This Is the Oldest House For Sale in America

Most of the oldest houses in America are located in the northeast. Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York State are dotted by homes made before 1800. The oldest house for sale in the country was built in 1684.

201-205 E. Thomson Avenue, Springfield, Pennsylvania, is on the market for $650,000. It was remodeled in 2005 to create a 3,276-square-foot house with four bedrooms. It was originally a two-story blacksmith building.

According to Realtor.com:

The kitchen features granite countertops, a stainless farmhouse sink, and a six-burner cooktop. Additional highlights throughout the rest of the home include hardwood floors, antique stonework, fireplaces, and built-ins. Outside, the lot of one-third of an acre includes a stone patio, outdoor seating, and a basketball court.

Springfield is just northeast of Philadelphia. According to the Census Bureau, it has 24,261 residents, and 92% of the population is white.



Home prices are relatively expensive. The median price of an owner-occupied home is $315,000, based on an average from 2015 to 2019. The median household income in Springfield is extremely high at $116,313, against the national average, which is slightly below $70,000. The poverty rate there is an extremely low 1.4%. It is rare to find a number that low.

The median listing price for sale in Springfield is $374,900, so 201-205 E. Thomson Avenue is among the more expensive homes in the town.

