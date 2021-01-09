Healthcare Economy

COVID-19: These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Counties In Your State

Douglas A. McIntyre
January 9, 2021 7:06 am

The acceleration in the spread of COVID-19 in the United States in the past month is nothing short of astonishing. Confirmed cases now routinely rise by over 250,000 a day, on the way to what experts think will be 300,000. Fatal cases per day have risen to 4,000, and experts fear that could hit 5,000. Currently, total confirmed cases in the United States stand at 22,049,452 and fatalities at 371,465.

Some parts of the country are much worse off than others. Today, California and Rhode Island are among the states. A month ago, the upper Midwest was taking the brunt of the disease. This includes Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Case counts in states where the growth has slowed also have picked up. This includes, in particular, New York, which was hit worse than any other state in terms of deaths during a horrible period from late March through April. The state still has more fatal cases than any other.

The effects of the disease on any area are measured in several ways. Among the most widely followed are cases per 100,000 people. This shows how deeply COVID-19 has spread in any given county. It also can be a sign of likely future spread because such a large portion of the population already has been affected.

Until vaccines can slow and eventually start to eliminate COVID-19, people have to be on guard for the spread of the disease in their own communities. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at each state to determine the counties where the cases per 100,000 are the highest. We also have shown a more grim figure, which is deaths per 100,000.

The ways that people can protect themselves regardless of the intensity of the spread of the disease have changed very little since the start of the pandemic. Wear masks, social distance, wash hands and when talking stay outside as much as possible. Just as important, do not gather inside in groups of more than a few people.

This list shows the five counties in each state where the cases per 100,000 are the highest. It provides a picture of which areas in a state are most dangerous in terms of the spread of the disease.

 

Alabama
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Lowndes 10,236 1,003 33 9,799 322
Crenshaw 13,865 1,055 36 7,609 260
Clay 13,378 1,184 34 8,850 254
Tallapoosa 40,636 2,487 99 6,120 244
Greene 8,426 709 20 8,414 237
Alaska
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Yukon-Koyukuk 5,415 169 4 3,121 74
Bethel 18,040 1,739 11 9,640 61
Southeast Fairbanks 6,876 263 3 3,825 44
Anchorage 296,112 16,362 125 5,526 42
Kenai Peninsula 58,220 2,414 19 4,146 33
Arizona
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Apache 71,522 7,942 252 11,104 352
Navajo 108,705 12,011 364 11,049 335
Gila 53,400 4,789 149 8,968 279
Yuma 207,829 29,394 549 14,143 264
Santa Cruz 46,584 6,367 110 13,668 236
Arkansas
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Little River 12,417 876 39 7,055 314
Newton 7,848 592 24 7,543 306
Fulton 12,139 959 36 7,900 297
Chicot 10,826 1,452 32 13,412 296
Polk 20,163 1,383 48 6,859 238
California
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Imperial 180,216 23,165 434 12,854 241
Inyo 18,085 627 22 3,467 122
Stanislaus 539,301 36,363 638 6,743 118
Los Angeles 10,098,052 823,783 11,071 8,158 110
Merced 269,075 20,051 266 7,452 99
Colorado
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Morgan 28,257 2,169 83 7,676 294
Huerfano 6,583 282 18 4,284 273
Logan 21,689 3,290 56 15,169 258
Cheyenne 2,039 95 5 4,659 245
Otero 18,325 1,680 44 9,168 240
Connecticut
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Hartford 894,730 50,223 1,907 5,613 213
Fairfield 944,348 59,565 1,763 6,308 187
New Haven 859,339 50,791 1,595 5,910 186
Middlesex 163,368 7,166 263 4,386 161
Litchfield 183,031 7,977 235 4,358 128
Delaware
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Sussex 219,540 16,205 304 7,381 138
Kent 174,822 9,946 171 5,689 98
New Castle 555,133 35,434 472 6,383 85
Florida
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Union 15,239 1,500 65 9,843 427
Jackson 48,472 4,860 120 10,026 248
Lafayette 8,744 1,444 21 16,514 240
Suwannee 43,924 4,258 95 9,694 216
Highlands 102,101 5,253 210 5,145 206
Georgia
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Hancock 8,535 655 48 7,674 562
Randolph 7,087 364 31 5,136 437
Wilcox 8,846 383 36 4,330 407
Early 10,348 720 41 6,958 396
Terrell 8,859 456 35 5,147 395
Hawaii
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Honolulu 987,638 18,499 233 1,873 24
Hawaii 197,658 1,946 45 985 23
Maui 165,281 1,248 18 755 11
Kauai 71,377 153 1 214 1
Idaho
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Shoshone 12,526 869 28 6,938 224
Owyhee 11,455 910 20 7,944 175
Lincoln 5,321 442 9 8,307 169
Washington 10,025 1,029 15 10,264 150
Caribou 6,918 551 10 7,965 145
Illinois
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Stark 5,500 469 20 8,527 364
Ford 13,398 1,297 45 9,681 336
Greene 13,218 1,178 41 8,912 310
Whiteside 56,396 4,981 166 8,832 294
Mason 13,778 1,085 39 7,875 283
Indiana
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Decatur 26,552 2,218 78 8,353 294
Pulaski 12,660 879 34 6,943 269
Wayne 66,613 5,443 148 8,171 222
Daviess 32,937 2,375 69 7,211 209
Vermillion 15,560 1,316 32 8,458 206
Iowa
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Ida 6,916 715 29 10,338 419
Harrison 14,143 1,471 59 10,401 417
O’Brien 13,911 1,628 53 11,703 381
Tama 17,136 1,799 57 10,498 333
Wayne 6,413 395 21 6,159 327
Kansas
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Gove 2,619 275 22 10,500 840
Ness 2,955 203 15 6,870 508
Nemaha 10,104 796 50 7,878 495
Norton 5,486 1,152 25 20,999 456
Comanche 1,780 70 8 3,933 449
Kentucky
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Lee 6,751 1,055 18 15,627 267
Monroe 10,634 991 26 9,319 244
Robertson 2,143 145 5 6,766 233
Owsley 4,463 321 10 7,192 224
McLean 9,331 579 20 6,205 214
Louisiana
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
East Feliciana 19,499 2,510 95 12,872 487
Franklin 20,322 2,129 85 10,476 418
Bienville 13,668 1,267 56 9,270 410
Red River 8,618 694 29 8,053 337
West Carroll 11,180 963 34 8,614 304
Maine
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Somerset 50,710 791 22 1,560 43
Waldo 39,418 389 17 987 43
Androscoggin 107,444 2,932 44 2,729 41
Cumberland 290,944 7,970 107 2,739 37
Oxford 57,325 1,231 21 2,147 37
Maryland
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Allegany 71,977 5,622 158 7,811 220
Garrett 29,376 1,543 53 5,253 180
Kent 19,593 802 28 4,093 143
Prince George’s 906,202 57,286 1,111 6,322 123
Baltimore City 614,700 32,982 731 5,366 119
Massachusetts
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Hampden 469,116 28,209 1,078 6,013 230
Essex 781,024 62,272 1,752 7,973 224
Plymouth 512,135 26,426 1,035 5,160 202
Bristol 558,905 37,701 1,123 6,746 201
Worcester 822,280 46,013 1,587 5,596 193
Michigan
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Baraga 8,507 562 29 6,606 341
Iron 11,212 838 37 7,474 330
Dickinson 25,570 2,235 70 8,741 274
Ontonagon 5,968 309 16 5,178 268
Gogebic 15,414 1,021 39 6,624 253
Minnesota
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Kittson 4,337 343 18 7,909 415
Renville 14,721 1,328 39 9,021 265
Chippewa 12,010 1,294 30 10,774 250
Pipestone 9,185 887 22 9,657 240
Lac qui Parle 6,773 630 15 9,302 221
Mississippi
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Neshoba 29,376 3,109 144 10,583 490
Sharkey 4,511 403 17 8,934 377
Issaquena 1,328 152 5 11,446 377
Holmes 18,075 1,622 67 8,974 371
Clarke 15,928 1,251 59 7,854 370
Missouri
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Clinton 20,475 1,302 59 6,359 288
Grundy 10,039 702 25 6,993 249
Gentry 6,665 635 16 9,527 240
New Madrid 17,811 1,647 38 9,247 213
Carroll 8,843 682 18 7,712 204
Montana
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Roosevelt 11,228 1,402 51 12,487 454
Big Horn 13,376 2,072 58 15,490 434
Meagher 1,968 113 7 5,742 356
Blaine 6,727 613 23 9,113 342
Wibaux 1,175 113 4 9,617 340
Nebraska
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Grant 718 23 3 3,203 418
Perkins 2,907 232 11 7,981 378
Hooker 691 47 2 6,802 289
Dakota 20,317 3,516 55 17,306 271
Pierce 7,157 542 19 7,573 265
Nevada
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Churchill 24,010 1,426 39 5,939 162
Pershing 6,611 832 10 12,585 151
Lander 5,746 391 7 6,805 122
Clark 2,141,574 175,591 2,413 8,199 113
Washoe 450,486 36,297 493 8,057 109
New Hampshire
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Hillsborough 411,087 19,479 461 4,738 112
Belknap 60,640 2,120 54 3,496 89
Rockingham 305,129 11,996 151 3,931 49
Merrimack 149,452 5,253 73 3,515 49
Coos 32,038 765 15 2,388 47
New Jersey
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Essex 793,555 53,216 2,421 6,706 305
Passaic 504,041 44,350 1,481 8,799 294
Union 553,066 42,921 1,577 7,761 285
Hudson 668,631 49,798 1,731 7,448 259
Bergen 929,999 54,435 2,355 5,853 253
New Mexico
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
McKinley 72,849 10,206 358 14,010 491
Sierra 11,135 583 38 5,236 341
Cibola 26,978 2,350 76 8,711 282
Socorro 17,000 976 44 5,741 259
San Juan 127,455 10,877 304 8,534 239
New York
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Bronx 1,437,872 87,944 3,578 6,116 249
Queens 2,298,513 132,074 5,426 5,746 236
Kings 2,600,747 129,639 5,495 4,985 211
Richmond 474,101 38,106 908 8,038 192
Rockland 323,686 28,861 600 8,916 185
North Carolina
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Hertford 24,153 1,457 52 6,032 215
Montgomery 27,338 2,068 47 7,565 172
Jones 9,695 436 16 4,497 165
Scotland 35,262 2,670 57 7,572 162
Greene 21,008 1,597 33 7,602 157
North Dakota
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Dickey 4,970 696 32 14,004 644
Foster 3,290 532 19 16,170 578
Pierce 4,210 497 22 11,805 523
Renville 2,495 280 12 11,222 481
Towner 2,246 279 10 12,422 445
Ohio
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Noble 14,443 1,080 33 7,478 228
Wyandot 22,107 1,743 46 7,884 208
Mercer 40,806 4,033 82 9,883 201
Putnam 33,969 3,399 67 10,006 197
Monroe 14,090 836 26 5,933 185
Oklahoma
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Cotton 5,929 448 11 7,556 186
McCurtain 32,966 3,090 55 9,373 167
Roger Mills 3,708 269 6 7,255 162
Greer 5,943 395 9 6,646 151
Jackson 25,384 2,397 38 9,443 150
Oregon
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Malheur 30,431 2,941 51 9,664 168
Hood River 23,131 848 20 3,666 86
Jefferson 23,143 1,549 20 6,693 86
Wasco 25,866 936 22 3,619 85
Umatilla 76,898 5,938 58 7,722 75
Pennsylvania
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Mifflin 46,362 3,625 123 7,819 265
Northumberland 92,325 5,387 243 5,835 263
Juniata 24,562 1,444 55 5,879 224
Bedford 48,611 3,095 98 6,367 202
Cambria 134,550 9,214 266 6,848 198
Rhode Island
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Providence 634,533 62,846 1,435 9,904 226
Bristol 48,900 2,834 71 5,796 145
Kent 163,861 10,783 213 6,581 130
Washington 126,242 4,994 121 3,956 96
Newport 83,075 3,069 10 3,694 12
South Carolina
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Bamberg 14,600 1,009 40 6,911 274
Lee 17,606 1,267 42 7,196 239
Fairfield 22,712 1,429 53 6,292 233
Clarendon 34,017 1,915 79 5,630 232
Marion 31,562 2,152 69 6,818 219
South Dakota
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Jerauld 2,029 264 15 13,011 739
Gregory 4,201 489 26 11,640 619
Hamlin 6,000 619 36 10,317 600
Turner 8,264 982 49 11,883 593
Faulk 2,322 314 12 13,523 517
Tennessee
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Pickett 5,088 596 17 11,714 334
Clay 7,686 859 23 11,176 299
Perry 7,912 880 23 11,122 291
Houston 8,176 828 22 10,127 269
Obion 30,520 3,749 73 12,284 239
Texas
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Lamb 13,262 1,716 68 12,939 513
Motley 1,156 77 5 6,661 433
Brooks 7,180 638 29 8,886 404
Dawson 12,964 1,429 52 11,023 401
Floyd 5,872 596 23 10,150 392
Utah
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
San Juan 15,281 1,479 34 9,679 222
Salt Lake 1,120,805 112,552 570 10,042 51
Wasatch 30,523 3,343 15 10,952 49
Utah 590,440 71,050 222 12,033 38
Davis 340,621 26,788 93 7,864 27
Vermont
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Franklin 49,025 593 31 1,210 63
Chittenden 162,052 2,903 76 1,791 47
Orleans 26,911 297 5 1,104 19
Washington 58,477 905 10 1,548 17
Rutland 59,273 522 9 881 15
Virginia
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Emporia 5,381 439 30 8,158 558
Galax 6,638 853 36 12,850 542
Northampton 11,957 466 31 3,897 259
Southampton 17,939 1,372 42 7,648 234
Franklin 8,211 688 18 8,379 219
Washington
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Yakima 249,325 20,799 331 8,342 133
Columbia 4,001 84 4 2,099 100
Franklin 90,660 9,082 86 10,018 95
Garfield 2,224 97 2 4,362 90
Benton 194,168 12,150 166 6,257 85
West Virginia
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Mineral 27,278 2,194 70 8,043 257
Hancock 29,680 2,060 52 6,941 175
Logan 33,801 1,840 59 5,444 175
Marshall 31,645 2,273 54 7,183 171
Grant 11,641 826 18 7,096 155
Wisconsin
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Iron 5,715 425 18 7,437 315
Florence 4,337 406 12 9,361 277
Forest 9,018 867 22 9,614 244
Menominee 4,579 735 10 16,052 218
Waupaca 51,444 4,212 99 8,188 192
Wyoming
County Population Cases Deaths Cases per 100k Deaths per 100k
Washakie 8,129 789 21 9,706 258
Big Horn 11,901 847 22 7,117 185
Fremont 40,076 4,028 65 10,051 162
Goshen 13,438 1,021 17 7,598 127
Natrona 80,610 6,659 96 8,261 119

24/7 Wall St.
Goldman Sachs Has 4 Red-Hot Financial Stocks to Buy Now for 2021

Read more: Healthcare Economy, COVID-19

Editors' Picks

COVID-19: This Is The Deadliest County In America

Op-Ed: Hardship Growing as Pandemic Enters 11th Month, New Census Figures Show

This American County Has Only One Case of COVID-19