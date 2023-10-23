The Richest City in Every State Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Across the world, cities and major urban areas act as economic pillars. Often serving as engines of job creation and innovation – as well as magnets for investment capital – cities generate over 80% of global GDP, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. Cities can also provide the necessary conditions for increased wealth and prosperity at the individual level.

In the United States, cities are no less important. Based on the most recent available annual data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the combined economic output of the Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas accounts for over half of California’s annual GDP. Similarly, the Seattle metro area alone generates nearly 70% of all economic activity in Washington state.

Perhaps not surprisingly, in these and other major cities across the United States, incomes are far higher than average.

Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these places rank as the richest by default only.

In many of the cities on this list, the typical household earns well over $10,000 more than the national median household income of $74,755. These places, which include Boston, New York, and Seattle, as well as Austin, Texas and San Jose, California, tend to be major population centers with booming technology or financial sectors. (Here is a look at the cities where most people make over $90k a year.)

Not all states are home to high-income cities, however. In poorer states, like Mississippi and West Virginia, no metro area has a median household income above $60,000. Still, in the vast majority of metro areas on this list, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide figure. (Here is a look at the 31 poorest states in America.)

Here is the richest city in every state.

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images Alabama: Huntsville

> Median household income, 2022: $81,066 – the highest of the 12 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,674 – #44 highest of 50 states

> Households in Huntsville with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 26,394 (5.5% of households – #51 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 514,465

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images Alaska: Anchorage

> Median household income, 2022: $95,791 – the highest of the 2 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $88,121 – #11 highest of 50 states

> Households in Anchorage with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 20,020 (4.3% of households – #46 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 400,470

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

> Median household income, 2022: $82,884 – the highest of the 7 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $74,568 – #19 highest of 50 states

> Households in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 217,891 (4.7% of households – #69 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 5,015,678

Source: BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

> Median household income, 2022: $73,364 – the highest of the 6 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $55,432 – #47 highest of 50 states

> Households in Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 20,679 (4.0% of households – #110 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 576,724

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

> Median household income, 2022: $148,900 – the highest of the 26 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $91,551 – #5 highest of 50 states

> Households in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 254,410 (3.4% of households – #1 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 1,938,524

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images Colorado: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

> Median household income, 2022: $98,975 – the highest of the 7 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,302 – #8 highest of 50 states

> Households in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 218,512 (3.8% of households – #17 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,985,871

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

> Median household income, 2022: $105,968 – the highest of the 4 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $88,429 – #10 highest of 50 states

> Households in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 89,458 (4.9% of households – #3 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 963,211

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images Delaware: Dover

> Median household income, 2022: $72,675 (only metro area in state, highest by default)

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $82,174 – #14 highest of 50 states

> Households in Dover with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 3,586 (3.9% of households – #310 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 186,946

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Florida: Naples-Marco Island

> Median household income, 2022: $80,815 – the highest of the 22 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,303 – #33 highest of 50 states

> Households in Naples-Marco Island with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 27,063 (5.1% of households – #25 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 397,994

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images Georgia: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

> Median household income, 2022: $84,876 – the highest of the 14 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,837 – #21 highest of 50 states

> Households in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 309,626 (4.5% of households – #44 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 6,222,908

Source: tankbmb / iStock via Getty Images Hawaii: Urban Honolulu

> Median household income, 2022: $96,580 – the highest of the 2 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $92,458 – #4 highest of 50 states

> Households in Urban Honolulu with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 55,494 (5.1% of households – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 995,638

Source: Seibel Photography LLC / iStock via Getty Images Idaho: Boise City

> Median household income, 2022: $80,928 – the highest of the 6 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,785 – #22 highest of 50 states

> Households in Boise City with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 30,097 (3.2% of households – #100 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 813,801

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

> Median household income, 2022: $82,914 – the highest of the 10 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $76,708 – #17 highest of 50 states

> Households in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 508,321 (5.6% of households – #40 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 9,442,159

