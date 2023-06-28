$500 Guaranteed Monthly Checks From El Monte, CA, Coming This Week

Some residents of El Monte, California, will get the first installment of their guaranteed income program this week. Under the program, eligible recipients will receive $500 guaranteed monthly checks from El Monte for a year. This program targets single mothers living in poverty.

$500 Guaranteed Monthly Checks From El Monte: When To Expect Them

El Monte’s guaranteed income program aims to help single mothers hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program, 125 recipients will receive $500 per month for 12 months. The program will use the funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Recipients will get the money on a debit card at the start of every month. The card was given to the recipients when they visited the El Monte city hall to attend a presentation about the program and how to use the card.

Some cardholders have raised concerns over the reliability and functionality of the debit cards. The program organizers are taking the concerns seriously, and are working to address the concerns, as well as ensure a smooth payment process.

Authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed monthly checks from El Monte on March 27, and the application window closed on April 15, while the recipients were selected by April 26.

Selected recipients will get 12 payments, with the final payment scheduled on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Although the payment will generally be issued on the first of the month, if a month starts on either a Saturday or Sunday, the payment will be issued on Friday. This is why the first payment under the program, which officially starts in July, is coming on June 30.

El Monte Guaranteed Income Program: Who Is Eligible?

To be eligible for these guaranteed monthly checks, an applicant must live in El Monte, be a single female head of household with no spouse or partner, and have children younger than 17 years old.

Also, applicants need to verify that their income is at or below the federal poverty line, and demonstrate the need for financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, applicants need to submit documents verifying proof of residency, proof of income and school enrollment.

A point to note is that participating in the program could affect some other benefits of recipients. Participants, however, must be reassured as they will get the opportunity to talk to a counselor regarding public benefits.

Authorities will use the information from the program to learn more about how guaranteed income can assist people living in poverty. The city has partnered with the RAND Corporation, which will conduct an independent research study.

Eligible applicants will be asked to complete a survey. The survey will help gather basic information on the recipients’ financial standing and overall health. It must be noted that the survey is voluntary, and it won’t impact the recipients’ participation in the program.

Visit this link for more information on the guaranteed monthly checks from El Monte.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk