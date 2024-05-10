States Where The Most People Have Bought Guns So Far in 2024

Gun sales have been on the decline so far in 2024, at least based on the FBI’s firearm background checks figures. Those figures, however, may soon change as the “gun show loophole” is closed. The Biden administration finalized in April a rule requiring online and gun show firearm sellers to conduct background checks. The rule, which will classify around 23,000 vendors as licensed firearms dealers, was to go into effect in May, and it will be interesting to see how it might affect background check numbers going forward.
While gun sales picked up during the last quarter of 2023 from earlier that year, they remained well below 2022 figures. So far in 2024, the trend continues. Nearly 9.3 million background checks were conducted from January through April, a 13.4% drop from the 10.7 million checks conducted during the same period in 2023. It is important to note that while background checks are the best proxy to gun sales, they remain but an estimate.
To determine the states where the most people have bought guns so far this year, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States were ranked based on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS from January 2024 through April 2024 per 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, while data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms per 100,000 residents in 2022 is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database.
The adjusted national firearm background check figure amounts to 20.5 checks per 1,000 residents. This figure varies considerably by state, from 3.2 per 1,000 residents in Hawaii to 40.7 per 1,000 in Idaho. Hawaii also has the fewest checks at just over 4,500, while Texas has the most checks at nearly 570,000 so far this year. Despite this, Texas has lower background checks per capita than the national average at 18.7 checks per 1,000 residents. (Also see: States With the Most Firearm Retailers.)
On the other hand, 32 states have a higher background check per capita figure than the national average, with checks in 10 states reaching over 30 per 1,000 residents. When it comes to gun deaths per capita, Mississippi has the most deaths per 100,000 residents at 29.6, while Rhode Island has the fewest at 3.2.
Why This MattersIn the absence of a national gun registry that tracks the sale of every gun, firearm background checks provide the best estimates of gun sales, and especially of trends. Still, they have limitations. For example, not included in background checks are private sales, while periodic or similar rechecks where a purchase is not involved are included. The debate over gun rights and gun control has always been a hot topic for Americans, with debates flaring up with each mass shooting. Keeping apprised of trends in gun sales can help provide some context.
50. Hawaii
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 3.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 4,557 (the lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest)
49. New York
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 109,410 (23rd highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest)
48. New Jersey
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 6.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 57,399 (16th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest)
47. Rhode Island
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 8.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 8,992 (2nd lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest)
46. California
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 11.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 446,957 (3rd highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest)
45. Nebraska
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 12.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 24,857 (8th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest)
44. Massachusetts
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 13.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 92,601 (24th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest)
43. Iowa
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 13.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 43,043 (11th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest)
42. Nevada
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 15.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 48,399 (13th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest)
41. Maryland
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 16.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 100,308 (24th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest)
40. Georgia
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 17.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 189,623 (11th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest)
39. Ohio
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 18.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 217,445 (8th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest)
38. Texas
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 18.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 569,471 (the highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest)
37. Delaware
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 18.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 19,434 (4th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest)
36. Washington
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 19.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 148,894 (20th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest)
35. Louisiana
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 19.3 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 88,367 (23rd lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest)
34. Florida
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 19.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 450,625 (2nd highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest)
33. Kansas
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 20.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 60,267 (17th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest)
- Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest)
32. Virginia
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 20.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 181,348 (13th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest)
31. Kentucky
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 95,737 (25th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest)
30. Vermont
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 13,907 (3rd lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest)
29. Arizona
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 161,523 (16th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest)
28. Connecticut
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 21.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 79,266 (20th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest)
27. Indiana
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 22.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 154,799 (19th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest)
26. North Carolina
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 22.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 246,289 (7th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest)
25. South Carolina
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 23.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 124,056 (21st highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest)
24. Arkansas
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 24.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 74,278 (19th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest)
23. Maine
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 25.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 35,615 (10th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest)
22. Michigan
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 25.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 258,627 (6th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest)
21. Missouri
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 26.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 163,432 (15th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest)
20. New Mexico
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 57,203 (15th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest)
19. Mississippi
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 79,743 (21st lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest)
- Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest)
18. South Dakota
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 25,163 (9th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest)
17. Minnesota
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 27.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 159,229 (17th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest)
16. Utah
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 96,094 (25th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest)
15. Tennessee
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 201,215 (9th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest)
14. Oklahoma
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 114,511 (22nd highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest)
13. North Dakota
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 28.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 22,683 (5th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest)
12. Pennsylvania
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 29.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 385,218 (5th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest)
11. Colorado
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 29.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 174,938 (14th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest)
10. Alaska
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 31.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 22,730 (6th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest)
9. Wisconsin
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 31.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 185,451 (12th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest)
8. Illinois
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 34.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 434,044 (4th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest)
7. West Virginia
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 35.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 62,133 (18th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest)
6. Oregon
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 36.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 156,354 (18th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest)
5. New Hampshire
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 38.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 54,301 (14th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest)
4. Alabama
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 39.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 199,278 (10th highest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest)
3. Montana
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 39.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 44,757 (12th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest)
2. Wyoming
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 40.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 23,455 (7th lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest)
1. Idaho
- Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-Apr 2024: 40.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, Jan-Apr 2024: 79,962 (22nd lowest)
- Firearm mortality rate, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest)
