Every Fighter Jet and Combat Aircraft in the Iranian Air Force

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been escalating as Iran launched a direct military assault on Israel over this past weekend. This comes in response to a suspected Israeli strike in Syria, two weeks prior, which killed two Iranian generals. Iran’s response was to send a host of drones and missiles into Israeli airspace. While Iran might not have the most powerful military in the world, it does have a formidable air force which could come into play if tensions continue to rise. (These are the fighter jets and attack helicopters of the Israeli air force.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into Iran’s military aircraft capabilities. To identify every Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, armament and which Iranian military branch they serve under.
Following this aerial attack, Israel has hinted that there will be a response. However, the government is under heavy pressure from the international community to not further escalate the current conflict. However, things very easily could escalate from here considering the volatile situation in the region.
The conflict within the region kicked off on October 7, following a devastating attack from Hamas which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 kidnappings. In response, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 33,000 Palestinians according to local health officials.
Any further escalation from here by either side could easily bring in a full-fledged conflict involving national air forces. How it would play out from here would be anyone’s guess, many are hoping for a peaceful resolution but at the moment that appears impossible. (These are the nations with the largest air forces in the world.)
Here is a look at all of Iran’s fighter jets and combat aircraft currently in service:
16. Bell 206
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Active aircraft: 5
- Top speed: 122 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army
15. S-65/RH-53D
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Active aircraft: 6
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy
14. S-61/ASH-3D
- Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter
- Active aircraft: 8
- Top speed: 166 mph
- Armament: Mark 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, naval depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy
13. Su-22
- Type: Strike fighter
- Active aircraft: 9
- Top speed: 718 mph
- Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles
- Military branch: Iranian Revolutionary Guard
12. Bell 212
- Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
- Active aircraft: 10
- Top speed: 140 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy
11. Mirage F1EQ
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Active aircraft: 12
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
10. AH-1J
- Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
- Active aircraft: 13
- Top speed: 175 mph
- Armament: 20mm M197 triple barrel gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, BGM-TOW missiles, Sidewinder missiles
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army
9. F-7
- Type: Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
8. MiG-29
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Active aircraft: 18
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
7. Mi-171
- Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
- Active aircraft: 22
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard
6. Su-24
- Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft
- Active aircraft: 23
- Top speed: 1,439 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
5. Bell 214
- Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter
- Active aircraft: 24
- Top speed: 162 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army
4. F-5E
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Active aircraft: 35
- Top speed: 1,077 mph
- Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
3. CH-47C
- Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
- Active aircraft: 40
- Top speed: 180 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army
2. F-14
- Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter
- Active aircraft: 41
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
- Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
1. F-4D/E/RF-4E
- Type: Strike fighter
- Active aircraft: 63
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
- Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
