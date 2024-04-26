The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Indiana Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Indiana cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Indiana is worth $183,600. But across the 40 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $80,000 to nearly $500,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Indiana, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 40 Indiana cities with available data from the ACS, 19 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $67,173. Similarly, most of Indiana’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

40. Marion

Source: Jack R Perry / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $79,500

$79,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $42,366

$42,366 Total population: 27,528

39. Gary

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $81,800

$81,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 48.3%

48.3% Median household income: $36,874

$36,874 Total population: 69,136

38. East Chicago

Source: Dennisyerger84 / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $84,900

$84,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 43.8%

43.8% Median household income: $39,434

$39,434 Total population: 26,363

37. Muncie

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $88,000

$88,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 49.7%

49.7% Median household income: $40,309

$40,309 Total population: 65,167

36. Richmond

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home value: $96,800

$96,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $46,356

$46,356 Total population: 35,642

35. Terre Haute

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $99,600

$99,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 53.0%

53.0% Median household income: $41,230

$41,230 Total population: 58,599

34. Anderson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $101,700

$101,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 56.2%

56.2% Median household income: $44,974

$44,974 Total population: 55,011

33. South Bend

Source: Aaron Yoder / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $113,800

$113,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $49,056

$49,056 Total population: 103,084

32. Michigan City

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $116,000

$116,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 59.3%

59.3% Median household income: $51,554

$51,554 Total population: 31,983

31. Kokomo

Source: davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Median home value: $118,400

$118,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 64.9%

64.9% Median household income: $53,967

$53,967 Total population: 59,534

30. Elkhart

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $119,300

$119,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 52.5%

52.5% Median household income: $46,534

$46,534 Total population: 53,785

29. Evansville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $121,100

$121,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $49,853

$49,853 Total population: 116,906

28. Mishawaka

Source: Geoff Eccles / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $128,200

$128,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 48.4%

48.4% Median household income: $51,543

$51,543 Total population: 50,899

27. Hammond

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $129,100

$129,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $52,368

$52,368 Total population: 77,390

26. Lafayette

Source: Rodrigo A. Rodriguez Fuentes / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $145,200

$145,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 46.0%

46.0% Median household income: $50,674

$50,674 Total population: 70,828

25. Fort Wayne

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $152,500

$152,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $58,233

$58,233 Total population: 264,514

24. New Albany

Source: Robin Gentry / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $160,600

$160,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 57.2%

57.2% Median household income: $53,982

$53,982 Total population: 37,598

23. Goshen

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $163,700

$163,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 62.7%

62.7% Median household income: $52,233

$52,233 Total population: 34,704

22. Merrillville

Source: P0908ih / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $176,600

$176,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 67.2%

67.2% Median household income: $62,221

$62,221 Total population: 36,214

21. Indianapolis

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $184,600

$184,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 54.9%

54.9% Median household income: $59,110

$59,110 Total population: 882,006

20. Jeffersonville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $187,700

$187,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 71.5%

71.5% Median household income: $67,566

$67,566 Total population: 49,771

19. Portage

Source: Dennisyerger84 / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $189,300

$189,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 72.9%

72.9% Median household income: $71,317

$71,317 Total population: 37,737

18. Lawrence

Source: HurricaneGonzalo / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $193,100

$193,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 64.8%

64.8% Median household income: $70,762

$70,762 Total population: 49,218

17. Hobart

Source: Chris Light / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $193,500

$193,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 71.6%

71.6% Median household income: $69,398

$69,398 Total population: 29,573

16. Franklin

Source: Oralleff / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $195,100

$195,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 67.8%

67.8% Median household income: $72,344

$72,344 Total population: 26,073

15. Columbus

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $211,700

$211,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 60.2%

60.2% Median household income: $75,114

$75,114 Total population: 50,896

14. Greenwood

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $226,500

$226,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 60.9%

60.9% Median household income: $75,398

$75,398 Total population: 63,579

13. Valparaiso

Source: Geoff Eccles / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $229,900

$229,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 55.7%

55.7% Median household income: $59,943

$59,943 Total population: 33,991

12. Plainfield

Source: Kenneth_Keifer / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $238,000

