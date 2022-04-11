Apple, Dell Get Boost in PC Market Share, HP Fades

Personal computer shipments in the first quarter of this year declined by 5.1%, compared to the first quarter of last year. The good news is that shipments from all vendors topped 80 million units for the seventh consecutive quarter, despite the logistics and supply chain difficulties that have continued to plague manufacturers of all sorts of goods.

The top-ranked seller in the quarter was Lenovo with shipments totaling 18.3 million units (22.7% market share), down from 20.1 million units in the year-ago quarter (23.7% share). HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) finished second, third and fourth. Asus and Acer were basically tied for fifth, according to the report from International Data Corp. (IDC).

After noting the run of 80 million+ quarters, IDC Group Vice President Ryan Reith commented, “We have witnessed some slowdown in both the education and consumer markets, but all indicators show demand for commercial PCs remains very strong. We also believe that the consumer market will pick up again in the near future. The result of 1Q22 was PC shipment volumes that were near record levels for a first quarter.”

IDC research manager Jay Chou added, “Aside from commercial spending on PCs, there are still emerging markets where demand had been neglected in the earlier periods of the pandemic, and higher end consumer demand also has held up.”

Here are the shipment totals for the first quarter of 2022.

Company 1Q22 Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Shipments 1Q21 Market Share 1Q22/1Q21 Growth Lenovo 18.3 million 22.7% 20.1 million 23.7% −9.2% HP Inc. 15.8 million 19.7% 19.2 million 22.7% −17.8% Dell 13.7 million 17.1% 12.9 million 15.3% 6.1% Apple 7.2 million 8.9% 6.9 million 8.1% 4.3% Asus 5.5 million 6.9% 4.7 million 5.6% 17.7% Acer 5.4 million 6.8% 5.8 million 6.8% −5.9% All others 14.5 million 18.0% 15.1 million 17.8% −4.0% Total 80.5 million 100% 84.8 million 100.0% −5.1%

Tech sector stocks traded down more than 2% in the noon hour Monday.

Apple shares traded down about 1.9%, at $166.93 in a 52-week range of $122.25 to $182.94.

HP stock traded essentially flat, at $38.60 in a 52-week range of $26.11 to $41.47.

Dell shares traded up 0.3%, at $47.54 in a 52-week range of $45.91 to $61.54.