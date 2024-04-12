The US Navy Ships and Submarines Being Decommissioned This Year

As 2024 is currently underway, the United States Navy is once again pressed with the question of reevaluating its fleet. Each year the U.S. Navy introduces and decommissions ships within its fleet in an attempt to maintain an effective fighting force. Typically, the ships selected for decommissioning are approaching the end of their service life. (This is the newest ship in the U.S. Navy.)
In fiscal 2025, the Navy plans to decommission 19 ships in an effort to maintain operational efficiency of the fleet. This process marks an important milestone in the life of a naval vessel and the transition to a new role outside of active service, whether it be for scrap, preservation or even repurposing.
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the ships planned for decommissioning in the coming year. To determine the ships the U.S. Navy plans to decommission in fiscal 2025, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed reports from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. We ordered these ships and submarines alphabetically. We also included supplemental information regarding the hull number, class, type and commissioning date of each vessel.
Out of all the ships on the chopping block for the coming year, there are a few main classes that are seeing notable reductions in their numbers. The Avenger-class, Spearhead-class, and Ticonderoga-class each have four ships that are being decommissioned. There are also three Los Angeles-class attack submarines that are being taken out of the service as well.
One interesting thing to note is that a couple of Independence-class littoral combat ships are being removed from active service despite having been commissioned less than a decade ago. However, the reduction of littoral combat ships within the U.S. Navy is more of a budgetary issue than these ships actually aging out. (These are the future ships and submarines of the U.S. Navy.)
Here is a look at the U.S. Navy ships being decommissioned in fiscal 2025:
USNS Choctaw County
- Hull number: T-EPF-2
- Class: Spearhead-class
- Type: Expeditionary fast transport
- Commission date: June 6, 2013
USS Devastator
- Hull number: MCM-6
- Class: Avenger-class
- Type: Mine countermeasures ship
- Commission date: October 6, 1990
USS Dextrous
- Hull number: MCM-13
- Class: Avenger-class
- Type: Mine countermeasures ship
- Commission date: July 9, 1994
USNS Fall River
- Hull number: T-EPF-4
- Class: Spearhead-class
- Type: Expeditionary fast transport
- Commission date: September 15, 2014
USS Germantown
- Hull number: LSD-42
- Class: Whidbey Island-class
- Type: Dock landing ship
- Commission date: February 8, 1986
USS Gladiator
- Hull number: MCM-11
- Class: Avenger-class
- Type: Mine countermeasures ship
- Commission date: September 18, 1993
USS Helena
- Hull number: SSN-725
- Class: Los Angeles-class
- Type: Attack submarine
- Commission date: July 11, 1987
USS Jackson
- Hull number: LCS-6
- Class: Independenc-class
- Type: Littoral combat ship
- Commission date: December 5, 2015
USNS John Glenn
- Hull number: T-ESD-2
- Class: Montford Point-class
- Type: Expeditionary fast transport
- Commission date: March 12, 2014
USS Lake Erie
- Hull number: CG-70
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
- Type: Cruiser
- Commission date: May 10, 1993
USNS Millinocket
- Hull number: T-EPF-3
- Class: Spearhead-class
- Type: Expeditionary fast transport
- Commission date: March 21, 2014
USS Montgomery
- Hull number: LCS-8
- Class: Independenc-class
- Type: Littoral combat ship
- Commission date: September 10, 2016
USS Normandy
- Hull number: CG-60
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
- Type: Cruiser
- Commission date: December 9, 1989
USS Pasadena
- Hull number: SSN-752
- Class: Los Angeles-class
- Type: Attack submarine
- Commission date: February 11, 1989
USS Philippine Sea
- Hull number: CG-58
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
- Type: Cruiser
- Commission date: March 18, 1989
USS Sentry
- Hull number: MCM-3
- Class: Avenger-class
- Type: Mine countermeasures ship
- Commission date: September 2, 1989
USS Shiloh
- Hull number: CG-67
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
- Type: Cruiser
- Commission date: July 18, 1992
USNS Spearhead
- Hull number: T-EPF-1
- Class: Spearhead-class
- Type: Expeditionary fast transport
- Commission date: December 6, 2012
USS Topeka
- Hull number: SSN-754
- Class: Los Angeles-class
- Type: Attack submarine
- Commission date: October 21, 1989
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the
advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.