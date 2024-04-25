The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Colorado Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Colorado cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Colorado is worth $465,900. But across the 34 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $200,000 to nearly $920,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Colorado, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 34 Colorado cities with available data from the ACS, 13 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $87,598. Similarly, most of Colorado’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Colorado.

34. Pueblo

Median home value: $197,700

$197,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 59.0%

59.0% Median household income: $52,794

$52,794 Total population: 111,430

33. Grand Junction

Median home value: $317,700

$317,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 62.9%

62.9% Median household income: $62,993

$62,993 Total population: 65,918

32. Security-Widefield

Median home value: $323,300

$323,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 82.4%

82.4% Median household income: $80,458

$80,458 Total population: 39,150

31. Pueblo West

Median home value: $330,000

$330,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 86.0%

86.0% Median household income: $89,530

$89,530 Total population: 34,337

30. Fountain

Median home value: $338,000

$338,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate: 72.1%

72.1% Median household income: $80,311

$80,311 Total population: 29,498

29. Greeley

Median home value: $346,400

$346,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 60.6%

60.6% Median household income: $65,525

$65,525 Total population: 107,949

28. Colorado Springs

Median home value: $383,000

$383,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 61.1%

61.1% Median household income: $79,026

$79,026 Total population: 479,612

27. Northglenn

Median home value: $399,700

$399,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $77,797

$77,797 Total population: 37,948

26. Aurora

Median home value: $409,700

$409,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%

1.7% Homeownership rate: 62.5%

62.5% Median household income: $78,685

$78,685 Total population: 387,349

25. Loveland

Median home value: $426,900

$426,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 62.9%

62.9% Median household income: $81,898

$81,898 Total population: 76,500

24. Brighton

Median home value: $429,600

$429,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%

1.9% Homeownership rate: 69.0%

69.0% Median household income: $86,975

$86,975 Total population: 40,569

23. Commerce City

Median home value: $436,500

$436,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 77.0%

77.0% Median household income: $96,484

$96,484 Total population: 63,050

22. Thornton

Median home value: $445,200

$445,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 72.7%

72.7% Median household income: $95,064

$95,064 Total population: 141,799

21. Westminster

Median home value: $467,200

$467,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $90,651

$90,651 Total population: 115,502

20. Englewood

Median home value: $472,400

$472,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate: 48.2%

48.2% Median household income: $79,375

$79,375 Total population: 33,634

19. Longmont

Median home value: $488,100

$488,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%

4.1% Homeownership rate: 63.3%

63.3% Median household income: $89,720

$89,720 Total population: 98,282

18. Lakewood

Median home value: $494,100

$494,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.0%

4.0% Homeownership rate: 58.0%

58.0% Median household income: $82,786

$82,786 Total population: 156,149

17. Fort Collins

Median home value: $497,400

$497,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.4%

4.4% Homeownership rate: 51.7%

51.7% Median household income: $78,977

$78,977 Total population: 168,758

16. Ken Caryl

Median home value: $498,700

$498,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 83.1%

83.1% Median household income: $113,459

$113,459 Total population: 33,505

15. Dakota Ridge

Median home value: $511,800

$511,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 83.5%

83.5% Median household income: $116,683

$116,683 Total population: 34,234

14. Windsor

Median home value: $533,300

$533,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%

3.6% Homeownership rate: 78.5%

78.5% Median household income: $121,754

$121,754 Total population: 33,905

13. Wheat Ridge

Median home value: $538,300

$538,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.3%

4.3% Homeownership rate: 52.3%

52.3% Median household income: $79,567

$79,567 Total population: 32,263

12. Denver

Median home value: $540,400

$540,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 12.4%

12.4% Homeownership rate: 49.4%

49.4% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 Total population: 710,800

11. Columbine

Median home value: $550,500

$550,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate: 88.5%

88.5% Median household income: $122,048

$122,048 Total population: 25,940

10. Littleton

Median home value: $552,100

$552,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 7.1%

7.1% Homeownership rate: 60.2%

60.2% Median household income: $90,273

$90,273 Total population: 45,531

9. Arvada

Median home value: $553,000

$553,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%

3.4% Homeownership rate: 74.2%

74.2% Median household income: $106,014

$106,014 Total population: 123,066

8. Parker

Median home value: $573,000

$573,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 73.9%

73.9% Median household income: $126,615

$126,615 Total population: 58,733

7. Castle Rock

Median home value: $577,500

$577,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%

4.1% Homeownership rate: 78.5%

78.5% Median household income: $135,985

$135,985 Total population: 74,065

6. Broomfield

Median home value: $581,600

$581,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%

6.7% Homeownership rate: 63.9%

63.9% Median household income: $117,541

$117,541 Total population: 73,946

5. Centennial

Median home value: $586,500

$586,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.0%

6.0% Homeownership rate: 82.3%

82.3% Median household income: $124,617

$124,617 Total population: 107,702

4. Lafayette

Median home value: $611,500

$611,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 9.2%

9.2% Homeownership rate: 67.9%

67.9% Median household income: $105,819

$105,819 Total population: 30,295

3. Highlands Ranch

Median home value: $637,400

$637,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.8%

8.8% Homeownership rate: 79.4%

79.4% Median household income: $148,227

$148,227 Total population: 101,514

2. Erie

Median home value: $644,300

$644,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 7.1%

7.1% Homeownership rate: 86.5%

86.5% Median household income: $154,509

$154,509 Total population: 30,447

1. Boulder

Median home value: $919,700

$919,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 42.8%

42.8% Homeownership rate: 47.2%

47.2% Median household income: $80,243

$80,243 Total population: 106,598

Rank Places in Colorado with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Boulder 919,700 47.2 80,243 106,598 2 Erie 644,300 86.5 154,509 30,447 3 Highlands Ranch 637,400 79.4 148,227 101,514 4 Lafayette 611,500 67.9 105,819 30,295 5 Centennial 586,500 82.3 124,617 107,702 6 Broomfield 581,600 63.9 117,541 73,946 7 Castle Rock 577,500 78.5 135,985 74,065 8 Parker 573,000 73.9 126,615 58,733 9 Arvada 553,000 74.2 106,014 123,066 10 Littleton 552,100 60.2 90,273 45,531 11 Columbine 550,500 88.5 122,048 25,940 12 Denver 540,400 49.4 85,853 710,800 13 Wheat Ridge 538,300 52.3 79,567 32,263 14 Windsor 533,300 78.5 121,754 33,905 15 Dakota Ridge 511,800 83.5 116,683 34,234 16 Ken Caryl 498,700 83.1 113,459 33,505 17 Fort Collins 497,400 51.7 78,977 168,758 18 Lakewood 494,100 58.0 82,786 156,149 19 Longmont 488,100 63.3 89,720 98,282 20 Englewood 472,400 48.2 79,375 33,634 21 Westminster 467,200 63.8 90,651 115,502 22 Thornton 445,200 72.7 95,064 141,799 23 Commerce City 436,500 77.0 96,484 63,050 24 Brighton 429,600 69.0 86,975 40,569 25 Loveland 426,900 62.9 81,898 76,500 26 Aurora 409,700 62.5 78,685 387,349 27 Northglenn 399,700 58.9 77,797 37,948 28 Colorado Springs 383,000 61.1 79,026 479,612 29 Greeley 346,400 60.6 65,525 107,949 30 Fountain 338,000 72.1 80,311 29,498 31 Pueblo West 330,000 86.0 89,530 34,337 32 Security-Widefield 323,300 82.4 80,458 39,150 33 Grand Junction 317,700 62.9 62,993 65,918 34 Pueblo 197,700 59.0 52,794 111,430

