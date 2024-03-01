The Most Expensive Public Colleges in America

When it comes to deciding on which college or university to attend, prospective students no doubt consider many factors, though cost is likely a main one. Because of how they are funded — privately-funded colleges rely on tuition and donors, while public ones rely on federal, state, and local funding — public universities tend to be cheaper than private nonprofit schools.
For example, the average tuition and fees in the 2021-2022 school year was $38,185 for a private college, while it was just $10,338 for in-state students at public universities and colleges and $22,698 for out-of-state students in those schools, according to U.S. News and World Report. So while the 50 most expensive colleges nationwide are all private ones, not all public universities are that cheap.
To determine the 50 most expensive public colleges in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year of data available. Only public schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.
The schools on this list tend to be far larger than the 50 most expensive private schools, with an average undergraduate enrollment of 14,700 compared to 4,900 at the private colleges and universities. (Also see: Hardest College To Get Into In Every State.)
Also, while the net price at the most expensive private colleges starts at $39,809 and goes up from there, the net price at the most expensive public universities ranges from $20,321 to $29,425 — well below net prices at private schools.
50. Plymouth State University
- Location: Plymouth, New Hampshire
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,321 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,376 (77% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 98%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,308
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
49. Texas A & M University-College Station
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,375 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,518 (27% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 63%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 57,512
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
48. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
- Location: Abington, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,460 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,440 (53% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,090
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
47. Bowling Green State University-Main Campus
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,485 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,683 (62% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 13,853
- Most popular field of study: Education
46. Illinois State University
- Location: Normal, Illinois
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,551 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,247 (49% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 18,055
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
45. The University of Alabama
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,592 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,694 (39% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 32,458
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
44. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona
- Location: Altoona, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,621 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,382 (62% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,577
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
43. University of Rhode Island
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,695 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,356 (63% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 14,768
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
42. St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Location: St. Mary’s City, Maryland
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,714 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,459 (46% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 77%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,497
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
41. Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
- Location: Kutztown, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,776 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,862 (70% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,497
- Most popular field of study: Education
40. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,928 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,196 (53% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 70%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,621
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
39. Rowan University
- Location: Glassboro, New Jersey
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,963 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,044 (51% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 77%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 15,231
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
38. Millersville University of Pennsylvania
- Location: Millersville, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,076 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,358 (67% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 92%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,814
- Most popular field of study: Education
37. Western Washington University
- Location: Bellingham, Washington
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,105 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,936 (36% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 13,801
- Most popular field of study: Education
36. College of Charleston
- Location: Charleston, South Carolina
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,120 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,150 (51% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 9,972
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
35. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
- Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,124 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,854 (55% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,163
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
34. Oregon State University
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,163 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,622 (34% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 28,905
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
33. Virginia Commonwealth University
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,294 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,807 (47% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 91%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 20,958
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
32. Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,296 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,404 (32% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 30,952
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
31. Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
- Location: Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,462 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,500 (74% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,443
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
30. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
- Location: Media, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,600 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,242 (60% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,196
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
29. Massachusetts Maritime Academy
- Location: Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,668 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,859 (72% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 89%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,326
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
28. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks
- Location: Reading, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,728 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,385 (57% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 97%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,071
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
27. Longwood University
- Location: Farmville, Virginia
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,772 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,262 (57% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,154
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
26. University of Colorado Boulder
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,836 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,614 (29% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 81%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 31,034
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
25. Citadel Military College of South Carolina
- Location: Charleston, South Carolina
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,846 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $13,093 (47% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 99%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,695
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
24. University of Vermont
- Location: Burlington, Vermont
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,849 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,995 (47% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 60%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 11,898
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
23. University of Mary Washington
- Location: Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,863 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,468 (35% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,493
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
22. The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,880 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,094 (32% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 68%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 27,039
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
21. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
- Location: Erie, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,968 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,138 (64% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 95%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,188
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
20. University of Oregon
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,077 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,821 (36% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 19,565
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
19. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
- Location: Middletown, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,096 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,662 (44% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,063
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
18. The College of New Jersey
- Location: Ewing, New Jersey
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,273 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,030 (50% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,039
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
17. University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,291 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,481 (51% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 24,391
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
16. University of South Carolina-Columbia
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,427 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,631 (48% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 27,343
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
15. University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,601 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,429 (35% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 21,282
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
14. Michigan State University
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,803 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,138 (37% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 39,201
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
13. West Chester University of Pennsylvania
- Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,973 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,427 (66% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 14,392
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
12. Miami University-Oxford
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,031 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,909 (42% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 16,864
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
11. Christopher Newport University
- Location: Newport News, Virginia
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,287 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,879 (41% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 85%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,449
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
10. Massachusetts College of Art and Design
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,737 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,039 (64% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,833
- Most popular field of study: Education
9. Temple University
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,935 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,571 (65% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 24,106
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
8. University of Connecticut
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,985 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,108 (47% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 55%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 18,983
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
7. University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $24,286 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,081 (54% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 24,420
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
6. University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
- Location: Durham, New Hampshire
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $24,507 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,862 (58% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 87%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 11,512
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
5. Clemson University
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $24,577 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,748 (39% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 43%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 22,566
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
4. Auburn University
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $25,271 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,579 (30% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 44%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 25,379
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
3. William & Mary
- Location: Williamsburg, Virginia
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $25,688 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,882 (26% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 33%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,797
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
2. Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $26,747 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $13,414 (47% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 55%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 41,745
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
1. Colorado School of Mines
- Location: Golden, Colorado
- Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $29,425 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
- Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,866 (40% taking student loan)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 58%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,714
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