$238,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 63.3%

63.3% Median household income: $77,249

$77,249 Total population: 35,078

11. Crown Point

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $250,800

$250,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 86.1%

86.1% Median household income: $92,810

$92,810 Total population: 33,735

10. Brownsburg

Source: valeriebb / Flickr

Median home value: $253,700

$253,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 71.3%

71.3% Median household income: $101,883

$101,883 Total population: 29,379

9. Bloomington

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $267,900

$267,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $46,543

$46,543 Total population: 79,006

8. Granger

Source: Mrprofdrjjjj / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $279,800

$279,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 94.8%

94.8% Median household income: $112,734

$112,734 Total population: 30,019

7. Schererville

Source: JoeyBLS / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $281,100

$281,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 79.5%

79.5% Median household income: $79,662

$79,662 Total population: 29,573

6. Noblesville

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $295,700

$295,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 72.1%

72.1% Median household income: $99,458

$99,458 Total population: 70,442

5. West Lafayette

Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $303,300

$303,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 29.5%

29.5% Median household income: $30,317

$30,317 Total population: 44,861

4. Fishers

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $339,000

$339,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 77.1%

77.1% Median household income: $126,548

$126,548 Total population: 99,041

3. Westfield

Source: kurtbeard / Flickr

Median home value: $364,400

$364,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.9%

3.9% Homeownership rate: 79.8%

79.8% Median household income: $117,519

$117,519 Total population: 48,262

2. Carmel

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $425,900

$425,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 5.1%

5.1% Homeownership rate: 74.6%

74.6% Median household income: $132,859

$132,859 Total population: 99,453

1. Zionsville

Source: indyagent / Flickr

Median home value: $493,900

$493,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 7.3%

7.3% Homeownership rate: 85.0%

85.0% Median household income: $152,788

$152,788 Total population: 30,832

Rank Places in Indiana with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Zionsville 493,900 85.0 152,788 30,832 2 Carmel 425,900 74.6 132,859 99,453 3 Westfield 364,400 79.8 117,519 48,262 4 Fishers 339,000 77.1 126,548 99,041 5 West Lafayette 303,300 29.5 30,317 44,861 6 Noblesville 295,700 72.1 99,458 70,442 7 Schererville 281,100 79.5 79,662 29,573 8 Granger 279,800 94.8 112,734 30,019 9 Bloomington 267,900 35.6 46,543 79,006 10 Brownsburg 253,700 71.3 101,883 29,379 11 Crown Point 250,800 86.1 92,810 33,735 12 Plainfield 238,000 63.3 77,249 35,078 13 Valparaiso 229,900 55.7 59,943 33,991 14 Greenwood 226,500 60.9 75,398 63,579 15 Columbus 211,700 60.2 75,114 50,896 16 Franklin 195,100 67.8 72,344 26,073 17 Hobart 193,500 71.6 69,398 29,573 18 Lawrence 193,100 64.8 70,762 49,218 19 Portage 189,300 72.9 71,317 37,737 20 Jeffersonville 187,700 71.5 67,566 49,771 21 Indianapolis 184,600 54.9 59,110 882,006 22 Merrillville 176,600 67.2 62,221 36,214 23 Goshen 163,700 62.7 52,233 34,704 24 New Albany 160,600 57.2 53,982 37,598 25 Fort Wayne 152,500 62.6 58,233 264,514 26 Lafayette 145,200 46.0 50,674 70,828 27 Hammond 129,100 62.6 52,368 77,390 28 Mishawaka 128,200 48.4 51,543 50,899 29 Evansville 121,100 54.2 49,853 116,906 30 Elkhart 119,300 52.5 46,534 53,785 31 Kokomo 118,400 64.9 53,967 59,534 32 Michigan City 116,000 59.3 51,554 31,983 33 South Bend 113,800 58.5 49,056 103,084 34 Anderson 101,700 56.2 44,974 55,011 35 Terre Haute 99,600 53.0 41,230 58,599 36 Richmond 96,800 56.3 46,356 35,642 37 Muncie 88,000 49.7 40,309 65,167 38 East Chicago 84,900 43.8 39,434 26,363 39 Gary 81,800 48.3 36,874 69,136 40 Marion 79,500 58.9 42,366 27,528

