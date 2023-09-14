$675 Property Tax Rebate From Montana: Deadline to Claim Is Oct. 1

Montana residents now have less than three weeks to apply for the property tax rebate. Eligible homeowners can apply for the property tax rebate from Montana by visiting the online portal which opened last month.

Property Tax Rebate From Montana: Who Will Get And How Much?

Gov. Greg Gianforte approved the property tax rebate from Montana earlier this year, and the application period started on August 15. The deadline to claim the rebate is October 1. Eligible homeowners can apply for the rebate online or via paper.

Applicants will need to provide their name, social security number, physical address, geocode, amount of property taxes paid (as per property tax bill), as well as the names and social security numbers of their spouse or dependents, if any.

Montana’s Department of Revenue has added several tools to the getmyrebate.mt.gov portal to assist taxpayers with the application process. The rebate amount is the actual property taxes homeowners paid on their principal residence in 2022, up to $675.

Last month, Gov. Gianforte also encouraged eligible homeowners to apply for the rebate, saying his government has “prioritized and secured” immediate relief for residents due to high property taxes.

“I encourage folks to get online tomorrow and claim their rebate,” Gov. Gianforte said last month.

To qualify for the rebate, residents must have owned and lived in their home for at least seven months last year. Also, they must have paid the property taxes on their principal residence during the 2022 tax year. It must be noted that only one rebate per household is allowed.

Eligible homeowners will get the property tax rebate of up to $675 in 2024 as well for the property taxes paid in 2023.

Only Paper Checks Will Be Sent

Montana’s Department of Revenue will process the applications as they are received and expect to distribute the rebate by the end of the year. The rebate amount will be mailed to accepted applicants within 30 days of filing the application online or up to 90 days after filing a paper application.

Initially, applicants had the option to choose how they wanted to receive their property tax rebate from Montana, i.e., direct deposit or physical check. However, late last month, the Department of Revenue decided to send the rebate by paper check in the mail only.

“We expected fraud and already had measures in place to identify fraudulent applications,” the department said. “Sending the rebates by paper check will help us further reduce fraud.”

According to the department, it received several applications where the applicant’s banking details didn’t match the banking details in the department’s records. Even though many of these applications are from applicants who have changed banks, some are fraudulent claims, the department said.

Thus, the department recommends applying as early as possible to reduce the risk of scammers using their details to claim the rebate. Please visit getmyrebate.mt.gov to get more information on the property tax rebate from Montana.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk