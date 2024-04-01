Top Companies Selling the Most Guns in America

Gun ownership recently hit an all-time high in the United States. According to a November 2023 poll conducted by NBC News, 52% of American voters live in a household with at least one firearm, the largest share in the survey’s 25 year history. As recently as 2019, only 46% of Americans had a firearm in their household.
The rise in the U.S. gun ownership rate came on the heels of record-breaking firearm sales during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on FBI background check data, Americans bought an estimated 22.8 million firearms in 2020, shattering the previous high of 16.7 million reported in 2016. Though gun sales have slowed in the years since, each of the four years with the highest volume of gun sales in the U.S. were between 2020 and 2023, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. (These are the states with the most freedom for gun owners.)
Americans who are in the market have options when it comes to choosing a firearm. There were over 3,000 gun manufacturing facilities in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. These gunmakers produced over 13.8 million firearms that same year. But a recent report that compiled data from GunBroker.com, the largest online firearm marketplace, shows that some gunmakers are far more popular in the U.S. than others.
Using a report from Gungenius, which analyzed sales data from Gunbroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the top 24 U.S. gun manufacturers. Firearm brands are ranked by 2023 sales reported by the online platform, though exact sales figures were not provided.
The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms, and partially as a result, the U.S. is home to many of the world’s top gunmakers. Of the 24 companies on this list, 11 are headquartered in the U.S. and all but four have at least one American manufacturing plant. The top three companies on this list alone — Ruger, Sig Sauer, and Smith & Wesson — accounted for over 41% of all domestic firearm manufacturing in the U.S. in 2021, the most recent year of available ATF data. Other companies on this list include those headquartered in Austria, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and Israel. (Here is a look at the best selling guns of 2023.)
It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.
These are the top 24 companies selling the most guns online in the U.S., according to Gun Broker.
24. Israel Weapon Industries
- Popular firearm models include: Tavor rifle, Jericho pistol
- Parent company: Israel Weapon Industries
- Global headquarters: Israel
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 96,662 (0.7% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Middletown, PA
23. Rossi
- Popular firearm models include: R92 rifle, RM66 revolver, RB 22 rifle
- Parent company: Rossi
- Global headquarters: Brazil
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: None
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: None
22. Marlin
- Popular firearm models include: Model 1894 rifle, Model 1895 rifle
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: None
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: None
21. Walther
- Popular firearm models include: PDP pistol, PPK pistol
- Parent company: Walther Arms, Inc.
- Global headquarters: Germany
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 22,158 (0.2% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Fort Smith, AR
20. KelTec
- Popular firearm models include: KSG shotgun, P15 pistol, SU16 rifle
- Parent company: Kel-Tec CNC Industries Inc.
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 215,804 (1.6% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Cocoa, FL
19. Benelli
- Popular firearm models include: Super Black Eagle shotgun, M4 shotgun
- Parent company: Beretta Holding
- Global headquarters: Luxembourg
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: None
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: None
18. FNH
- Popular firearm models include: SCAR rifle
- Parent company: Herstal Group
- Global headquarters: Belgium
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 169,407 (1.2% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Columbia, SC
17. Heckler & Koch
- Popular firearm models include: VP9 pistol, VP40 pistol, HK416 rifle
- Parent company: H&K
- Global headquarters: Germany
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 10,971 (0.1% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Columbus, GA
16. Winchester
- Popular firearm models include: Model 70 rifle, Super X Pump shotgun
- Parent company: Herstal Group
- Global headquarters: Belgium
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: None
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: None
15. Remington
- Popular firearm models include: Model 870 shotgun, Model 700 rifle
- Parent company: RemArms
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 86,594 (0.6% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Ilion, NY
14. Kimber
- Popular firearm models include: 1911 pistol, R7 Mako pistol, DCR revolver
- Parent company:
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 294,750 (2.1% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Troy, AL and Yonkers, NY
13. Savage
- Popular firearm models include: Axis rifle, Model 320 shotgun
- Parent company: Savage Arms, Inc.
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 406,867 (2.9% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Westfield, MA
12. Browning
- Popular firearm models include: Citori shotgun, BPS shotgun, X-Bolt rifle
- Parent company: Herstal Group
- Global headquarters: Belgium
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 44,494 (0.3% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Morgan, UT
11. CZ-USA
- Popular firearm models include: CZ 75 pistol, Model 457, Drake shotgun
- Parent company: Colt CZ Group
- Global headquarters: Czech Republic
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 22,358 (0.2% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Kansas City, KS and Norwich, NY
10. Beretta
- Popular firearm models include: Model 90 pistol, Model 680 shotgun
- Parent company: Beretta Holding
- Global headquarters: Luxembourg
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 155,352 (1.1% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Gallatin, TN
9. Taurus
- Popular firearm models include: Judge pistol, Raging Hunter pistol
- Parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.
- Global headquarters: Brazil
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 290,780 (2.1% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Bainbridge, GA
8. Mossberg (Maverick)
- Popular firearm models include: 590 shotgun, Patriot rifle
- Parent company: O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Maverick Arms
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 492,444 (3.6% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Eagle Pass, TX and North Haven, CT
7. Springfield
- Popular firearm models include: M1A rifle, Hellcat pistol
- Parent company: Springfield Armory
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 590,750 (4.3% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Geneseo, IL
6. Colt
- Popular firearm models include: Python revolver, M4 Carbine
- Parent company: Colt CZ Group
- Global headquarters: Czech Republic
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 151,771 (1.1% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: West Hartford, CT
5. Henry
- Popular firearm models include: Big Boy rifle, Long Ranger rifle, Golden Boy rifle
- Parent company: Henry Repeating Arms
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 320,603 (2.3% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Bayonne, NJ and Rice Lake, WI
4. Glock
- Popular firearm models include: G19 pistol, G43 pistol, G17 pistol
- Parent company: Glock Inc.
- Global headquarters: Austria
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 581,944 (4.2% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Smyrna, GA and Columbia, MO
3. Smith & Wesson
- Popular firearm models include: M&P9 pistol, M&P Bodyguard revolver
- Parent company: Smith & Wesson
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 2,317,792 (16.8% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Springfield, MA and Columbia, MO
2. Sig Sauer
- Popular firearm models include: P365 pistol, P320 pistol, MCX rifle
- Parent company: Sig Sauer
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 1,294,185 (9.4% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Newington, NH and Exeter, NH
1. Ruger
- Popular firearm models include: Mark IV pistol, American rifle, 10/22 rifle
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Global headquarters: United States
- U.S. firearm production in 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of total)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Newport, NH, Southport, CT, Prescott, AZ, and Mayodan, NC
