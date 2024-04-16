Every Fighter Jet and Combat Aircraft in the Iranian Air Force

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been escalating as Iran launched a direct military assault on Israel over this past weekend. This comes in response to a suspected Israeli strike in Syria, two weeks prior, which killed two Iranian generals. Iran’s response was to send a host of drones and missiles into Israeli airspace. While Iran might not have the most powerful military in the world, it does have a formidable air force which could come into play if tensions continue to rise. (These are the fighter jets and attack helicopters of the Israeli air force. )

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into Iran’s military aircraft capabilities. To identify every Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, armament and which Iranian military branch they serve under.

Following this aerial attack, Israel has hinted that there will be a response. However, the government is under heavy pressure from the international community to not further escalate the current conflict. However, things very easily could escalate from here considering the volatile situation in the region.

The conflict within the region kicked off on October 7, following a devastating attack from Hamas which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 kidnappings. In response, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 33,000 Palestinians according to local health officials.

Any further escalation from here by either side could easily bring in a full-fledged conflict involving national air forces. How it would play out from here would be anyone’s guess, many are hoping for a peaceful resolution but at the moment that appears impossible. (These are the nations with the largest air forces in the world.)

Here is a look at all of Iran’s fighter jets and combat aircraft currently in service: