The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Colorado

Colorado | Maroon Bells autumn aspen trees,lake reflections,Aspen Colorado
Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Colorado cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Colorado is worth $465,900. But across the 34 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $200,000 to nearly $920,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Colorado, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 34 Colorado cities with available data from the ACS, 13 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $87,598. Similarly, most of Colorado’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Thomas Northcut / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Colorado.

34. Pueblo

Downtown Pueblo, Colorado during Summer by Jacob Boomsma
Downtown Pueblo, Colorado during Summer (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Median home value: $197,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.0%
  • Median household income: $52,794
  • Total population: 111,430

33. Grand Junction

Source: Adventure_Photo / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $317,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.9%
  • Median household income: $62,993
  • Total population: 65,918

32. Security-Widefield

Source: Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $323,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 82.4%
  • Median household income: $80,458
  • Total population: 39,150

31. Pueblo West

Source: Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $330,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.0%
  • Median household income: $89,530
  • Total population: 34,337

30. Fountain

Source: WesterlyRider / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $338,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.1%
  • Median household income: $80,311
  • Total population: 29,498

29. Greeley

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $346,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.6%
  • Median household income: $65,525
  • Total population: 107,949

28. Colorado Springs

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $383,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.1%
  • Median household income: $79,026
  • Total population: 479,612

27. Northglenn

Northglenn, Colorado by Jeffrey Beall
Northglenn, Colorado (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jeffrey Beall
  • Median home value: $399,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.9%
  • Median household income: $77,797
  • Total population: 37,948

26. Aurora

Source: arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $409,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.5%
  • Median household income: $78,685
  • Total population: 387,349

25. Loveland

sunset over Rocky Mountains and foothills with an irrigation ditch - aerial view, northern Colorado near Loveland by marekuliasz
sunset over Rocky Mountains and foothills with an irrigation ditch - aerial view, northern Colorado near Loveland (Shutterstock.com) by marekuliasz
  • Median home value: $426,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.9%
  • Median household income: $81,898
  • Total population: 76,500

24. Brighton

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $429,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.0%
  • Median household income: $86,975
  • Total population: 40,569

23. Commerce City

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $436,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.0%
  • Median household income: $96,484
  • Total population: 63,050

22. Thornton

Thornton, CO, welcome sign IMG 5209 by Billy Hathorn
Thornton, CO, welcome sign IMG 5209 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Billy Hathorn
  • Median home value: $445,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.7%
  • Median household income: $95,064
  • Total population: 141,799

21. Westminster

Source: Public Domain / Wikipedia
  • Median home value: $467,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.8%
  • Median household income: $90,651
  • Total population: 115,502

20. Englewood

Englewood, Colorado Post Offic... by Jeffrey Beall
Englewood, Colorado Post Offic... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jeffrey Beall
  • Median home value: $472,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.2%
  • Median household income: $79,375
  • Total population: 33,634

19. Longmont

Source: GerardoBrucker / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $488,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.3%
  • Median household income: $89,720
  • Total population: 98,282

18. Lakewood

Source: Sparty1711 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $494,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.0%
  • Median household income: $82,786
  • Total population: 156,149

17. Fort Collins

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $497,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.7%
  • Median household income: $78,977
  • Total population: 168,758

16. Ken Caryl

Source: Sparty1711 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $498,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.1%
  • Median household income: $113,459
  • Total population: 33,505

15. Dakota Ridge

Source: Jeremy Janus / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $511,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.5%
  • Median household income: $116,683
  • Total population: 34,234

14. Windsor

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $533,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 78.5%
  • Median household income: $121,754
  • Total population: 33,905

13. Wheat Ridge

City of Wheat Ridge Municipal Building by Jeffrey Beall
City of Wheat Ridge Municipal Building (CC BY 4.0) by Jeffrey Beall
  • Median home value: $538,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.3%
  • Median household income: $79,567
  • Total population: 32,263

12. Denver

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $540,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 12.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.4%
  • Median household income: $85,853
  • Total population: 710,800

11. Columbine

Source: EdwardSnow / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $550,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 88.5%
  • Median household income: $122,048
  • Total population: 25,940

10. Littleton

Source: milehightraveler / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $552,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 7.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.2%
  • Median household income: $90,273
  • Total population: 45,531

9. Arvada

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $553,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.2%
  • Median household income: $106,014
  • Total population: 123,066

8. Parker

Source: arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $573,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.9%
  • Median household income: $126,615
  • Total population: 58,733

7. Castle Rock

Source: SWKrullImaging / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $577,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 78.5%
  • Median household income: $135,985
  • Total population: 74,065

6. Broomfield

Source: bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $581,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.9%
  • Median household income: $117,541
  • Total population: 73,946

5. Centennial

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $586,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 82.3%
  • Median household income: $124,617
  • Total population: 107,702

4. Lafayette

Source: Lunnderboy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $611,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 9.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.9%
  • Median household income: $105,819
  • Total population: 30,295

3. Highlands Ranch

Sunset in Highlands Ranch, Col... by Kevin Ekmark
Sunset in Highlands Ranch, Col... (CC BY 2.0) by Kevin Ekmark
  • Median home value: $637,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 79.4%
  • Median household income: $148,227
  • Total population: 101,514

2. Erie

Source: arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $644,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 7.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.5%
  • Median household income: $154,509
  • Total population: 30,447

1. Boulder

Boulder, Colorado by szeke
Boulder, Colorado (BY-SA 2.0) by szeke
  • Median home value: $919,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 42.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.2%
  • Median household income: $80,243
  • Total population: 106,598
