The Most Expensive Public Colleges in America

When it comes to deciding on which college or university to attend, prospective students no doubt consider many factors, though cost is likely a main one. Because of how they are funded — privately-funded colleges rely on tuition and donors, while public ones rely on federal, state, and local funding — public universities tend to be cheaper than private nonprofit schools.

For example, the average tuition and fees in the 2021-2022 school year was $38,185 for a private college, while it was just $10,338 for in-state students at public universities and colleges and $22,698 for out-of-state students in those schools, according to U.S. News and World Report. So while the 50 most expensive colleges nationwide are all private ones, not all public universities are that cheap.

To determine the 50 most expensive public colleges in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year of data available. Only public schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

The schools on this list tend to be far larger than the 50 most expensive private schools, with an average undergraduate enrollment of 14,700 compared to 4,900 at the private colleges and universities. (Also see: Hardest College To Get Into In Every State.)

Also, while the net price at the most expensive private colleges starts at $39,809 and goes up from there, the net price at the most expensive public universities ranges from $20,321 to $29,425 — well below net prices at private schools.