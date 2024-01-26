Every Major Multiple Launch Rocket System Since WWII

The multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS, is a revolutionary rocket artillery weapons system that found its modern origins in World War II. Tanks dominated the battlefield in the first half of the 20th century as a result of their hard-hitting attacks and maneuverability. However, after WWII, many national militaries adopted these MLRS vehicles because they further improved upon maneuverability and range for artillery strikes. Today, the MLRS has become a staple of many militaries around the world, also playing an important role throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (These are revolutionary Army vehicles that transformed warfare. )

Although the United States is not directly involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it has provided a series of MLRS systems to Ukraine that have proved disruptive to Russian efforts in the region. The M270 and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) are two examples of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine.

The M142 HIMARS only entered U.S. military service within the last two decades as a product of BAE Systems and Oshkosh Corporation. It can carry a series of 227mm M270 rockets, which have a range of roughly 70 km. At this range, the HIMARS is well out of range of basic artillery and it allows for unprecedented reach into enemy-controlled territory without the need for air superiority.

Improved artillery capabilities alone make the modern MLRS a staple of any military. To identify every major MLRS since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of missile systems from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these MLRS chronologically. We excluded MLRSs that did not make it out of the prototype phase and that had less than 100 units produced in total. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding country of origin, manufacturer, total units produced, top speed, and armament.

Militaries around the world have adopted this technology, and many have built their own models. In addition to these MLRS vehicles, rockets are a necessary component, and these rockets come with varying sizes and ranges accordingly.

Here is every major MLRS since World War II: