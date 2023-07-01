Ford Quality Falters

After a long period of difficulty, Ford recently received a boost in favor from Wall Street analysts, leading to a significant surge in its stock price. However, the company continues to grapple with quality issues, as measured by a new J.D.Power survey. Management has yet to attain one of its primary goals.



The survey measures problems per 100 vehicles. The research is based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles. Questions fall into nine vehicle categories: 1) infotainment, 2) features, controls and displays, 3) exterior, 4) driving assistance, 5) interior, 6) powertrain, 7) seats, 8) driving experience, and 9) climate. It covers the first 90 days of ownership.

The survey’s average problem rate was 192 per 100 vehicles. Ford received a rating of 201. Ford’s luxury brand, Lincoln, received a slightly higher score of 208. In comparison, Ford’s primary competitor, Chevy, achieved a score of 166, while Lincoln’s main rival attained a score of 170.

Ford has consistently acknowledged the need for improvement. Several months ago, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled “At Ford, Quality Is Problem One,” highlighting concerns such as recalls and their impact on warranties. Mr. Josh Halliburton, the director of quality, expressed optimism that Ford’s warranty issues would improve next year, although the most substantial results might take two to three years to manifest.



As Ford ventures into the EV market, its quality challenges pose a significant obstacle. The company is set to invest billions of dollars in this endeavor, directly competing with Tesla and nearly every other major manufacturer worldwide. (These are 20 cars that have been completely redesigned for 2023.)

Ford’s sales in the U.S. have been strong through the first five months. They have risen 8.8% to 830,821. It shows that quality is not everything for the American consumer.