Northrop Grumman is known as one of the biggest aerospace and defense companies in the world with over 95,000 employees on its payroll and revenues in excess of $36 billion in 2022 alone. It produces arms, vehicles, aircraft, and more across its multinational footprint. While its assets and revenues are fairly impressive, the company's aircraft are its crown jewel, and many have gained iconic status.

The company was formed through a merger of Northrop Corporation and Grumman Corporation that took place in 1994. Prior to this, both companies were renowned for aircraft that played important roles in World War II and many other major conflicts since.

Currently, Northrop Grumman is leading the development of the B-21 Raider, which will be the next generation of stealth bomber to enter service in the U.S. Air Force. The B-21, along with many other fighter jets, fill an impressive portfolio of combat aircraft produced by Northrop Grumman.

To identify the most iconic combat aircraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We included aircraft that each company produced before the merger as well as aircraft produced since, but excluded drones and helicopters. We ordered the aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding type of aircraft, year introduced, units manufactured, top speed, and armament.

The B-21 Raider is still in development, but the U.S. Air Force expects to add these stealth bombers to the fleet within the next five years. The program is highly classified because of the nature of these stealth bombers.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force still employs the B-2 Spirit, of the previous generation of stealth bombers, as part of America’s Nuclear Triad. Basically, these bombers, in conjunction with nuclear submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles, form the backbone of U.S. national security, acting as a deterrent to any foreign power with nuclear arms.