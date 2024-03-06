The Vietnam War witnessed the advent of the attack helicopter. It was the first major conflict that saw widespread use of helicopters in a combat setting. Since then, helicopters have played a role in every major war or conflict. The proliferation of combat helicopters across world militaries has also coincided with their technological evolution. As such, more countries than ever before are adding even more combat helicopters to their ranks. (These are the nations with the largest fleets of military helicopters. )

The most widely sought after combat helicopters are the AH-64 Apache and the S-70 Black Hawk. However, this is not the end of the list. There are a number of other helicopters being added at world militaries that are demonstrably the future of this rotor-based aircraft.

To identify the combat helicopters of the future, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these combat helicopters by how many are currently on order. We also included supplemental data on how many of these helicopters are in active service and what militaries employ these helicopters.

The S-70 Black Hawk is one of the most widely recognizable military helicopters. Introduced to service in 1979 in a medium-lift, multi-mission capacity, the Black Hawk serves a number of roles outside of just combat. It is capable of transport, search and rescue, as well as MedEvac among other roles. When it is deployed for combat, It can be outfitted with a series of machine guns as well as anti-tank missiles and rocket pods.

The AH-64 Apache is a dedicated two-seat attack helicopter primarily designated for combat. It can reach speeds over 180 mph and has an operational range of 298 miles. Much like the Black Hawk, it can be outfitted with anti-tank missiles, rocket pods and machine guns, but it can also equip anti-radiation missiles and even Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

Here is a look at the combat helicopters of the future: