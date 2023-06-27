Deadline to Apply for $500 Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Rochester Is June 29

Rochester, New York started accepting applications for its new guaranteed basic income program last week. Those who haven’t yet applied for the guaranteed monthly checks from Rochester must hurry, as the application period closes in about four days. Under the program, eligible recipients will get $500 monthly checks from Rochester.

Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Rochester: What Is It?

Mayor Malik Evans announced Rochester’s Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) program a couple of weeks back. The city started accepting applications for the program Thursday, June 22, while the last date to apply will be Thursday, June 29.

“This program is founded in the belief that individuals in poverty are best positioned to make informed financial decisions that address their household needs efficiently,” Mayor Evans said at the time of announcing the Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) program.

The Rochester city guaranteed income program will offer monthly checks for a year to households with incomes at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level. The payment is unconditional, which means there are no work requirements to get the payment, and there are no restrictions on how the money is used.

Under the program, 351 individuals will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Rochester for 12 months. No specific start date for the release of payment has been announced yet, but it is known that the applicants will be chosen in two different batches.

Mayor Evans earlier informed that the first group of recipients will be informed at the end of July, while the second group will be informed at the end of September. Along with guaranteed checks, the selected applicants will also have the option to receive free financial counseling.

Additionally, the program will make available information that will help study the impact of the guaranteed income, and guide future policy decisions related to poverty programs.

Rochester’s GBI program will use the $2.2 million from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act Allotment to send out the guaranteed monthly checks.

Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) Program: Who Will Get It And How To Apply

To qualify for the guaranteed monthly checks from Rochester, an applicant must meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years or older.

Must live in a qualified census tract area in the City of Rochester.

Must have lived in the city for at least a year before applying.

Household income of the applicant must be at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Those who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application online. Applicants who don’t have access to a computer can visit any City Public Library branch or Neighborhood Service Center.

It must be noted that only one applicant per household can participate in the Guaranteed Basic Income program. According to Mayor Evans, the Lab for Economic Opportunities will randomly select 351 people who will get the guaranteed monthly checks from Rochester.

Visit the program’s website for more information on the Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) program.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk