123 Cars That Start With the Letter A

Accent

maker : Hyundai

: Hyundai in production : 1994-2022 (U.S.)

: 1994-2022 (U.S.) MSRP: $8,000/ original base sticker

The Hyundai Advanced Compact Car of Epoch-making New Technology. (ACCENT) is a subcompact car that has been a staple in Hyundai’s lineup since its introduction in 1995. Marketed for its affordability, practicality, and fuel efficiency, the Accent was available in sedan and hatchback variants. It was equipped with a modest yet efficient engine, with plenty of power for the daily commute. Shifting its focus to all-electric vehicles, Hyundai retired the Accent from the North American market in 2022. Hyundai recently introduced the good, old-fashioned named all-electric Kona and the head-scratchingly named all-electric IONIQ, a stylish acronymic blend of ion and unique. They’ll probably need to visit the chiropractor after that stretch…

Accord

maker : Honda

: Honda in production : 1976-

: 1976- MSRP: $3,995 /original sticker

You don’t sell 17 million cars unless you’re doing something right, and that’s the number of Accords Honda has manufactured in the last 50-ish years. Reliability, practicality, and well-rounded performance are the hallmarks of this top choice. Originally available as a two-door hatchback, the Accord has morphed into a sporty sedan over the years. With a reputation for longevity and a blend of comfort and performance, the Honda Accord continues to be a favorite among consumers seeking a reliable and versatile midsize 4-door.

Across

maker : Suzuki

: Suzuki in production : 2018-

: 2018- MSRP: $57,000/ base sticker

The Suzuki Across is a midsize SUV that marks Suzuki’s foray into the plug-in hybrid market. The Across is a result of Suzuki’s collaboration with Toyota, sharing its platform with the Toyota RAV4 Prime. This SUV offers a spacious and comfortable interior. The Across is propelled by a rugged plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a gasoline engine with electric motors for astounding fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The Across caters to environmentally conscious drivers seeking to lower their carbon footprint. The Suzuki Across has proven it can compete in the midsize SUV market, providing consumers with a compelling option for a greener driving experience.

Aero 8

maker : Morgan

: Morgan in production : 2000-2018

: 2000-2018 MSRP: $167,200/original sticker

Of the 123 cars that start with A, this is the one I’d most like to see parked under the tree on Christmas morning. Seamlessly blending the past and the future in the present, the Morgan Aero 8 is part flappers’ delight, part superhero (or villain – think Lex Luther), and 110% fabulous. Produced by the British automaker Morgan Motor Company, the Aero 8 made its debut in 2000, with an instantly recognizable exterior characterized by a traditional roadster shape with a prominent front grille, and sturdy fenders. With limited production numbers and a commitment to craftsmanship, the Morgan Aero 8 appeals to consumers who appreciate timeless design coupled with exhilarating performance.

Allroad Quattro

maker : Audi AG

: Audi AG in production : 1999-

: 1999- MSRP: $46,900/ 2024 base sticker

Though luxury and performance are not traditionally associated with station wagons, the Audi Allroad Quattro flips tradition on its ear. The Allroad Quattro is a versatile luxury hatchback that combines the practicality of a station wagon with the off-road handling of an SUV. Based on the Audi A4 Avant, the Allroad Quattro features raised suspension for increased ground clearance, protective body cladding, and the renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Tooling around town with the kids or off-roading with friends, the Allroad Quattro offers a smooth, opulent driving experience.

American

maker : Rambler/AMC

: Rambler/AMC in production :1958-1969

:1958-1969 MSRP: $1,789/original base sticker

Of the 123 cars that start with A, this is the only model my family owned. My mother loved it and would wax poetic about it and the Nash she had driven in college. We kids thought it looked old-timey and were more enamored with the later-model cars our neighbors drove. What did we know? The Rambler American is a classic. A pioneering compact car produced by American Motors Corporation (AMC) in the mid-20th century, the Rambler American was introduced in response to growing demand for smaller, more economical cars. Available models included coupes, convertibles, and station wagons. The American underwent a few style updates, transitioning from its initial boxy appearance to a more aerodynamic style before being retired in 1969, in favor of the AMC Hornet.

Ami Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons maker : Citroën

: Citroën in production : 2020-

: 2020- MSRP: $6,000

The Ami is a compact electric vehicle designed for urban mobility, introduced by the French automaker Citroën in 2020. The Ami (French for friend) which offers a minimalistic approach to transportation, is classified as a quadricycle. A top speed of 28 miles per hour and a range of 47 miles, make the Citroën Ami the perfect electric town car. With an affordable price point, the Ami is an accessible solution for urban emission-less transportation.