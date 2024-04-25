The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Connecticut DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Connecticut cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Connecticut is worth $323,700. But across the 24 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $163,000 to nearly $585,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Connecticut, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 24 Connecticut cities with available data from the ACS, 18 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $90,213. Similarly, most of Connecticut’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Connecticut.

24. Waterbury

Median home value: $162,800

$162,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 43.8%

43.8% Median household income: $51,451

$51,451 Total population: 114,480

23. Torrington

Median home value: $180,800

$180,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 64.0%

64.0% Median household income: $66,616

$66,616 Total population: 35,510

22. New Britain

Median home value: $188,700

$188,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $53,766

$53,766 Total population: 74,212

21. Manchester

Median home value: $195,200

$195,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $73,265

$73,265 Total population: 37,015

20. Hartford

Median home value: $198,900

$198,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 25.6%

25.6% Median household income: $41,841

$41,841 Total population: 121,057

19. Meriden

Median home value: $199,100

$199,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 59.5%

59.5% Median household income: $63,671

$63,671 Total population: 60,556

18. Norwich

Median home value: $200,400

$200,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 54.3%

54.3% Median household income: $62,713

$62,713 Total population: 40,054

17. East Hartford

Median home value: $201,500

$201,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 59.5%

59.5% Median household income: $64,244

$64,244 Total population: 50,942

16. New London

Median home value: $220,300

$220,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 41.1%

41.1% Median household income: $56,237

$56,237 Total population: 27,596

15. Naugatuck

Median home value: $226,200

$226,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $91,145

$91,145 Total population: 31,653

14. Bridgeport

Median home value: $227,200

$227,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 45.2%

45.2% Median household income: $54,440

$54,440 Total population: 148,470

13. Bristol

Median home value: $235,700

$235,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 65.0%

65.0% Median household income: $82,094

$82,094 Total population: 61,052

12. New Haven

Median home value: $236,500

$236,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.6%

2.6% Homeownership rate: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income: $54,305

$54,305 Total population: 135,736

11. West Haven

Median home value: $247,800

$247,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 52.1%

52.1% Median household income: $72,827

$72,827 Total population: 55,336

10. Middletown

Median home value: $257,800

$257,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $75,120

$75,120 Total population: 48,152

9. East Haven

Median home value: $262,600

$262,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 75.5%

75.5% Median household income: $83,489

$83,489 Total population: 27,871

8. Newington

Median home value: $266,200

$266,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 77.6%

77.6% Median household income: $100,239

$100,239 Total population: 30,458

7. Wethersfield

Median home value: $286,000

$286,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 80.2%

80.2% Median household income: $108,656

$108,656 Total population: 27,192

6. Danbury

Median home value: $355,500

$355,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%

1.8% Homeownership rate: 55.9%

55.9% Median household income: $79,983

$79,983 Total population: 86,456

5. Milford

Median home value: $361,900

$361,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate: 76.7%

76.7% Median household income: $104,503

$104,503 Total population: 50,664

4. West Hartford

Median home value: $370,500

$370,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 68.6%

68.6% Median household income: $124,150

$124,150 Total population: 64,088

3. Shelton

Median home value: $410,400

$410,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%

1.7% Homeownership rate: 78.5%

78.5% Median household income: $112,366

$112,366 Total population: 41,206

2. Norwalk

Median home value: $491,800

$491,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.3%

8.3% Homeownership rate: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $97,879

$97,879 Total population: 91,050

1. Stamford

Median home value: $584,700

$584,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 10.7%

10.7% Homeownership rate: 46.0%

46.0% Median household income: $100,718

$100,718 Total population: 135,413

Rank Places in Connecticut with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Stamford 584,700 46.0 100,718 135,413 2 Norwalk 491,800 54.8 97,879 91,050 3 Shelton 410,400 78.5 112,366 41,206 4 West Hartford 370,500 68.6 124,150 64,088 5 Milford 361,900 76.7 104,503 50,664 6 Danbury 355,500 55.9 79,983 86,456 7 Wethersfield 286,000 80.2 108,656 27,192 8 Newington 266,200 77.6 100,239 30,458 9 East Haven 262,600 75.5 83,489 27,871 10 Middletown 257,800 54.1 75,120 48,152 11 West Haven 247,800 52.1 72,827 55,336 12 New Haven 236,500 28.6 54,305 135,736 13 Bristol 235,700 65.0 82,094 61,052 14 Bridgeport 227,200 45.2 54,440 148,470 15 Naugatuck 226,200 66.0 91,145 31,653 16 New London 220,300 41.1 56,237 27,596 17 East Hartford 201,500 59.5 64,244 50,942 18 Norwich 200,400 54.3 62,713 40,054 19 Meriden 199,100 59.5 63,671 60,556 20 Hartford 198,900 25.6 41,841 121,057 21 Manchester 195,200 53.8 73,265 37,015 22 New Britain 188,700 41.3 53,766 74,212 23 Torrington 180,800 64.0 66,616 35,510 24 Waterbury 162,800 43.8 51,451 114,480

