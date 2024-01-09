Special Report

Every Major Rocket Launcher From the Last 100 Years

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

Rocket launchers have made appearances in many wars over the course of history, from Imperial China to the Napoleonic Wars and the U.S. Civil War. Later, the technology was modernized just in time for World War II, where the modern iteration of rocket launchers truly entered the battlefield and have ever since left an indelible mark. (These are the highest caliber guns of World War II.)

The primary function of the modern rocket launchers is to take out personnel, armored vehicles, aircraft, or fortifications. Not much has changed in their combat roles, but as technology has improved, the explosive ordnance being launched has become more powerful, and the range has drastically improved. 

What stands out about rocket launchers versus other military technologies is that many countries are capable of manufacturing these domestically. Over the years, this has produced a smattering of rocket launchers from many nations.

To identify every major rocket launcher from the last 100 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of rocket launchers from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the rocket launchers alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, country of origin, manufacturer, caliber, and maximum effective range.

The GS-777, a rocket launcher used by U.S. armed forces, is capable of hitting targets over 2,600 ft away. It entered service in 2015. The GS-777 is chambered for a 40mm rocket, but is also backwards compatible with legacy RPG-7 type rocket ammunition. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

It is worth noting that some of these weapons are designated as “rocket-propelled grenade launchers,” which differ from basic grenade launchers that fire grenades via a cartridge as opposed to being propelled by a rocket. Rocket-propelled grenades, and rockets in general, tend to have a straighter flight path and less of a drop than typical grenade launchers as a result of the continued propulsion.

Rocket launchers play a crucial role in how infantry soldiers are outfitted, and they act as an equalizer should soldiers come up against enemy armor or fortifications.

Here is a look at every major rocket launcher from the last 100 years:

B-300

MAPATS by Natan Flayer
MAPATS (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Natan Flayer
  • Type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
  • Rocket caliber: 82mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

C90

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: Spain
  • Manufacturer: Instalaza
  • Rocket caliber: 90mm
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Dard 120

Source: Paula Bronstein / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired reusable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Societe Europeenne de Propulsion (SEP)
  • Rocket caliber: 120mm
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

FHJ-84 (Type 84)

Source: iv-serg / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired individual anti-chemical rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 62mm
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

Folgore 80

Breda folgore by italian army
Breda folgore (CC BY 2.5 DEED) by italian army
  • Type: Recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Breda Meccanica
  • Rocket caliber: 80mm
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

GS-777

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Lightweight shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2015
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

Hashim (RPG-32)

Source: Carlos Villalon / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 105mm
  • Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.

Kestrel

u7d05u96bcu53cdu88ddu7532u706bu7bad by u7e3du7d71u5e9c
u7d05u96bcu53cdu88ddu7532u706bu7bad (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by u7e3du7d71u5e9c
  • Type: Man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2015
  • Country of origin: Taiwan
  • Manufacturer: National Ching-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
  • Rocket caliber: 110mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

Klyukva (Cranberry / RPG-28)

RPG-28 grenade launcher at Interpolitex by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
RPG-28 grenade launcher at Interpolitex (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Shoulder-fired disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt / State Research and Production Enterprise
  • Rocket caliber: 125mm
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Komar (Mosquito / RPG-76)

Source: Milos Bicanski / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Single-shot disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Manufacturer: Precision Works
  • Rocket caliber: 68mm
  • Maximum effective range: 820 ft.

LRAC 89-F1

LRAC F1-detoured-cropped by Crochet.david
LRAC F1-detoured-cropped (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Crochet.david
  • Type: Reusable rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Manufacture Nationale d’Armes de Saint-Etienne
  • Rocket caliber: 89mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

M1 Bazooka

Bazookasmithsonian by Carl Malamud
Bazookasmithsonian (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Carl Malamud
  • Type: Reusable shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Rocket caliber: 60mm
  • Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

M20 Super Bazooka

M20 Super Bazooka 3.5 inch (90... by TomÃ¡s Del Coro
M20 Super Bazooka 3.5 inch (90... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TomÃ¡s Del Coro
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 89mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

M202 FLASH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Four-shot shoulder-fired incendiary rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 66mm
  • Maximum effective range: 66 ft.