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Indiana: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

> Median household income, 2022: $75,824 – the highest of the 12 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $66,785 – #38 highest of 50 states

> Households in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 86,243 (5.1% of households – #94 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,142,193

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images Iowa: Des Moines-West Des Moines

> Median household income, 2022: $80,061 – the highest of the 8 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,588 – #31 highest of 50 states

> Households in Des Moines-West Des Moines with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 32,635 (3.4% of households – #80 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 729,053

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Kansas: Wichita

> Median household income, 2022: $67,012 – the highest of the 4 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $68,925 – #34 highest of 50 states

> Households in Wichita with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 17,543 (5.5% of households – #200 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 650,039

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Kentucky: Louisville/Jefferson County

> Median household income, 2022: $69,547 – the highest of the 5 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,341 – #46 highest of 50 states

> Households in Louisville/Jefferson County with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 44,932 (5.4% of households – #143 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 1,285,426

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images Louisiana: Baton Rouge

> Median household income, 2022: $64,222 – the highest of the 9 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $55,416 – #48 highest of 50 states

> Households in Baton Rouge with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 26,526 (6.8% of households – #164 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 873,060

Source: peeterv / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Maine: Portland-South Portland

> Median household income, 2022: $84,312 – the highest of the 3 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,543 – #32 highest of 50 states

> Households in Portland-South Portland with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 28,995 (4.4% of households – #63 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 561,576

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

> Median household income, 2022: $104,299 – the highest of the 5 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $94,488 – #3 highest of 50 states

> Households in Boston-Cambridge-Newton with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 437,971 (4.9% of households – #5 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 4,900,550

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Michigan: Ann Arbor

> Median household income, 2022: $79,665 – the highest of the 14 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $66,986 – #37 highest of 50 states

> Households in Ann Arbor with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 21,551 (6.4% of households – #35 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 366,376

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul Bloomington

> Median household income, 2022: $91,341 – the highest of the 5 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $82,338 – #13 highest of 50 states

> Households in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 214,549 (3.9% of households – #34 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 3,693,729

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images Mississippi: Jackson

> Median household income, 2022: $58,064 – the highest of the 3 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $52,719 – #50 highest of 50 states

> Households in Jackson with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 13,825 (7.0% of households – #245 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 580,661

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images Missouri: Kansas City

> Median household income, 2022: $75,280 – the highest of the 8 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $64,811 – #41 highest of 50 states

> Households in Kansas City with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 92,128 (5.2% of households – #92 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,209,152

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images Montana: Billings

> Median household income, 2022: $78,781 – the highest of the 3 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $67,631 – #35 highest of 50 states

> Households in Billings with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 6,849 (3.6% of households – #130 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 190,208

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images Nebraska: Omaha-Council Bluffs

> Median household income, 2022: $79,638 – the highest of the 3 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,597 – #30 highest of 50 states

> Households in Omaha-Council Bluffs with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 41,472 (4.2% of households – #83 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 976,875

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images Nevada: Reno

> Median household income, 2022: $80,333 – the highest of the 3 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,333 – #23 highest of 50 states

> Households in Reno with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 22,945 (4.7% of households – #70 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 501,206

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua

> Median household income, 2022: $96,921 (only metro area in state, highest by default)

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,992 – #7 highest of 50 states

> Households in Manchester-Nashua with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 28,332 (2.4% of households – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 426,594

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton

> Median household income, 2022: $95,668 – the highest of the 4 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $96,346 – #1 highest of 50 states

> Households in Trenton-Princeton with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 28,258 (6.1% of households – #10 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 380,688

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images New Mexico: Santa Fe

> Median household income, 2022: $72,544 – the highest of the 4 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,726 – #43 highest of 50 states

> Households in Santa Fe with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 7,128 (5.7% of households – #104 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 155,664

Source: Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City

> Median household income, 2022: $91,562 – the highest of the 13 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $79,557 – #16 highest of 50 states

