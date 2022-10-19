Didn’t Get Minnesota Coronavirus Stimulus Check for Frontline Workers? What You Need To Do

Minnesota started sending out the payment to frontline workers earlier this month. Most eligible workers would have already received the payment if they opted for direct deposit. However, those who opted for a pre-paid debit card may need to wait a couple of weeks to get their Minnesota coronavirus stimulus check.

Minnesota Coronavirus Stimulus Check: Who Will Get It And How Much

In April, Gov. Tim Walz approved the Frontline Worker Pay program as a token of appreciation to the frontline workers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Gov. Walz revealed more details of the program.

Walz noted that 1,025,655 million people would get a Minnesota coronavirus stimulus check of around $487.45. Also, Walz informed that the state officials would begin sending out the payments on October 5 and would continue to process the payments through the fall.

“Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic. Now, I’m proud to say these workers will receive $487.45 in recognition from the State of Minnesota,” Walz said at the time.

Initially, the plan was to cover 667,000 frontline workers and give them $750. Later, the plan was expanded to cover more workers, resulting in a smaller payment. The state officials started sending the payment on October 5, as well as informed the eligible recipients through the mail if their application was approved or not.

Frontline workers in healthcare, education, courts, food service and long-term care are eligible for this payment. Moreover, workers must have worked in these fields for the most recent tax year to qualify for the payment.

Didn’t Get The Payment? What To Do

Frontline workers who were supposed to get the payment through direct deposit were expected to get the payment within 7 to 10 business days, i.e., by last week. On the other hand, the wait time was to be three to four weeks for those who opted for a pre-paid debit card. This means the pre-paid debit card would likely arrive by the end of this month.

If you opted for the direct deposit, but haven’t yet gotten the Minnesota coronavirus stimulus check, you can contact the Frontline Worker Pay applicant support center at mnfrontlinepay@submittable.com or call 866-333-7633 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, through Oct. 31, 2022).

In case your direct deposit was unsuccessful, you will be notified about the same via email. You will then have to update your bank account information by Oct. 21, 2022.

Those who are supposed to get the payment through a debit card have been asked to wait until October 28 before contacting the help center. If you don’t get the card by October 28, then you can call U.S. Bank cardholder services for assistance at 855-282-6161. The representative will be able to tell whether or not your card has been dispatched and to which address.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk