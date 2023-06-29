How Safe Is Your Food? The FDA Has You Covered

As of Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) have issued 146 food recalls or alerts this year. Recalls are issued when a food product may cause injury or illness, especially for pregnant women and people who have weakened immune systems because of age, chronic illness or medical treatment. Recalled food is taken off the market to prevent further injuries or illness. (These eating habits will change your life.)



Alerts are issued to offer information about potential health risks in food products. If the FDA or USDA uncovers an outbreak of foodborne illness but cannot identify the source, the agency may issue an alert. Similarly, if the agency determines that improper handling may cause an injury or illness, it can issue an alert to remind consumers of how properly to handle the food product.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains a list of current recalls and alerts. The CDC list is updated as needed, and new entries are added to the scrolling list. We will update this web page when the list is changed.







Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.