Americans Cannot Afford a Mortgage fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage rates on a 30-fixed loan have reached 8%, the highest since 2000. In perspective, a home for sale at $400,000 would carry a monthly mortgage payment of over $3,500, compared to less than $1,500 when mortgage rates were at 3%. In each case, the down patent would be $80,000. Other closing costs would take that to $90,000.



If the buyer of a $400,000 home had an income of $150,000, that would likely be $110,000 after taxes or $9,600 monthly. The house also carries property taxes and insurance, which the buyer would have in either case. But that could quickly put the monthly price of ownership at $5,000. That does not leave much for transportation, food, fuel, clothing and other issuance. This means the buyer with an 8% mortgage and $150,000 income can barely afford a $400,000 house. (You can buy most homes in these 23 cities for less than $125,000.)



The buyer of the $400,000 house has another problem. There are ever fewer in that price range as people hold their homes, particularly the ones they bought with 3% 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. The number of people holding their homes at these mortgage rates has more incentive as interest rates rise. They have a low rate of owning prime property.



Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Increasingly fewer people can afford to own a home with mortgage rates at 8%. If the Federal Reserve raises rates again, the percentage will go higher.