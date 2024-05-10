States Where The Most People Have Bought Guns So Far in 2024 GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images

Gun sales have been on the decline so far in 2024, at least based on the FBI’s firearm background checks figures. Those figures, however, may soon change as the “gun show loophole” is closed. The Biden administration finalized in April a rule requiring online and gun show firearm sellers to conduct background checks. The rule, which will classify around 23,000 vendors as licensed firearms dealers, was to go into effect in May, and it will be interesting to see how it might affect background check numbers going forward.

While gun sales picked up during the last quarter of 2023 from earlier that year, they remained well below 2022 figures. So far in 2024, the trend continues. Nearly 9.3 million background checks were conducted from January through April, a 13.4% drop from the 10.7 million checks conducted during the same period in 2023. It is important to note that while background checks are the best proxy to gun sales, they remain but an estimate.

To determine the states where the most people have bought guns so far this year, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States were ranked based on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS from January 2024 through April 2024 per 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, while data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms per 100,000 residents in 2022 is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database.

The adjusted national firearm background check figure amounts to 20.5 checks per 1,000 residents. This figure varies considerably by state, from 3.2 per 1,000 residents in Hawaii to 40.7 per 1,000 in Idaho. Hawaii also has the fewest checks at just over 4,500, while Texas has the most checks at nearly 570,000 so far this year. Despite this, Texas has lower background checks per capita than the national average at 18.7 checks per 1,000 residents. (Also see: States With the Most Firearm Retailers.)

On the other hand, 32 states have a higher background check per capita figure than the national average, with checks in 10 states reaching over 30 per 1,000 residents. When it comes to gun deaths per capita, Mississippi has the most deaths per 100,000 residents at 29.6, while Rhode Island has the fewest at 3.2.

50. Hawaii

Source: andym5855 / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 3.2 per 1,000 residents

3.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 4,557 (the lowest)

4,557 (the lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)

4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest)

49. New York

Source: Marco_Piunti / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents

5.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 109,410 (23rd highest)

109,410 (23rd highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)

5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest) Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest)

48. New Jersey

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 6.2 per 1,000 residents

6.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 57,399 (16th lowest)

57,399 (16th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)

5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest) Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest)

47. Rhode Island

Source: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 8.2 per 1,000 residents

8.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 8,992 (2nd lowest)

8,992 (2nd lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest)

3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest)

46. California

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 11.5 per 1,000 residents

11.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 446,957 (3rd highest)

446,957 (3rd highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)

8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest) Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest)

45. Nebraska

Source: MidwestWilderness / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 12.6 per 1,000 residents

12.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 24,857 (8th lowest)

24,857 (8th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)

12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest)

44. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 13.2 per 1,000 residents

13.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 92,601 (24th lowest)

92,601 (24th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)

3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest) Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest)

43. Iowa

Source: gcfairch / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 13.4 per 1,000 residents

13.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 43,043 (11th lowest)

43,043 (11th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)

11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest)

42. Nevada

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 15.2 per 1,000 residents

15.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 48,399 (13th lowest)

48,399 (13th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest)

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest) Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest)

41. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 16.2 per 1,000 residents

16.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 100,308 (24th highest)

100,308 (24th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)

13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest) Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest)

40. Georgia

Source: 2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 17.2 per 1,000 residents

17.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 189,623 (11th highest)

189,623 (11th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest)

19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest) Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest)

39. Ohio

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 18.4 per 1,000 residents

18.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 217,445 (8th highest)

217,445 (8th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest)

15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest) Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest)

38. Texas

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 18.7 per 1,000 residents

18.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 569,471 (the highest)

569,471 (the highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)

15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest) Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest)

37. Delaware

Source: simonov / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 18.8 per 1,000 residents

18.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 19,434 (4th lowest)

19,434 (4th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)

11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest)

36. Washington

Source: Francis Dean / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 19.1 per 1,000 residents

19.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 148,894 (20th highest)

148,894 (20th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)

12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest) Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest)

35. Louisiana

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 19.3 per 1,000 residents

19.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 88,367 (23rd lowest)

88,367 (23rd lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)

28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest) Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest)

34. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 19.9 per 1,000 residents

19.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 450,625 (2nd highest)

450,625 (2nd highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest) Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest)

33. Kansas

Source: ryanh / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 20.5 per 1,000 residents

20.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 60,267 (17th lowest)

60,267 (17th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest) Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest)

32. Virginia

Source: 2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 20.8 per 1,000 residents

20.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 181,348 (13th highest)

181,348 (13th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)

14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest) Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest)

31. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.2 per 1,000 residents

21.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 95,737 (25th lowest)

95,737 (25th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest)

