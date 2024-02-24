Colleges Where Students Take On the Most Loans

Nearly 153,000 student loan borrowers are about to have their debt forgiven, according to a recent Biden administration announcement. The federal Education Department would forgive $1.2 billion in student debt for about 153,000 borrowers — provided they borrowed $12,000 or less, have been paying their student loans for at least 10 years, and are enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, repayment program launched last summer.

Average student loan debt has been on the rise, with the average total student debt hovering near $30,000, according to U.S. News data. The paper further notes that “those who graduated in 2022 from a ranked private college borrowed more on average, at $23,627, than public college graduates, who took out $20,371.”

To determine the colleges where students borrow the most in student loans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on the average amount of student loans awarded to full-time first-time undergraduates in the 2021-22 school year. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

The colleges on the list are mostly private, though five are public, including Pennsylvania State University and University of North Dakota. Not surprisingly, the list includes Ivy League members such as Columbia University and Stanford University as well as other top rated universities where admittance is very low. These include University of Chicago, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.