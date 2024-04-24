The Countries with the Most Casualties in World War II George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com

Over 75 million people died over the course of World War II making it the bloodiest conflict in the history of the world. Soldiers laid down their lives in service of their countries and in a hope to make a better world for generations to come. The peace that came from this war has largely held, and while there may be conflicts ongoing around the world like in Israel or Ukraine, these tend to be localized and not even close to the scale that was World War II. (These are World War II’s biggest battles.)

Although most of the conflict took place in the European and Pacific Theaters, there was still widespread fighting around the world. Countries like New Zealand and South Africa also saw this conflict reach them in some form or fashion.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the casualties from World War II. To identify the countries with the most casualties in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WWII casualty statistics from World War 2 Facts, an online database of WWII battles. We ranked countries based on total casualties. We included supplemental information regarding military deaths for each country as well as civilian deaths.

The Soviet Union by far had the largest death toll of any country in the conflict. The Red Army and Russian civilians paid a heavy price in halting the German advance into Eastern Europe, and then pushing back against it to end the war. (These are the countries that mobilized the most troops in World War II.)

Obviously Germany soldiers and civilians suffered greatly as they were on the losing end of the war. With Allied Forces pressing from both the East and the West, German forces were demolished severely altering Germany’s population and creating a power vacuum which both the United States and Soviet Union would seek to fill.

Here is a look at the countries with the most casualties in World War II:

Why Are We Covering This?

World War II was one of the deadliest conflicts in human history with unprecedented casualties. The outcome of this war largely determined the world we know today along with many of the current geopolitical and military relationships. Understanding how these countries were impacted by World War II and the casualties that resulted from it gives context to these alliances and greater insight into international relations in general.

27. Denmark

Total casualties: 3,200

3,200 Military deaths: 2,100

2,100 Civilian deaths: 1,000

26. Norway

Total casualties: 9,500

9,500 Military deaths: 3,000

3,000 Civilian deaths: 5,800

25. New Zealand

Total casualties: 11,900

11,900 Military deaths: 11,900

11,900 Civilian deaths: 0

24. South Africa

Total casualties: 11,900

11,900 Military deaths: 11,900

11,900 Civilian deaths: 0

23. Spain

Total casualties: 14,500

14,500 Military deaths: 4,500

4,500 Civilian deaths: 10,000

22. Bulgaria

Total casualties: 25,000

25,000 Military deaths: 22,000

22,000 Civilian deaths: 3,000

21. Australia

Total casualties: 40,500

40,500 Military deaths: 39,800

39,800 Civilian deaths: 0

20. Canada

Total casualties: 45,300

45,300 Military deaths: 45,300

45,300 Civilian deaths: 0

19. Belgium

Total casualties: 86,100

86,100 Military deaths: 12,100

12,100 Civilian deaths: 49,600

18. Finland

Total casualties: 97,000

97,000 Military deaths: 95,000

95,000 Civilian deaths: 2,000

17. Netherlands

Total casualties: 301,000

301,000 Military deaths: 21,000

21,000 Civilian deaths: 176,000

16. Czechoslovakia

Total casualties: 345,000

345,000 Military deaths: 25,000

25,000 Civilian deaths: 320,000

15. Austria

Total casualties: 384,700

384,700 Military deaths: 261,000

261,000 Civilian deaths: 58,700

14. United States

Total casualties: 418,500

418,500 Military deaths: 416,800

416,800 Civilian deaths: 1,700

13. Great Britain

Total casualties: 449,800

449,800 Military deaths: 382,700

382,700 Civilian deaths: 67,100

12. Italy

Total casualties: 456,000

456,000 Military deaths: 301,400

301,400 Civilian deaths: 145,100

11. Greece

Total casualties: 560,000

560,000 Military deaths: 35,000

35,000 Civilian deaths: 525,000

10. France

Total casualties: 567,600

567,600 Military deaths: 217,600

217,600 Civilian deaths: 267,000

9. Hungary

Total casualties: 580,000

580,000 Military deaths: 300,000

300,000 Civilian deaths: 280,000

8. Germany

Total casualties: 772,800

772,800 Military deaths: 5,533,000

5,533,000 Civilian deaths: 2,035,000

7. Romania

Total casualties: 833,000

833,000 Military deaths: 300,000

300,000 Civilian deaths: 64,000

6. Yugoslavia

Total casualties: 1,027,000

1,027,000 Military deaths: 446,000

446,000 Civilian deaths: 514,000

5. India

Total casualties: 2,087,000

2,087,000 Military deaths: 87,000

87,000 Civilian deaths: 2,000,000

4. Japan

Total casualties: 2,700,000

2,700,000 Military deaths: 2,120,000

2,120,000 Civilian deaths: 580,000

3. Poland

Total casualties: 5,700,000

5,700,000 Military deaths: 240,000

240,000 Civilian deaths: 2,400,000

2. China

Total casualties: 15,000,000

15,000,000 Military deaths: 3,500,000

3,500,000 Civilian deaths: 11,500,000

1. Soviet Union

Total casualties: 26,600,000

26,600,000 Military deaths: 9,750,000

9,750,000 Civilian deaths: 13,204,000