18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest) Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest)

30. Vermont

Source: ESOlex / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.5 per 1,000 residents

21.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 13,907 (3rd lowest)

13,907 (3rd lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)

12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest) Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest)

29. Arizona

Source: Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.7 per 1,000 residents

21.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 161,523 (16th highest)

161,523 (16th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest)

20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest) Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest)

28. Connecticut

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.9 per 1,000 residents

21.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 79,266 (20th lowest)

79,266 (20th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)

6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest)

27. Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 22.6 per 1,000 residents

22.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 154,799 (19th highest)

154,799 (19th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest)

17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest) Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest)

26. North Carolina

Source: Brian Blanco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 22.7 per 1,000 residents

22.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 246,289 (7th highest)

246,289 (7th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest) Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest)

25. South Carolina

Source: Richard Ellis / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 23.1 per 1,000 residents

23.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 124,056 (21st highest)

124,056 (21st highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest)

20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest)

24. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 24.2 per 1,000 residents

24.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 74,278 (19th lowest)

74,278 (19th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest)

21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest) Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest)

23. Maine

Source: VistaVision / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 25.5 per 1,000 residents

25.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 35,615 (10th lowest)

35,615 (10th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)

11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest)

22. Michigan

Source: Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 25.8 per 1,000 residents

25.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 258,627 (6th highest)

258,627 (6th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)

15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest) Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest)

21. Missouri

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 26.4 per 1,000 residents

26.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 163,432 (15th highest)

163,432 (15th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest)

24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest) Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest)

20. New Mexico

Source: saechang / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents

27.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 57,203 (15th lowest)

57,203 (15th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)

27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest) Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest)

19. Mississippi

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents

27.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 79,743 (21st lowest)

79,743 (21st lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest)

29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest) Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest)

18. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.4 per 1,000 residents

27.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 25,163 (9th lowest)

25,163 (9th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest)

15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest) Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest)

17. Minnesota

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.8 per 1,000 residents

27.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 159,229 (17th highest)

159,229 (17th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)

9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest) Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest)

16. Utah

Source: George Frey / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.1 per 1,000 residents

28.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 96,094 (25th highest)

96,094 (25th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)

13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest)

15. Tennessee

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.2 per 1,000 residents

28.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 201,215 (9th highest)

201,215 (9th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest)

20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest) Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest)

14. Oklahoma

Source: wfryer / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.2 per 1,000 residents

28.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 114,511 (22nd highest)

114,511 (22nd highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest)

19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest) Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest)

13. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.9 per 1,000 residents

28.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 22,683 (5th lowest)

22,683 (5th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)

16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest) Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest)

12. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 29.7 per 1,000 residents

29.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 385,218 (5th highest)

385,218 (5th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)

14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest) Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest)

11. Colorado

Source: Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 29.8 per 1,000 residents

29.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 174,938 (14th highest)

174,938 (14th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest)

17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest)

10. Alaska

Source: Robert Frashure / Shutterstock.com

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 31.0 per 1,000 residents

31.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 22,730 (6th lowest)

22,730 (6th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest)

22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest) Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest)

9. Wisconsin

Source: beigephotos / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 31.4 per 1,000 residents

31.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 185,451 (12th highest)

185,451 (12th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest) Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest)

8. Illinois

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 34.6 per 1,000 residents

34.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 434,044 (4th highest)

434,044 (4th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest) Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest)

7. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 35.1 per 1,000 residents

35.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 62,133 (18th lowest)

62,133 (18th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)

16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest) Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest)

6. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 36.9 per 1,000 residents

36.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 156,354 (18th highest)

156,354 (18th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest) Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest)

5. New Hampshire

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 38.7 per 1,000 residents

38.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 54,301 (14th lowest)

54,301 (14th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)

10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest)

4. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 39.0 per 1,000 residents

39.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 199,278 (10th highest)

199,278 (10th highest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest)

25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest)

3. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 39.5 per 1,000 residents

39.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 44,757 (12th lowest)

44,757 (12th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest)

23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest) Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest)

2. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 40.2 per 1,000 residents

40.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 23,455 (7th lowest)

23,455 (7th lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest)

20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest) Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest)

1. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 40.7 per 1,000 residents

40.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 79,962 (22nd lowest)

79,962 (22nd lowest) Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest)

17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest) Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest)

In the absence of a national gun registry that tracks the sale of every gun, firearm background checks provide the best estimates of gun sales, and especially of trends. Still, they have limitations. For example, not included in background checks are private sales, while periodic or similar rechecks where a purchase is not involved are included. The debate over gun rights and gun control has always been a hot topic for Americans, with debates flaring up with each mass shooting. Keeping apprised of trends in gun sales can help provide some context.