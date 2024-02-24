19 Coolest Cars Released in the 1980s Sjo / Getty Images

The “yuppie” decade of the 1980s gave way to some incredible car releases to match the flashiness of the times. There is no doubt the 1980s gave way to dreams of fast cars with kids making lists of cars they one day hoped to own. Most notable about cars from the 1980s is that these are cars people still remember today. This list is full of cool cars from the 1980s that people desperately wanted to own. It’s the latter that is the focus here as you look back at the coolest cars released in the 1980s.

Introduction

As you look at a list of the coolest cars released in the 1980s, there are not too many surprises. Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari, and Porsche all unsurprisingly have a place here. What’s more surprising is that some of the coolest cars are also the most understated. The Saab 900 Turbo could handle weather Ferrari could never dream of while the AMG Hammer took sedans to new heights.

AMG Hammer

In the 1980s, the most recognizable performance sedan was undoubtedly the AMG Hammer. First released in 1986, the Hammer was a modified version of the Mercedes W124 E-Class. Adding a 5.6L V8 engine to the vehicle, AMG was able to create a vehicle faster than the Lamborghini Countach from 60-120 MPH and 0-60 in 4.9 seconds. AMG would up the ante with even faster modern cars in the 1990s where it would finally become an official part of the Mercedes family.

Audi Quattro

While the Audi Quattro looked nothing like the supercars of the 1980s, it sure performed like one. In its S1 trim level, the Quattro packed a whopping 591 horsepower. A total of five turbochargers were in place to push this all-wheel monster toward super-fast speeds. Originally designed as a rally car, Audi brought it to market and produced right around 11,500 units.

Bentley Turbo R

No car better stood for the opulence of the 1980s than the Bentley Turbo R. Grey Poupon anyone? This production car hit the road in 1985 where it had a price tag beginning at $195,000. The opposite of sporty, the Bentley Turbo R featured a beautifully wood-trimmed dashboard and a mobile phone antenna as standard. This was the car for the business executive who wanted the world to know they were the Gorden Gecko of their industry.

BMW E28 M5

When you look up understated in the dictionary, you get a picture of the 1984 BMW E38 M5. This was one of the most understated vehicles of the decade as it produced 282 horsepower. A total production run of 2,241 vehicles was built over the next few years making this one of the rarest cars BMW has ever produced. Although it didn’t look like it wanted speed, the BMW E28 M5 could easily run 0-60 in 5.7 seconds outrunning just about every other sedan of the 1980s.

Buick Grand National GNX

Released in 1987, the Buick Grand National GNX was an opportunity to keep muscle cars alive in the 1980s. Released 5 years after the initial Grand National release, the GNX model was limited to only 500 units. What’s notable about this vehicle is that the idea for it came during the 1985 Indianapolis 500 when Buick and McLaren met to discuss automobile performance. The result was close to 300 horsepower and an engine sound that is still memorable to this day.

Chevrolet Corvette C4

Chevrolet needed a home run with the Corvette lineup after some bumps in the road with the third-generation C3. With the release of the Chevrolet Corvette C4 in 1984, the most recognized American muscle car found itself back on stable ground. The C4 model was so successful that Chevy wouldn’t make any dramatic changes to its styling until 1996. Even the release of the popular ZR-1 edition didn’t force Chevy to make any big styling updates. The modern look was an absolute hit with customers who longed for an improved Corvette model.

DeLorean DMC-12

Arguably the most recognizable 1980s car, the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 was never close to being a commercial success. However, its unique design caught the attention of Hollywood and it would soon become a part of movie history. Made famous in the Back to the Future movies, the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 has both a fascinating backstory and pretty disappointing performance. There were few owners of this car in the 1980s who gave it a ton of praise, but it’s a pop culture icon all the same.

Ford Country Squire

You can’t do any list of 1980s cars without talking about the age of the station wagon. Millions of families owned these vehicles and for many 1980s children, this was the first experience anyone had with cars. In fact, for many kids, the wood-paneled Ford Country Squire station wagon would be their first car as a hand-me-down from parents. It was slow and long but it sure was comfortable to sit in during all of those family road trips.

Ford Mustang GT 5.0

There were plenty of memorable Ford Mustangs over the years but the Ford Mustang GT 5.0 is one of the most fondly remembered. The two-tone design was instantly recognizable and Ford sold this Mustang model as fast as it came off the production line. A 4.9L V8 engine got 225 horsepower in both the hatchback and convertible trim levels. Capable of hitting 0-60 in 6.3 seconds, the Ford Mustang GT 5.0 topped out at 137 MPH which made it perfect for police adoption on highways around the country.