> Households in New York-Newark-Jersey City with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 1,454,593 (6.2% of households – #11 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 19,617,869

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary

> Median household income, 2022: $92,739 – the highest of the 15 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $67,481 – #36 highest of 50 states

> Households in Raleigh-Cary with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 87,109 (3.8% of households – #27 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 1,484,338

Source: Allen Allnoch / iStock via Getty Images North Dakota: Bismarck

> Median household income, 2022: $77,969 – the highest of the 3 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $71,970 – #25 highest of 50 states

> Households in Bismarck with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 5,268 (5.3% of households – #113 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 134,427

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images Ohio: Columbus

> Median household income, 2022: $75,777 – the highest of the 11 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $65,720 – #39 highest of 50 states

> Households in Columbus with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 93,849 (4.8% of households – #81 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,161,511

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

> Median household income, 2022: $66,301 – the highest of the 4 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,673 – #45 highest of 50 states

> Households in Oklahoma City with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 45,490 (6.1% of households – #157 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 1,459,380

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

> Median household income, 2022: $89,312 – the highest of the 8 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $75,657 – #18 highest of 50 states

> Households in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 146,467 (4.3% of households – #33 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,509,140

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Pennsylvania: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

> Median household income, 2022: $84,123 – the highest of the 18 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $71,798 – #26 highest of 50 states

> Households in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 369,673 (5.6% of households – #30 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 6,241,164

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

> Median household income, 2022: $81,784 (only metro area in state, highest by default)

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $81,854 – #15 highest of 50 states

> Households in Providence-Warwick with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 83,695 (5.6% of households – #55 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 1,673,802

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

> Median household income, 2022: $81,038 – the highest of the 8 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $64,115 – #42 highest of 50 states

> Households in Hilton Head Island-Bluffton with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 13,106 (5.1% of households – #37 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 228,410

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images South Dakota: Sioux Falls

> Median household income, 2022: $77,605 – the highest of the 2 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,728 – #29 highest of 50 states

> Households in Sioux Falls with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 10,130 (4.1% of households – #137 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 289,295

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images Tennessee: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin

> Median household income, 2022: $80,034 – the highest of the 10 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $65,254 – #40 highest of 50 states

> Households in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 93,449 (4.3% of households – #75 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,046,715

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images Texas: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

> Median household income, 2022: $94,604 – the highest of the 25 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,284 – #24 highest of 50 states

> Households in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 175,533 (4.5% of households – #18 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 2,421,115

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Utah: Provo-Orem

> Median household income, 2022: $95,687 – the highest of the 5 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,168 – #9 highest of 50 states

> Households in Provo-Orem with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 25,533 (2.9% of households – #58 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 714,454

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington

> Median household income, 2022: $83,707 (only metro area in state, highest by default)

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $73,991 – #20 highest of 50 states

> Households in Burlington-South Burlington with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 10,170 (4.8% of households – #85 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 228,270

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images Virginia: Charlottesville

> Median household income, 2022: $83,910 – the highest of the 9 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $85,873 – #12 highest of 50 states

> Households in Charlottesville with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 14,426 (5.9% of households – #26 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 223,534

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons West Virginia: Weirton-Steubenville

> Median household income, 2022: $58,076 – the highest of the 7 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $54,329 – #49 highest of 50 states

> Households in Weirton-Steubenville with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 1,360 (6.3% of households – #380 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 114,066

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images Wisconsin: Madsion

> Median household income, 2022: $83,214 – the highest of the 12 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $70,996 – #27 highest of 50 states

> Households in Madison with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 37,134 (4.6% of households – #57 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 687,077

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Wyoming: Cheyenne

> Median household income, 2022: $71,621 – the highest of the 2 state metro areas

> Statewide median household income, 2022: $70,042 – #28 highest of 50 states

> Households in Cheyenne with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 1,776 (4.2% of households – #344 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

> Population, 2022: 100,723