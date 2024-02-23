19 Greatest Muscle Cars Of All-Time SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to muscle cars, they are as much of an American staple as baseball and apple pie. Over the last few decades, muscle cars have been some of the most discussed cars ever made. Well before the internet and social media, muscle cars were an opportunity to gather on a weekend and be social. Of course, muscle cars were not always perfect as they could guzzle gas and handle terribly.

Disappointment aside, there is just something about muscle cars that still elicits a smile. At the height of their popularity, muscle cars thrived without a lot of the vehicle emission restrictions we see today. There is no doubt many of the cars listed below have strong legacies and passionate fanbases.

Introduction

If there is a vehicle type that people stop and stare at when found at auto shows these days, the muscle car is that car. While the muscle car heyday was in the 1970s, these cars more than stand the test of time. So much so that modern-day examples can be found through Ford and Dodge.

1969 AMC AMX/3

Developed by now-defunct US company AMC, the AMC AMX/3 is one of the best-looking cars on this list. Designed with a 6.4L V8 engine, AMC put almost $15 million in its development. It’s believed that only six production vehicles were ever made. At the time in 1969, the AMC AMX/3 was plenty powerful with a 14.1 second quarter mile and 0-60 in 6.5 seconds.

1971 Baldwin-Motion Phase III GT Corvette

Unveiled at the New York City Auto Show in 1969, the 1971 Baldwin-Motion Phase III GT Corvette is one long name. The good news is that you can toss the name aside as soon as you jump into this Corvette. With a 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds and 160 miles per hour top speed, the Baldwin-Motion Corvette is one outstanding muscle car.

1987 Buick Grand National GNX

A surprise release by Buick, the Grand National GNX was surprisingly powered by a 3.8L TwinTurbo V6. Delivering 276 horsepower to the wheels, there was little question that the GNX was capable of standing up against some of the faster cars in the 1980s. While only 547 versions were made, the GNX remains a rare vehicle that caters to muscle car enthusiasts. Officially, Buick claims the GNX has a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds.

1970 Buick Skylark GSX Stage 1

If you can overlook the lengthy name, the 1970 Buick Skylark GSX Stage 1 may just be the best Buick ever made. At the time of its release in 1970, the 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds made it one of the fastest cars on the road. This surprised plenty of muscle car enthusiasts at the time who looked to Pontiac and Ford for the premiere muscle car manufacturers.

1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

Arguably the best-looking muscle car of the 1980s, the 1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z holds a special place in our hearts. Standing for International Race of Champions, the IROC name and body style gave the 1980s Camaro a much deeper muscle car look. Chevy supported the looks of the car by adding a 5L V8 engine with a 0-60 run in under 7 seconds.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88

Something of a unicorn in the muscle car world, the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 lives in rarified air. First going on sale in 1967, Chevy had originally priced the L88 at twice the price of other Corvette models. The reason is that Chevy hoped to use this car as a street-legal racer and to do so, had to sell it to the public. For those who did get their hands on the L88, they got almost 600 horsepower and a top speed of 171 MPH.

1984 Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR-1

A 1980s classic that was on posters in kid’s rooms everywhere, the 1984 Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR-1 was a hit. The ZR-1 edition offered 375 total horsepower as well as slightly improved styling and a dedicated ZR-1 badge. According to many reports, the ZR-1 was capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds while its quarter-mile time was right around 13.4 seconds.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Best known as the LS6 variant of the Chevrolet Chevelle SS, this 1970 model is a pure muscle car. With 450 horsepower, the Chevelle was capable of running a quarter mile in 13.7 seconds. If you happen to stumble across this 1970 bad boy today, you can expect to pay upward of $100,000 depending on the condition.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

It’s not often you see a modern vehicle on any list of great muscle cars, but the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is just that good. Powered by a 6.2L HEMI V8 engine, this is a vehicle that roars to life. With modern-day fixings, the 2023 Hellcat can hit 0-60 in an impressive 3.6 seconds. This is undoubtedly Dodge’s answer to the Corvette as one of the best American muscle cars still made today.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

Created by Dodge, the 1969 Charger Daytona was produced with one purpose in mind. Dodge was intent on creating a vehicle that could win NASCAR races. Thankfully, Dodge’s efforts paid off as the second generation Dodge Charger Daytona with its 425 horsepower won 2 races in 1969 all while hitting over 200 miles per hour.

1992 Dodge Viper RT/10

One of the best muscle cars developed in the 1990s, the Dodge Viper RT/10 was an opportunity to rediscover American muscle. As fun as the car was to drive, it wasn’t without its risks. Dodge didn’t offer any airbags, anti-lock brakes, or a stability control system. Because of this, the Dodge Viper was very much a car that had to be driven with full awareness of the risks involved.

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429

Among the most beloved Mustangs ever made, the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 stands out from the pack. With only 1,359 models ever made, the Boss 429 is currently best remembered from the John Wick movies. Featuring 375 horsepower, Ford only made the Boss 429 in 1969 and 1970. If you can find one today in good condition, they are worth tens of thousands of dollars.

2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

One of the best Mustangs in the 21st century, the 2015 Ford Mustang GT350R was a return to form for the Mustang. Popping in an engine that delivers 526 horsepower, the GT350R more than lives up to the Mustang name. Delivering a top speed of 155 miles per hour and 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, the GT350R and its 5.2L engine is one of the best Mustangs in the last 30 years.

1964 Oldsmobile 442

The 1964 Oldsmobile 442 is an iconic muscle car born out of the competition between Pontiac and Oldsmobile. Putting out 310 horsepower, the 442 was capable of hitting 0-60 in 7.5 seconds and a quarter mile in 15.5 seconds. This won’t make the 442 the fastest muscle car, but it receives an honorary mention due to how well it drove compared to the Pontiac.

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Immortalized in movie history as the car driven by Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit, this car was just fun to drive. The 1977 facelift of the Trans Am added the famous four rectangular headlights. With a V8 engine putting out 200 horsepower, it was available with a removable top and dual exhaust.

1964 Pontiac GTO

There’s a strong argument to be made that the 1964 Pontiac GTO kicked off the greatest era of American muscle cars. With 325 horsepower, you could purchase the GTO with both a three-speed manual and a four-speed manual transmission. Today, the Pontiac GTO is fondly remembered as a high-performing muscle car that gave the masses a chance to go fast.

1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda

Unfortunately, the Plymouth Hemi Cuda never quite hit the sales of the Ford Mustang, but it was just as fun to drive. The most sought-after model is the 1970 edition with its 7-liter engine. Capable of making 425 horsepower, the Hemi Cuda could push to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. Only 115 were ever built before Plymouth had to change the body to accommodate new emissions regulations.

1971 Plymouth GTX

As the car driven in the Fast and the Furious series, the 1971 Plymouth GTX arguably needs little introduction. While only 3,000 of the GTX models were built, only 30 featured the more powerful Hemi engine. It’s these 30 that are the most fun to drive with a 426 horsepower engine and they can hit 0-60 MPH in under 5 seconds.

1965 Shelby Mustang GT-350

Among the legendary Shelby series of Mustangs, it’s the 1965 Shelby Mustang GT-350 that takes the cake. Rest assured this car was not made for comfort. It’s a performance-driving machine through and through. Only 562 were made and today can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars in great condition. With a top speed of 138 MPH, the GT-360 could hit 0-60 in 5.5 seconds.

Conclusion

Although these muscle cars are the most popular, they don’t fully represent the depth of the industry. There are so many great muscle cars that come close to making this list. The popularity of these cars in the 1960s and 1970s helped revitalize the American auto industry and gave way to some of the most fun driving Americans had ever experienced.