Ferrari F40

How can you look back at the coolest cars from the 1980s and not think of the Ferrari F40? Arguably one of the most popular supercars of the decade, the Ferrari F40 is still worth owning. The F40 more than earned its position as the fastest car Ferrari released throughout the entire 1980s. Personally approved by Enzo Ferrari, it was originally released in 1987. Only 1,311 models rolled out to customers with a retail price of around $400,000.

Ferrari Testarossa

If the Ferrari F40 was the premiere supercar of the Italian automaker, the Ferrari Testarossa was its everyday driver. First released in 1984, the Testarossa is undoubtedly one of the most memorable models from Ferrari. A two-door coupe, the Testarossa is a cultural icon thanks to a lengthy role in the popular 1980’s show Miami Vice. Sega even put the Testarossa into its OutRun video game which sold millions of copies worldwide.

Jeep Cherokee

When it comes to style, the Jeep Cherokee may be the least attractive vehicle on this list. However, its importance as an off-road plaything in the 1980s made it one cool car to own. Introduced in 1984, the Jeep Cherokee was jumped on by car buyers who wanted something more than just the typical family sedan. The 4×4 capability provided opportunities for camping, family trips, and every kind of event where extra storage was a must. Jeep helped define the SUV genre and for that, you can be extra grateful.

Lamborghini Countach

Not to be outdone by Porsche or Ferrari, Lamborghini released the 25th anniversary edition of the Countach in 1988. Remembered as the fastest Countach ever made, the Lamborghini could hit 0-60 in 4.7 seconds while pushing upward of 183 MPH. Unfortunately, the Lamborghini Countach never officially supported U.S. emissions standards so customers who purchased this model had to pay extra to modify the car to meet the appropriate regulations.

Lotus Esprit Turbo

Hiding in the shadows of Ferrari and Lamborghini, the Lotus Esprit Turbo started hitting roads in 1981. This special edition of the Lotus Esprit could hit 0-60 in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 150 MPH. The aerodynamic body of the car was similar enough to Lamborghini that the two cars were easily mistaken. Even so, the Lotus Esprit Turbo had to be specialized for the U.S. where it was the first fuel-injected engine from Lotus.

Porsche 959

The biggest competitor to the Ferrari F40 was undoubtedly the Porsche 959. Manufactured between 1986 and 1993, the Porsche 959 was at the time the fastest street-legal car ever. A top speed of 197 MPH offered race-car performance with traditional Porsche luxury. Guinness World Records noted the Porsche 959 was the fastest road-tested vehicle with a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds. There is no question the Porsche 959 is the textbook definition of excess that defined the 1980’s decade.

Porsche 944

With the launch of the Porsche 944, perhaps a little bit of fate intervened for Porsche. Originally designed as a joint Porsche/Volkswagen production, VW backed out of manufacturing. This led Porsche to move into production with the 944 alone. The result was a total of 163,000 models produced as the Porsche 944 became the best-selling Porsche until the release of the Boxster in the 1990s. Something of an everyday driver, the Porsche 944 hit 0-60 in just under 9 seconds.

Toyota Celica Supra

There’s just something about the 1980s Toyota Celica Supra that still stands out to this day. It wasn’t cool like a Ferrari or as fast as one, but it was a whole lot more reliable. With its 1982 release, the Celica Supra engine was upgraded to give it a 0-60 time of 9.8 seconds, which was plenty fast for the price tag. This model year also included standard power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors for the first time in the Toyota Supra’s history.

Toyota MR2

When it was released in 1985, the Toyota MR2 gave the Japanese automaker something to be excited about. The MR2 was instantly praised for its performance compared to its biggest rival, the Pontiac Fiero. The MR2 was a two-seat roadster that didn’t require a significant financial investment. Instead, the MR2 was designed to be one of the first truly economical sports cars that everyone could own.

Saab 900 Turbo

Most people never looked at a Saab 900 Turbo twice but looking back on the 1980s, it was a very sweet ride. Unfortunately, Saab is gone as a brand but it lives on with memories of the 900 Turbo. Saab emphasized safety above all else while still managing to add a bit of power. Running 0-60 in 8.5 seconds, the Saab 900 Turbo was able to go an impressive 135 MPH. Saab also lives on as one of the first brands to add a turbocharger to a family sedan.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the 1980s were one of the best decades for cars in modern history. Technology advancements in both performance and safety really started to show throughout this decade. You saw glimpses of the future with the likes of AMG and Mercedes as well as Ferrari’s quest to become the best supercar ever. There is no doubt the 1980s will continue to be fondly remembered for all of the many cool cars released.

