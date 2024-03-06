America’s 10 Best Selling Pump-Action Shotguns

Widely used for home defense, sport shooting, and hunting, shotguns are perhaps the most versatile firearm available in the United States — and consumer demand for shotguns has surged in recent years. According to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Americans bought nearly 2.4 million shotguns in 2020, up from 1.2 million in 2019.

Most civilian-owned shotguns in the U.S. are either pump-action, break-action, or semi-automatic. While not the most technologically advanced design, pump shotguns are the most popular. According to the latest annual sales figures from GunBroker.com, the largest online firearm marketplace, four of the five best selling shotguns in the U.S. in 2023 were pumps. (Here is a look at the 10 best selling shotguns in America.)

Unlike some semi-automatic or autoloading shotguns, pump-actions can reliably cycle any variety of ammunition, from the lightest target loads to slugs and heavy buckshot. Pumps are also less prone to jamming than many semi-automatic shotguns and can typically be loaded with two to three times as many shells as double-barrel break-action guns.

Owing to their mechanical simplicity and high-magazine capacity, pump-action shotguns are widely used by American law enforcement, and have been carried by members of the U.S. military since World War I.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular pump-action shotguns in America. Shotguns are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume in 2021 are from the ATF.

These 10 firearms are manufactured by six gunmakers, including four models from O. F. Mossberg & Sons and two from the Herstal Group, a company that owns the Browning and Winchester brand names.

Most companies on this list have large U.S.-based manufacturing locations and produce tens of thousands of shotguns domestically every year. However, imported shotguns have been taking a growing share of the market recently, and many formerly iconic American brands are now manufactured overseas. Winchester, for example, was acquired by the Belgian arms maker Herstal in the late 1980s. Now, the brand’s Super X Pump shotgun, which ranks at number five on this list, is manufactured in Istanbul, Turkey. (Here is a look at the company making the most guns in every state.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are America’s 10 best selling pump-action shotguns.