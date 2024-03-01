Special Report

The Most Expensive Public Colleges in America

Education or student loan, financial aid and scholarship concept : US dollar cash bag, coins, a black graduation cap or hat / mortarboard on rising wood pole, depict the increasing cost of tuition fee
William Potter / Shutterstock.com
Melly Alazraki
Published:

When it comes to deciding on which college or university to attend, prospective students no doubt consider many factors, though cost is likely a main one. Because of how they are funded — privately-funded colleges rely on tuition and donors, while public ones rely on federal, state, and local funding — public universities tend to be cheaper than private nonprofit schools.

For example, the average tuition and fees in the 2021-2022 school year was $38,185 for a private college, while it was just $10,338 for in-state students at public universities and colleges and $22,698 for out-of-state students in those schools, according to U.S. News and World Report. So while the 50 most expensive colleges nationwide are all private ones, not all public universities are that cheap.

To determine the 50 most expensive public colleges in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year of data available. Only public schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

The schools on this list tend to be far larger than the 50 most expensive private schools, with an average undergraduate enrollment of 14,700 compared to 4,900 at the private colleges and universities. (Also see: Hardest College To Get Into In Every State.)

Also, while the net price at the most expensive private colleges starts at $39,809 and goes up from there, the net price at the most expensive public universities ranges from $20,321 to $29,425 — well below net prices at private schools.

50. Plymouth State University

Fall trees at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire
  • Location: Plymouth, New Hampshire
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,321 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,376 (77% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 98%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,308
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

49. Texas A & M University-College Station

  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,375 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,518 (27% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 63%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 57,512
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

48. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington

  • Location: Abington, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,460 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,440 (53% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,090
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

47. Bowling Green State University-Main Campus

  • Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,485 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,683 (62% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 13,853
  • Most popular field of study: Education

46. Illinois State University

  • Location: Normal, Illinois
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,551 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,247 (49% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 18,055
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

45. The University of Alabama

  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,592 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,694 (39% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 32,458
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

44. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona

Penn State Nittany Lion
  • Location: Altoona, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,621 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,382 (62% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,577
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

43. University of Rhode Island

  • Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,695 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,356 (63% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 14,768
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

42. St. Mary’s College of Maryland

  • Location: St. Mary’s City, Maryland
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,714 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,459 (46% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 77%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,497
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

41. Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

Kutztown University in the morning. The sun is rising, and it gave a nice glow.
  • Location: Kutztown, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,776 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,862 (70% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,497
  • Most popular field of study: Education

40. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

  • Location: Syracuse, New York
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,928 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,196 (53% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 70%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,621
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

39. Rowan University

  • Location: Glassboro, New Jersey
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $20,963 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,044 (51% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 77%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 15,231
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

38. Millersville University of Pennsylvania

  • Location: Millersville, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,076 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,358 (67% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 92%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,814
  • Most popular field of study: Education

37. Western Washington University

  • Location: Bellingham, Washington
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,105 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,936 (36% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 13,801
  • Most popular field of study: Education

36. College of Charleston

  • Location: Charleston, South Carolina
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,120 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,150 (51% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 9,972
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

35. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Pure gold from the mine that was unearthed was placed on the black sand.
  • Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,124 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,854 (55% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,163
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

34. Oregon State University

  • Location: Corvallis, Oregon
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,163 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,622 (34% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 28,905
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

33. Virginia Commonwealth University

  • Location: Richmond, Virginia
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,294 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,807 (47% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 91%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 20,958
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

32. Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College

Law School at LSU
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,296 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,404 (32% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 30,952
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

31. Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

  • Location: Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,462 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,500 (74% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,443
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

30. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine

Penn State Nittany Lion
  • Location: Media, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,600 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,242 (60% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,196
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

29. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

  • Location: Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,668 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,859 (72% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 89%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,326
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

28. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks

Penn State Nittany Lion
  • Location: Reading, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,728 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,385 (57% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 97%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,071
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

27. Longwood University

Aerial View of the Rotunda Building on the Longwood University Campus in Farmville Virginia
  • Location: Farmville, Virginia
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,772 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,262 (57% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,154
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

26. University of Colorado Boulder

  • Location: Boulder, Colorado
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,836 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,614 (29% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 81%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 31,034
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

25. Citadel Military College of South Carolina

  • Location: Charleston, South Carolina
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,846 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $13,093 (47% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 99%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,695
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

24. University of Vermont

  • Location: Burlington, Vermont
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,849 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,995 (47% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 60%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 11,898
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

23. University of Mary Washington

  • Location: Fredericksburg, Virginia
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,863 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,468 (35% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,493
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

22. The University of Tennessee-Knoxville

  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,880 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,094 (32% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 68%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 27,039
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

21. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College

Penn State Nittany Lion
  • Location: Erie, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $21,968 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,138 (64% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 95%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,188
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

20. University of Oregon

  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,077 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,821 (36% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 19,565
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

19. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg

Penn State Nittany Lion
  • Location: Middletown, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,096 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,662 (44% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,063
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

18. The College of New Jersey

  • Location: Ewing, New Jersey
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,273 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,030 (50% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,039
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

17. University of Massachusetts-Amherst

  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,291 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,481 (51% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 24,391
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

16. University of South Carolina-Columbia

  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,427 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,631 (48% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 27,343
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

15. University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

Sunny view of the Bizzell Memorial Library of University of Oklahoma at Oklahoma
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,601 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,429 (35% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 21,282
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

14. Michigan State University

  • Location: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,803 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,138 (37% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 39,201
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

13. West Chester University of Pennsylvania

  • Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $22,973 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,427 (66% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 14,392
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

12. Miami University-Oxford

  • Location: Oxford, Ohio
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,031 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,909 (42% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 16,864
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

11. Christopher Newport University

Top view of group of students sitting together at table. University students doing group study.
  • Location: Newport News, Virginia
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,287 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,879 (41% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 85%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,449
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

10. Massachusetts College of Art and Design

  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,737 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,039 (64% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,833
  • Most popular field of study: Education

9. Temple University

  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,935 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,571 (65% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 24,106
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

8. University of Connecticut

University graduation ceremonies on Commencement Day
  • Location: Storrs, Connecticut
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $23,985 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,108 (47% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 55%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 18,983
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

7. University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus

  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $24,286 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,081 (54% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 24,420
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

6. University of New Hampshire-Main Campus

  • Location: Durham, New Hampshire
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $24,507 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,862 (58% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 87%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 11,512
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

5. Clemson University

  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $24,577 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,748 (39% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 43%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 22,566
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

4. Auburn University

  • Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $25,271 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,579 (30% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 44%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 25,379
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

3. William & Mary

  • Location: Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $25,688 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,882 (26% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 33%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,797
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

2. Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus

The spring flowers in the campus of Penn State University in sunny day, University Park, Pennsylvania.
  • Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $26,747 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $13,414 (47% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 55%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 41,745
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

1. Colorado School of Mines

  • Location: Golden, Colorado
  • Avg. annual net price to students awarded aid, 2021-22: $29,425 (nat’l avg: $15,523)
  • Avg. student loan to full-time, first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,866 (40% taking student loan)
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 58%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,714
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, colleges, Colorado School of Mines, expensive public colleges, expensive public universities, higher education, net price, Penn State, pennsylvania state university, public colleges, student loan, universities, Education

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

States With the Best and Worst Schools

Most Conservative Colleges in America

Most Liberal Colleges in America

The Worst School District in Each State