The Worst Car Brand in America

Several times a year, a car research firm or magazine will release its “worst” car brand or brands. Range Rover often ends up near the bottom of rankings. So does Jaguar. In a new study, the GMC truck brand of General Motors is the worst. (These are 25 of the ugliest cars ever made.)



The 2023 Global Happy Motorist Index from driver education provider Zutobi pulls data from Cars.com, Edmunds and J.D. Power for the United States. It takes the average rating scores from those sites.



On a 1 to 5 scale, GMC received a rating of 3.88, followed by Tesla at 3.89 and Nissan at 4.03. The authors noted, “Although Nissan, Tesla and GMC brought up the rear in our survey of U.S. car brands, they still registered reasonable owner scores.”



Many GMC models are similar to those made by Chevy, another GM division. This saves GM money. It builds trucks on almost identical platforms with slightly different features and sells them as different brands. Its Sierra model is similar to the Silverado. It makes a unique vehicle, the Hummer EV. Its luxury model brand is called Denali.



Subaru (4.52)

Honda (4.41)

Hyundai (4.37)

Toyota (4.34)

Ford (4.31)

Jeep (4.28)

Chevrolet (4.20)

Dodge (4.13)

Nissan (4.03)

Tesla (3.89)

GMC (3.88)

These are the best and worst car brands in the United States: