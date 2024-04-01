Top Companies Selling the Most Guns in America

Gun ownership recently hit an all-time high in the United States. According to a November 2023 poll conducted by NBC News, 52% of American voters live in a household with at least one firearm, the largest share in the survey’s 25 year history. As recently as 2019, only 46% of Americans had a firearm in their household.

The rise in the U.S. gun ownership rate came on the heels of record-breaking firearm sales during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on FBI background check data, Americans bought an estimated 22.8 million firearms in 2020, shattering the previous high of 16.7 million reported in 2016. Though gun sales have slowed in the years since, each of the four years with the highest volume of gun sales in the U.S. were between 2020 and 2023, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. (These are the states with the most freedom for gun owners.)

Americans who are in the market have options when it comes to choosing a firearm. There were over 3,000 gun manufacturing facilities in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. These gunmakers produced over 13.8 million firearms that same year. But a recent report that compiled data from GunBroker.com, the largest online firearm marketplace, shows that some gunmakers are far more popular in the U.S. than others.

Using a report from Gungenius, which analyzed sales data from Gunbroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the top 24 U.S. gun manufacturers. Firearm brands are ranked by 2023 sales reported by the online platform, though exact sales figures were not provided.

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms, and partially as a result, the U.S. is home to many of the world’s top gunmakers. Of the 24 companies on this list, 11 are headquartered in the U.S. and all but four have at least one American manufacturing plant. The top three companies on this list alone — Ruger, Sig Sauer, and Smith & Wesson — accounted for over 41% of all domestic firearm manufacturing in the U.S. in 2021, the most recent year of available ATF data. Other companies on this list include those headquartered in Austria, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and Israel. (Here is a look at the best selling guns of 2023.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the top 24 companies selling the most guns online in the U.S., according to Gun Broker.