Coronavirus Stimulus Check Scams: Watch Out for These New Ones

Over the past few years, several scams have been exposed related to coronavirus stimulus checks. The frequency of coronavirus stimulus check scams has slowed lately as no new economic impact payments (EIP) have been announced in the last two years. However, some users have recently reported a new coronavirus stimulus check scam related to the third economic impact payments.

Watch Out For These Scams

Congress approved three rounds of economic impact payments to offer financial relief to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two rounds were approved in 2020, while the third round was approved in 2021.

Recently, several VERIFY viewers have reported receiving emails claiming to be from the IRS with the subject line: “Third Round of Economic Impact Payments Status Available.”

These emails allege that taxpayers will be able to claim their 2023 tax refund if they make available some missing information. The email encourages recipients to submit a document with the missing information.

Some also reported receiving emails from the IRS saying a “third round of economic impact payments are now available.” Along with the third stimulus check, these emails also claim that the recipient qualifies for an additional tax refund of $976. Similar to the first one, these emails encourage recipients to share their information to claim the payment.

These emails looked real as they carried IRS logos at the top and bottom. Also, it appeared to have been sent from IRS.gov, but when looked at closely, one of the emails was sent from a “Princess 939” account, suggesting it to be fake.

Coronavirus Stimulus Check Scams: How To Avoid Getting Scammed

Such coronavirus stimulus check scams may easily steal your confidential information if you do what the hackers want you to do, such as clicking the link in the mail, replying to the email, etc. Once hackers get a hold of information, they can drain your bank account within minutes.

Thus, it is important that you delete such emails without opening them.

In May this year, the IRS even warned taxpayers of similar scams, where scammers were fraudulently using the IRS name or logo to steal people’s identity.

“Current scams include phony emails which claim to come from the IRS and which lure the victims into the scam by telling them that they are due a tax refund,” the agency said at the time.

The IRS noted that scammers are sending emails that claim to be providing the status of a third round of economic impact payments, but these emails are false. According to the agency, it is no longer issuing these payments as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 required the third round to be issued by Dec. 31, 2021.

In its warning, the IRS also talked about phishing emails that claim to offer tax refunds once taxpayers provide the missing information by clicking the link at the bottom of the email. The agency said it never contacts taxpayers for personal or financial information via email, text message or social media channels.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk