Special Report

These Are the Countries with the Most Military Expenditures

pixgrapher / Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

How much countries spend on their militaries has a direct correlation with their standing in the world, and it can ultimately tip geopolitical relations in their favor if they have the military might to back it up. The United States, China and Russia rank as some of the countries that spend the most on their respective militaries, making them some of the strongest in the world. (This country spent a third of its economy on its military last year.)

To identify which countries spent the most on their military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, for the 2022 fiscal year. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We included supplementary data on military expenditure as a percent of GDP, a percent of government spending, region, and 2023 population data from World Population Review.

It has been widely observed that the United States spends the most of any country in the world on its military. In fact, it spends more than the next ten nations combined on their respective militaries. Much of this spending goes to keeping U.S. forces outfitted with the most technologically advanced gear, aircraft and vehicles. (This is what the U.S. has spent on the military every year since 1970.)

China spends the second most of any nation, and much of this has recently gone to upgrading its naval forces. New aircraft carriers and other support ships are constantly being manufactured to bolster China’s hold within the Pacific and South China Sea.

Russia ranks as the third highest spender, with much of these funds currently dedicated to its ongoing conflict within Ukraine. Although there was a slow start to the conflict and it initially looked like neither side was budging, Russia has proven successful in recent months in maintaining a hold on territories that it is claiming as its own. Much of this can be attributed to its targeted spending on its military.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military expenditures:

30. Kuwait

  • Military expenditure (2022): $8,244.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 4.53%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 11.58%
  • Population (2023): 4,310,108
  • Region: Middle East

29. Norway

  • Military expenditure (2022): $8,388.4 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.64%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.78%
  • Population (2023): 5,474,360
  • Region: Western Europe

28. Mexico

  • Military expenditure (2022): $8,535.5 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.61%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.22%
  • Population (2023): 128,455,567
  • Region: North America

27. Indonesia

  • Military expenditure (2022): $8,986.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.70%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.11%
  • Population (2023): 277,534,122
  • Region: South East Asia

26. Algeria

  • Military expenditure (2022): $9,145.8 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 4.78%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 13.30%
  • Population (2023): 45,606,480
  • Region: North America

25. Colombia

  • Military expenditure (2022): $9,937.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 3.08%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 9.18%
  • Population (2023): 52,085,168
  • Region: South America

24. Pakistan

  • Military expenditure (2022): $10,337.5 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.63%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 17.89%
  • Population (2023): 240,485,658
  • Region: South Asia

23. Turkey

  • Military expenditure (2022): $10,644.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.23%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.40%
  • Population (2023): 85,816,199
  • Region: Middle East

22. Singapore

  • Military expenditure (2022): $11,687.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.77%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 16.91%
  • Population (2023): 6,014,723
  • Region: South East Asia

21. Taiwan

  • Military expenditure (2022): $12,508.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 9.37%
  • Population (2023): 23,923,276
  • Region: East Asia

20. Qatar

  • Military expenditure (2022): $15,412.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 6.96%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 23.84%
  • Population (2023): 2,716,391
  • Region: Middle East

19. Netherlands

  • Military expenditure (2022): $15,606.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.58%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.67%
  • Population (2023): 17,618,299
  • Region: Western Europe

18. Poland

  • Military expenditure (2022): $16,573.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.39%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 5.84%
  • Population (2023): 41,026,067
  • Region: Central Europe

17. Brazil

  • Military expenditure (2022): $20,210.8 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.05%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.87%
  • Population (2023): 216,422,446
  • Region: South America

16. Spain

  • Military expenditure (2022): $20,306.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.47%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.14%
  • Population (2023): 47,519,628
  • Region: Western Europe

15. Israel

  • Military expenditure (2022): $23,406.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 4.51%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 12.17%
  • Population (2023): 9,174,520
  • Region: Middle East

14. Canada

  • Military expenditure (2022): $26,896.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.24%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.88%
  • Population (2023): 38,781,291
  • Region: North America

13. Australia

  • Military expenditure (2022): $32,298.9 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.90%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 5.02%
  • Population (2023): 26,439,111
  • Region: Oceania

12. Italy

  • Military expenditure (2022): $33,489.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.68%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.17%
  • Population (2023): 58,870,762
  • Region: Western Europe

11. Ukraine

  • Military expenditure (2022): $43,997.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 33.55%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): N/A
  • Population (2023): 36,744,634
  • Region: Eastern Europe

10. Japan

  • Military expenditure (2022): $45,992.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.08%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.53%
  • Population (2023): 123,294,513
  • Region: Japan

9. South Korea

  • Military expenditure (2022): $46,365.4 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.72%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 10.57%
  • Population (2023): 51,784,059
  • Region: East Asia

8. France

  • Military expenditure (2022): $53,638.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.94%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.43%
  • Population (2023): 64,756,584
  • Region: Western Europe

7. Germany

  • Military expenditure (2022): $55,759.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.39%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.75%
  • Population (2023): 83,294,633
  • Region: Western Europe

6. United Kingdom

  • Military expenditure (2022): $68,462.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.23%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 5.29%
  • Population (2023): 67,736,802
  • Region: Western Europe

5. Saudi Arabia

  • Military expenditure (2022): $75,013.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 7.42%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 27.79%
  • Population (2023): 36,947,025
  • Region: Middle East

4. India

  • Military expenditure (2022): $81,363.2 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.43%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.26%
  • Population (2023): 1,428,627,663
  • Region: South Asia

3. Russia

  • Military expenditure (2022): $86,373.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 4.06%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 10.35%
  • Population (2023): 144,444,359
  • Region: Eastern Europe

2. China

  • Military expenditure (2022): $291,958.4 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.60%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.79%
  • Population (2023): 1,425,671,352
  • Region: East Asia

1. United States of America

  • Military expenditure (2022): $876,943.2 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 3.45%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): N/A
  • Population (2023): 339,996,563
  • Region: North America

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, China, GDP, military expenditure, military spending, military spending as percent of gdp, Russia, SIPRI, United States, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World