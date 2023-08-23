FDA Warns Consumers to Discard Dr. Berne and LightEyez Eye Drops

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice warning consumers not to purchase or use existing supplies of Dr. Berne's MSM Eye Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops due to "bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both."



Recent testing of the eye drops showed that the products were “contaminated with microbes and were not sterile.” The FDA requires that eye drops be sterile in order to be safely used. The agency further recommends that consumers discard these products.



One of the active ingredients in both brands, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), is an unapproved drug and is being illegally marketed in the United States. There are no legally marketed drugs containing MSM available in this country.



On Monday, the manufacturer of the drops, Dr. Berne, verbally agreed to a voluntary recall of Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution. The FDA also sent an email to LightEyez Ltd., maker of LightEyez MSM Eye Drops, asking to discuss the company’s product. LightEyez has not responded.



For more information, see the FDA warning.