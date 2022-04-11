Investing

Apple, Dell Get Boost in PC Market Share, HP Fades

Paul Ausick
April 11, 2022 12:28 pm

Personal computer shipments in the first quarter of this year declined by 5.1%, compared to the first quarter of last year. The good news is that shipments from all vendors topped 80 million units for the seventh consecutive quarter, despite the logistics and supply chain difficulties that have continued to plague manufacturers of all sorts of goods.

The top-ranked seller in the quarter was Lenovo with shipments totaling 18.3 million units (22.7% market share), down from 20.1 million units in the year-ago quarter (23.7% share). HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) finished second, third and fourth. Asus and Acer were basically tied for fifth, according to the report from International Data Corp. (IDC).

After noting the run of 80 million+ quarters, IDC Group Vice President Ryan Reith commented, “We have witnessed some slowdown in both the education and consumer markets, but all indicators show demand for commercial PCs remains very strong. We also believe that the consumer market will pick up again in the near future. The result of 1Q22 was PC shipment volumes that were near record levels for a first quarter.”

IDC research manager Jay Chou added, “Aside from commercial spending on PCs, there are still emerging markets where demand had been neglected in the earlier periods of the pandemic, and higher end consumer demand also has held up.”

Here are the shipment totals for the first quarter of 2022.

Company 1Q22 Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Shipments 1Q21 Market Share 1Q22/1Q21 Growth
Lenovo 18.3 million 22.7% 20.1 million 23.7% −9.2%
HP Inc. 15.8 million 19.7% 19.2 million 22.7% −17.8%
Dell 13.7 million 17.1% 12.9 million 15.3% 6.1%
Apple 7.2 million 8.9% 6.9 million 8.1% 4.3%
Asus 5.5 million 6.9% 4.7 million 5.6% 17.7%
Acer 5.4 million 6.8% 5.8 million 6.8% −5.9%
All others 14.5 million 18.0% 15.1 million 17.8% −4.0%
Total 80.5 million 100% 84.8 million 100.0% −5.1%

24/7 Wall St.
5 Outstanding Well-Known Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

Tech sector stocks traded down more than 2% in the noon hour Monday.

Apple shares traded down about 1.9%, at $166.93 in a 52-week range of $122.25 to $182.94.

HP stock traded essentially flat, at $38.60 in a 52-week range of $26.11 to $41.47.

Dell shares traded up 0.3%, at $47.54 in a 52-week range of $45.91 to $61.54.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Technology, AAPL, DELL, HPQ, Corporate Performance

Editors' Picks

5 Very Safe Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for What Could Be a Very Rocky Q2

5 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Stocks All Pay 5% and Higher Dividends

7 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks for Q2 Are Safe and Pay Big Dividends

Top Analysts Say 8 Q1 Underperforming Dividend Stocks Could Be Huge Q2 Winners