M72 LAW

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Rocket caliber: 66mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

M79 Osa (Wasp)

M79-OSA by Amon16
M79-OSA (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Amon16
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1979
  • Country of origin: Yugoslavia
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 90mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

M80 Zolja (Wasp)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Yugoslavia
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 64mm
  • Maximum effective range: 722 ft.

M9 Bazooka

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 60mm
  • Maximum effective range: 930 ft.

Matador

IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 by MathKnight
IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MathKnight
  • Type: Man-portable shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
  • Rocket caliber: 90mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

MBB Armbrust (Crossbow)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Recoilless disposable light anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm
  • Rocket caliber: 67mm
  • Maximum effective range: 980 ft.

Mukha (RPG-18)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable lightweight anti-tank weapon
  • Year entered service: 1972
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 64mm
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

Netto (RPG-22)

RPG-22 at exhibition by u041bu044cu043eu0448u043au043e u041du0456u043au0456u0444u043eu0440u043eu0432
RPG-22 at exhibition (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by u041bu044cu043eu0448u043au043e u041du0456u043au0456u0444u043eu0440u043eu0432
  • Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 72.5mm
  • Maximum effective range: 575 ft.

Panzerfaust 2

Source: David Silverman / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
  • Rocket caliber: 67mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.

Panzerfaust 3

Panzerfaust3 noBG by Panzerfaust3
Panzerfaust3 noBG (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Panzerfaust3
  • Type: Single-shot disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1992
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
  • Rocket caliber: 60mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.

Panzerfaust 30

German anti-tank rocket launch... by Tilemahos Efthimiadis
German anti-tank rocket launch... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tilemahos Efthimiadis
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 100mm, 149mm
  • Maximum effective range: 98 ft.

Panzerfaust 60

Bundesarchiv Bild 101I by German Federal Archive
Bundesarchiv Bild 101I (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE DEED) by German Federal Archive
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 149mm
  • Maximum effective range: 200 ft.

Panzerschreck (Raketenpanzerbuchse)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Reusable man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 88mm
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

PIAT (Projector, Infantry, Anti-Tank)

Bazooka by Elroy Serrao
Bazooka (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Elroy Serrao
  • Type: Anti-tank grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Imperial Chemical Industries
  • Rocket caliber: 89mm
  • Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

Source: Edy Purnomo / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

Raketetenwerfer 43 (Puppchen)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 88mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

RPG-2

RPG-2. by Mohit S
RPG-2. (CC BY 2.0) by Mohit S
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1954
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 82mm
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

RPG-26

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 72.5mm
  • Maximum effective range: 820 ft.

RPG-30

u0420u041fu0413-30-u041au0440u044eu043a by Despairr
u0420u041fu0413-30-u041au0440u044eu043a (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Despairr
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 105mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.

RPG-7

RPG-7 Grenade Launcher by TomÃÂ¡s Del Coro
RPG-7 Grenade Launcher (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TomÃÂ¡s Del Coro
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

RPG-A (Shmel)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired, rocket-propelled flame weapon
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: KBP
  • Rocket caliber: 93mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,970 ft.

Tavolga (RPG-27)

Tula State Museum of Weapons by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Tula State Museum of Weapons (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Man-portable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1989
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt / Rosoboronexport
  • Rocket caliber: 105mm
  • Maximum effective range: 655 ft.

Type 69

Type 69 RPG... by Rhk111
Type 69 RPG... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rhk111
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm
  • Maximum effective range: 655 ft.

Vampire (RPG-29)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1989
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 65mm, 105mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

Wasp 58

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired man-portable rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Luchaire SA
  • Rocket caliber: 58mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.

URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored)

Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side.

Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, anti-personnel, anti-tank, grenade, launcher, man-portable, rocket, rocket-propelled, RPG, U.S. Army, United States, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World