18)
- Type: Disposable lightweight anti-tank weapon
- Year entered service: 1972
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 64mm
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
Netto (RPG-22)
- Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 72.5mm
- Maximum effective range: 575 ft.
Panzerfaust 2
- Type: Shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
- Rocket caliber: 67mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.
Panzerfaust 3
- Type: Single-shot disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1992
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
- Rocket caliber: 60mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
Panzerfaust 30
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 100mm, 149mm
- Maximum effective range: 98 ft.
Panzerfaust 60
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 149mm
- Maximum effective range: 200 ft.
Panzerschreck (Raketenpanzerbuchse)
- Type: Reusable man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 88mm
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
PIAT (Projector, Infantry, Anti-Tank)
- Type: Anti-tank grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1942
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Imperial Chemical Industries
- Rocket caliber: 89mm
- Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)
- Type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Raketetenwerfer 43 (Puppchen)
- Type: Anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 88mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
RPG-2
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1954
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 82mm
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
RPG-26
- Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 72.5mm
- Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
RPG-30
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 105mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.
RPG-7
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
RPG-A (Shmel)
- Type: Shoulder-fired, rocket-propelled flame weapon
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: KBP
- Rocket caliber: 93mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,970 ft.
Tavolga (RPG-27)
- Type: Man-portable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1989
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt / Rosoboronexport
- Rocket caliber: 105mm
- Maximum effective range: 655 ft.
Type 69
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
- Maximum effective range: 655 ft.
Vampire (RPG-29)
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1989
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 65mm, 105mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
Wasp 58
- Type: Shoulder-fired man-portable rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Luchaire SA
- Rocket caliber: 58mm
- Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
