Flee West Virginia as Soon as Possible krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

West Virginia ended up at the bottom of a list of the worst states. This one, published at MSN, measures “happiness.” One part of the story reads: “It’s got the highest rate of adult depression and lowest adequate sleep (a deadly combination) and it’s also got the worst work environment.”

More West Virginia Rankings

Life Extension recently released its ranking of states based on the health of their residents and how long they live. West Virginia was at the bottom of this list. The state’s residents had among the shortest average lifespans at 72.8. Only Mississippi was worse at 71.9. (The states where people cannot afford a Big Mac.)

West Virginia also recently ended up near the bottom of another list. That one measures states for livability, business friendliness, environment, quality of life, health ratings, education and income. It has become one of the worst states to live in, if not the worst. It is time for people there to leave the troubled state if they can.

Few states have a larger proportion of people who live below the poverty level than West Virginia. It ranks 46th among all states at 16.8%. The state’s median household income is $50,884, compared to the national number of almost $70,000.



The percentage of the population that is obese is remarkably high in West Virginia. At 40.6%, it is the highest among all states. Obesity triggers many health problems, including heart attacks, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. It can also lead to early death.

Several major research reports also put West Virginia at or near the bottom. The U.S. News state rankings put the state in 47th place. It ranks near the bottom in health care, education and infrastructure.



In the World Population Review of Best States to Live, West Virginia ranks 47th behind Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico. West Virginia ranks 44th among CNBC’s Best States for Business.



Where Can They Go?

One problem with leaving a state where many people may not want to live is how they leave and where they go. For the most part, West Virginia natives do not have higher education skills than most other states, making it difficult to find good jobs elsewhere. That creates a dilemma.

However, there are several states nearby that people could leave for. The best example is Virginia, which is on most lists of best places to live.