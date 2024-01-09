Northrop Grumman is known as one of the biggest aerospace and defense companies in the world with over 95,000 employees on its payroll and revenues in excess of $36 billion in 2022 alone. It produces arms, vehicles, aircraft, and more across its multinational footprint. While its assets and revenues are fairly impressive, the company’s aircraft are its crown jewel, and many have gained iconic status. (These are the companies making the most weapons for the U.S. Army.)
The company was formed through a merger of Northrop Corporation and Grumman Corporation that took place in 1994. Prior to this, both companies were renowned for aircraft that played important roles in World War II and many other major conflicts since.
Currently, Northrop Grumman is leading the development of the B-21 Raider, which will be the next generation of stealth bomber to enter service in the U.S. Air Force. The B-21, along with many other fighter jets, fill an impressive portfolio of combat aircraft produced by Northrop Grumman.
To identify the most iconic combat aircraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We included aircraft that each company produced before the merger as well as aircraft produced since, but excluded drones and helicopters. We ordered the aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding type of aircraft, year introduced, units manufactured, top speed, and armament.
The B-21 Raider is still in development, but the U.S. Air Force expects to add these stealth bombers to the fleet within the next five years. The program is highly classified because of the nature of these stealth bombers. (These are the newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)
Currently, the U.S. Air Force still employs the B-2 Spirit, of the previous generation of stealth bombers, as part of America’s Nuclear Triad. Basically, these bombers, in conjunction with nuclear submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles, form the backbone of U.S. national security, acting as a deterrent to any foreign power with nuclear arms.
Here is a look at the most iconic combat aircraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman:
A-6 Intruder
- Type: Carrierborne heavy strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1963
- Total units produced: 693
- Top speed: 644 mph
- Armament: Cluster bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM anti-radiation missiles, Sparrow missiles, Paveway II/III laser-guided bombs
AF Guardian
- Type: Carrierborne anti-submarine warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1950
- Total units produced: 389
- Top speed: 317 mph
- Armament: Conventional drop bombs, depth charges, torpedoes, rockets
B-2 Spirit
- Type: Strategic heavy stealth bomber
- Year introduced: 1997
- Total units produced: 21
- Top speed: 628 mph
- Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint-direct attack munitions, air-to-surface stand-off missiles
B-21 Raider
- Type: Sixth-generation long-range strategic bomber
- Year introduced: Expected in 2028
- Total units produced: In-development
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear ordnance
EA-6 Prowler
- Type: Carrierborne electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1963
- Total units produced: 197
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Armament: HARM anti-radiation missiles, ALQ-99 tactical jamming system mission pods
F-14 Tomcat
- Type: Carrierborne fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Total units produced: 712
- Top speed: 1544 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan internal cannon, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, precision-guided bombs
F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Fifth-generation multirole strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Total units produced: 785
- Top speed: 1199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway II/III guided bombs, cluster bombs, Stormshadow cruise missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles
F-5 Freedom Fighter / Tiger / Tiger II
- Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Total units produced: 2246
- Top speed: 1077 mph
- Armament: 20mm M39A2 internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods
F-89 Scorpion
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1950
- Total units produced: 1050
- Top speed: 636 mph
- Armament: 20mm T-31 internal automatic cannons, Mighty mouse rockets, Falcon missiles
F11F / F-11 Tiger
- Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1956
- Total units produced: 201
- Top speed: 750 mph
- Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 12 internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles
F3F
- Type: Carrierborne biplane fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1936
- Total units produced: 147
- Top speed: 264 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm Browning M1919 machine guns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs
F4F Wildcat
- Type: Carrierborne monoplane fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1940
- Total units produced: 7722
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, conventional drop bombs
F6F Hellcat
- Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1943
- Total units produced: 12272
- Top speed: 380 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns, 20mm automatic cannons, Tiny Tim unguided rockets, conventional drop bombs, torpedoes
F8F Bearcat
- Type: Carrierborne fighter / interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1945
- Total units produced: 1266
- Top speed: 421 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, rockets, conventional drop bombs
F9F Cougar
- Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1952
- Total units produced: 1392
- Top speed: 647 mph
- Armament: 20mm M2 cannons, air-to-surface rockets, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs
F9F Panther
- Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1949
- Total units produced: 1382
- Top speed: 545 mph
- Armament: 20mm M2 cannons, air-to-surface rockets
N-3PB Nomad
- Type: Reconnaissance / bomber floatplane
- Year introduced: 1941
- Total units produced: 24
- Top speed: 257 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, conventional drop bombs
Orbital ATK AC-208 Eliminator
- Type: Close-air support / reconnaissance aircraft
- Year introduced: 2008
- Total units produced: 50
- Top speed: 214 mph
- Armament: Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods
P-61 / F-61 Black Widow
- Type: Night fighter / reconnaissance aircraft
- Year introduced: 1943
- Total units produced: 742
- Top speed: 366 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns, 20mm Hispano M2 automatic cannons, unguided aerial rockets, precision-guided bombs
S-2 Tacker (S2F)
- Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1954
- Total units produced: 1284
- Top speed: 280 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, naval mines, rockets
