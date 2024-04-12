The US Navy Ships and Submarines Being Decommissioned This Year

As 2024 is currently underway, the United States Navy is once again pressed with the question of reevaluating its fleet. Each year the U.S. Navy introduces and decommissions ships within its fleet in an attempt to maintain an effective fighting force. Typically, the ships selected for decommissioning are approaching the end of their service life. (This is the newest ship in the U.S. Navy. )

In fiscal 2025, the Navy plans to decommission 19 ships in an effort to maintain operational efficiency of the fleet. This process marks an important milestone in the life of a naval vessel and the transition to a new role outside of active service, whether it be for scrap, preservation or even repurposing.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the ships planned for decommissioning in the coming year. To determine the ships the U.S. Navy plans to decommission in fiscal 2025, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed reports from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. We ordered these ships and submarines alphabetically. We also included supplemental information regarding the hull number, class, type and commissioning date of each vessel.

Out of all the ships on the chopping block for the coming year, there are a few main classes that are seeing notable reductions in their numbers. The Avenger-class, Spearhead-class, and Ticonderoga-class each have four ships that are being decommissioned. There are also three Los Angeles-class attack submarines that are being taken out of the service as well.

One interesting thing to note is that a couple of Independence-class littoral combat ships are being removed from active service despite having been commissioned less than a decade ago. However, the reduction of littoral combat ships within the U.S. Navy is more of a budgetary issue than these ships actually aging out. (These are the future ships and submarines of the U.S. Navy.)

Here is a look at the U.S. Navy ships being decommissioned in fiscal 2025: