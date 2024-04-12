World War II is by far the largest conflict that the world has ever known. Nations marshalled armies of millions that fought across Europe, Northern Africa, and the Pacific to decide the new world order. Tanks, aircraft, and naval vessels contributed to the Allied victory, but it was ultimately the troops and men that won this war. (These are World War II’s most armored American tanks. )

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the biggest battles of the conflict. To identify the major World War II battles with the most troops, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WWII battles from World War 2 Facts, an online database of WWII battles. We ranked these battles based on the total troops involved whether Axis or Allied, and we only included battles where we could find definitive troop numbers so not all major battles may be listed. We included supplementary information regarding total casualties on the Axis and Allied sides. We also included the start date on which these battles took place. Some supplementary information was obtained from various other military and historical sources.

One of the biggest turning points in the war was the Battle of the Bulge primarily because it was the last major offensive that Germany launched on Western Europe. Allied Forces clashed with German Panzer tanks and other Axis Forces for more than a month in the Ardennes Forest.

More than 840,000 Allied troops put a stop to the advance of 500,000 Germans with each side suffering severe casualties in what was one of the largest battles fought by U.S. troops in the war. The battle raged between Dec. 16, 1944, and Jan. 28, 1945, and resulted in nearly a combined 160,000 soldiers missing, wounded, or killed.

To give some size and scope to this global conflict and the armies raised to fight it, nearly 15 million military personnel and 38 million civilians perished over the course of the war. More than 70 million people served in the armed forces during this time as well. (These are the World War II battles with the most casualties, and it’s not even close.)

Here is a look at major World War II battles with the most troops: