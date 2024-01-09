Rocket launchers have made appearances in many wars over the course of history, from Imperial China to the Napoleonic Wars and the U.S. Civil War. Later, the technology was modernized just in time for World War II, where the modern iteration of rocket launchers truly entered the battlefield and have ever since left an indelible mark. (These are the highest caliber guns of World War II.)

The primary function of the modern rocket launchers is to take out personnel, armored vehicles, aircraft, or fortifications. Not much has changed in their combat roles, but as technology has improved, the explosive ordnance being launched has become more powerful, and the range has drastically improved.

What stands out about rocket launchers versus other military technologies is that many countries are capable of manufacturing these domestically. Over the years, this has produced a smattering of rocket launchers from many nations.

To identify every major rocket launcher from the last 100 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of rocket launchers from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the rocket launchers alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, country of origin, manufacturer, caliber, and maximum effective range.

The GS-777, a rocket launcher used by U.S. armed forces, is capable of hitting targets over 2,600 ft away. It entered service in 2015. The GS-777 is chambered for a 40mm rocket, but is also backwards compatible with legacy RPG-7 type rocket ammunition. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

It is worth noting that some of these weapons are designated as “rocket-propelled grenade launchers,” which differ from basic grenade launchers that fire grenades via a cartridge as opposed to being propelled by a rocket. Rocket-propelled grenades, and rockets in general, tend to have a straighter flight path and less of a drop than typical grenade launchers as a result of the continued propulsion.

Rocket launchers play a crucial role in how infantry soldiers are outfitted, and they act as an equalizer should soldiers come up against enemy armor or fortifications.

Here is a look at every major rocket launcher from the last 100 years: