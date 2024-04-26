The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Kentucky Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Kentucky cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Kentucky is worth $177,000. But across the 16 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from $130,500 to nearly $250,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Kentucky, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 16 Kentucky cities with available data from the ACS, six have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $60,183. Similarly, most of Kentucky’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Kentucky.

16. Hopkinsville

Median home value: $130,500

$130,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 46.4%

46.4% Median household income: $43,577

$43,577 Total population: 31,042

15. Henderson

Median home value: $144,200

$144,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 53.4%

53.4% Median household income: $46,276

$46,276 Total population: 28,166

14. Owensboro

Median home value: $151,800

$151,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $51,982

$51,982 Total population: 60,019

13. Paducah

Median home value: $152,600

$152,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 53.7%

53.7% Median household income: $46,984

$46,984 Total population: 26,869

12. Covington

Median home value: $153,600

$153,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 51.4%

51.4% Median household income: $53,770

$53,770 Total population: 40,923

11. Frankfort

Median home value: $157,300

$157,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 48.0%

48.0% Median household income: $53,905

$53,905 Total population: 28,460

10. Richmond

Median home value: $178,100

$178,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 38.4%

38.4% Median household income: $45,457

$45,457 Total population: 34,883

9. Florence

Median home value: $181,500

$181,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 56.6%

56.6% Median household income: $67,352

$67,352 Total population: 32,056

8. Nicholasville

Median home value: $189,500

$189,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 61.9%

61.9% Median household income: $61,832

$61,832 Total population: 31,352

7. Louisville/Jefferson County

Median home value: $204,800

$204,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 60.4%

60.4% Median household income: $63,114

$63,114 Total population: 629,176

6. Elizabethtown

Median home value: $207,800

$207,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 48.3%

48.3% Median household income: $54,493

$54,493 Total population: 31,425

5. Bowling Green

Median home value: $215,300

$215,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 37.9%

37.9% Median household income: $47,118

$47,118 Total population: 72,385

4. Georgetown

Median home value: $223,700

$223,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 65.4%

65.4% Median household income: $74,530

$74,530 Total population: 37,510

3. Independence

Median home value: $225,500 (tied)

$225,500 (tied) Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 81.0%

81.0% Median household income: $92,355

$92,355 Total population: 28,722

2. Jeffersontown

Median home value: $225,500 (tied)

$225,500 (tied) Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 67.5%

67.5% Median household income: $78,929

$78,929 Total population: 28,796

1. Lexington-Fayette

Median home value: $247,900

$247,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%

1.9% Homeownership rate: 54.3%

54.3% Median household income: $66,087

$66,087 Total population: 321,276

Rank Places in Kentucky with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Lexington-Fayette 247,900 54.3 66,087 321,276 2 Independence 225,500 81.0 92,355 28,722 3 Jeffersontown 225,500 67.5 78,929 28,796 4 Georgetown 223,700 65.4 74,530 37,510 5 Bowling Green 215,300 37.9 47,118 72,385 6 Elizabethtown 207,800 48.3 54,493 31,425 7 Louisville/Jefferson County 204,800 60.4 63,114 629,176 8 Nicholasville 189,500 61.9 61,832 31,352 9 Florence 181,500 56.6 67,352 32,056 10 Richmond 178,100 38.4 45,457 34,883 11 Frankfort 157,300 48.0 53,905 28,460 12 Covington 153,600 51.4 53,770 40,923 13 Paducah 152,600 53.7 46,984 26,869 14 Owensboro 151,800 57.1 51,982 60,019 15 Henderson 144,200 53.4 46,276 28,166 16 Hopkinsville 130,500 46.4 43,577 31,042

