The American Combat Aircraft Used in the Vietnam War

In the wake of World War II, the United States and Russia continued to develop military technologies. A reimagining of jet propulsion coupled with fighter aircraft was in the works and was initially tested out during the Korean War. However, in the Vietnam War years later, these new aircraft were put on full display in a number of reconceptualized combat roles.

To identify the American combat aircraft of the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of American aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We excluded all helicopters and any aircraft that were not used in direct combat roles. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding type of aircraft, year introduced, manufacturer, units produced, top speed, and armament.

The AC-130 Spectre and Spooky models were introduced just in time for the Vietnam War, where they saw extensive action as gunships. Typically, the C-130 Hercules aircraft was used for transport or tanker roles, but this gunship variation mounted a series of high-caliber automatic cannons capable of laying down heavy fire to support ground troops or take out enemy assets.

Gunships were a fairly popular type of aircraft throughout the Vietnam War. Some, like Spooky, were fixed-wing aircraft that strafed East-Asian battlefields while others were helicopters capable of ferrying troops in and out of the jungle-terrain while laying down suppressive fire. Outside of these fixed-wing combat aircraft, helicopters played an instrumental role throughout the Vietnam War. (These are the 25 helicopters of the Vietnam War.)​

Here is a look at the American aircraft used to fight the Vietnam War: